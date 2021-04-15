- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
South Africa vs Pakistan 2021: Babar Azam Smashes Record-breaking 122 in Pakistan Victory
Captain Babar Azam hit a recordbreaking 122 to lead Pakistan to an impressive ninewicket victory over hosts South Africa at Centurion on Wednesday and a 21 lead in the fourmatch Twenty20 series.
- Reuters
- Updated: April 15, 2021, 9:09 AM IST
Captain Babar Azam hit a record-breaking 122 to lead Pakistan to an impressive nine-wicket victory over hosts South Africa at Centurion on Wednesday and a 2-1 lead in the four-match Twenty20 series.Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 73 as he and Babar, whose century came off 49 balls, shared a record 197-run partnership in a devastating display of batting that enabled the touring side to reel in South Africa’s competitive 203-5 with consummate ease.
They won with two overs to spare after making 205-1, dispatching the home bowling to all corners of the ground.Babar’s record T20 score for Pakistan, including 15 fours and four sixes off 59 balls, came a day after he became the top ranked one-day batsman. He is third in the T20 rankings and played an innings of finesse and guile rather than bludgeoning shots to underline his class.
IPL 2021: Angry Virat Kohli Hits Chair After Being Dismissed for 33 off 29 vs SRH
Rizwan’s knock was overshadowed by his skipper but he was equally brilliant in a supporting role.It was the second highest successful run chase in a T20 international at Centurion with a tiring Babar eventually out caught behind off the bowling of Lizaad Williams.
Janneman Malan and Aiden Markham shared a 108-run opening wicket partnership as South Africa got off to a flying start after being put into bat.Markham made a half century for a third successive game before being bowled for 63 and Malan scored 55.The last match of the series and Pakistan’s tour will also be played at Centurion, on Friday.
