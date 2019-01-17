South Africa vs Pakistan - Hosts Aim to Identify Best Combination

Loading...
It is the batting that is an area of concern for both the sides. While the bowling has been top-notch, this series will give them a chance to rectify some of their batting problems and also provide an opportunity to some of the batsmen to return to form.
Recent form (from most recent to oldest)
South Africa - WLWWW
South Africa had a disastrous start to the year losing 5-1 to India at home before beating Sri Lanka 3-2 in an away series. They beat Zimbabwe 3-0 at home and then went to Australia to usurp them 2-1. In the last 12 months, they have lost eight ODIs and won nine – so it’s been a bit of a mixed bag for them.
Pakistan - NRWLLL
Pakistan levelled a three-match series in UAE against New Zealand after the last ODI was washed out. Prior to that they had a poor outing in the Asia Cup in UAE where they lost to Bangladesh and India (twice). There are questions surrounding some of their team selections.
South Africa's record at home since 2017
At home, South Africa have played 17 matches since 2017, winning 12 of them and losing just five (all of them against India in one series). That no other team, barring India has beaten them at home since 2017, is an indication of the force they are at home even when the batting is not at its best.
Pakistan's record in South Africa
Pakistan have played 29 ODIs in South Africa against South Africa and have won just 10 of them, giving them a win percentage of 34.4%. Since 2000, they have played four bilateral series in the country and have won just once – on their last tour in 2013 – that should inspire some confidence in them.
Players in form
Skipper, Faf du Plessis, is the highest run-scorer for South Africa in this format since 2018 with 434 runs in 8 matches at an average of 62.00. The problem, however, is that none of their other batsmen average over 35 in this time frame, clearly suggesting that batting has been a huge area of concern for the hosts.
Lungi Ngidi with 26 wickets in 13 ODIs and Kagiso Rabada with 23 in 14, top the bowling numbers but Ngidi is out injured for this series. However, Andile Phehlukwayo and Imran Tahir have also been among the wickets.
For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman has led the run charts with 875 runs in 17 ODIs at an average of 67.30. He has been aided by Imam-ul-Haq, who averages 61.09, Babar Azam (36.35) and Haris Sohail (46.50). Pakistan's concern is the lack of firepower in the batting and thus the omission of Asif Ali – a good hitter at the death – is rather surprising.
With the ball, Shadab Khan has been the top wicket-taker, taking 23 wickets in 17 matches. Usman Khan Shinwari with a bowling average of 16.91 and Shaheen Shah Afridi with a bowling average of 17.61 have also been quite impressive and form part of a formidable bowling attack.
Squads:
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain) (wk), Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik and Usman Khan Shinwari
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Duanne Olivier, Rassie van der Dussen.
