South Africa vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, Third Test Day 3 at Johannesburg: Pakistan Set Mammoth Task

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

Now then, the visitors need another 228 runs with 7 wickets left in the bank. The home side is still ahead in this game but one good partnership can probably get them thinking a little. Dean Elgar though would be backing his bowlers to do the job on Day 4. Do join us at 1000 local (0800 GMT) for what could be the last day of this Test series. Till then, take care and goodbye!

It looked like we will witness yet another batting collapse but it was not to be. Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam played positive cricket and have amassed 49 runs off just 55 balls for the 4th wicket. They are not done yet and Pakistan would need them to continue.

Pakistan though have not surrendered here. They fought bravely and have ended Day 3 with a glimmer of hope of chasing this down. The tone was set by their openers, they first battled hard to go unscathed into the Tea break. Then, after the interval, the pair scored freely. They added 67 runs together before Steyn dismissed both of them in quick time and soon Pakistan slipped from 67 for 0, to 104 for 3.

The two Pakistan batters walk off the field with a smile. The South Africans are seen giving hi-fives to each other and then, it is Quinton de Kock who leads them off the field and why not, he is surely the hero of the day for them. His century and crucial stands with the lower order earlier in the day has helped South Africa set a massive target of 381 in front of the visitors.

39.6 D Steyn to Azam, And Babar negotiates it nicely. Goes on the back foot to a shortish ball and defends it soundly. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3! 153/3

39.5 D Steyn to Shafiq, Does go for the yorker but misses it by a little margin, Asad Shafiq flicks it towards deep square leg and takes a single. So it will be Steyn bowling the last ball of the day to Azam. 153/3

39.4 D Steyn to Shafiq, Attacks the off stump and lands it on a length, Shafiq lunges and defends it out. 152/3

39.3 D Steyn to Shafiq, Nope, he bowls it on a length and outside off, an easy leave for Shafiq. 152/3

39.2 D Steyn to Shafiq, Another bouncer! Asad once again ducks under it. Two in a row, can we now see a yorker, fast and one tailing back in? 152/3

39.1 D Steyn to Shafiq, A short ball to start the last over of the day. AS sways away. 152/3

38.6 V Philander to Azam, On middle, Azam keeps it out. 152/3

38.5 V Philander to Azam, Length delivery on off, BA defends it from within the crease. 152/3

38.4 V Philander to Azam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 152/3

38.3 V Philander to Azam, Fuller on off, Azam drives it straight to covers. 152/3

38.2 V Philander to Azam, NOT OUT! Shafiq is easily in. A length delivery on off, Asad tries to defend it off the front foot but gets an outside edge on it and the ball goes towards the vacant gully region. Babar goes for the third run and Bavuma runs towards the ball and throws it at the striker's end. De Kock sees the opportunity and immediately scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. They appeal and the umpire goes upstairs to see whether the batsman has dragged his bat over the line or not. The replay shows he is clearly in. 152/3

A direct hit at the non-striker's end and the South African players have asked the question. Asad Shafiq looks relaxed though but you never know with direct hits.

38.1 V Philander to Shafiq, Back of a length on middle, Shafiq defends it off the back foot. 149/3

37.6 D Steyn to Shafiq, Good shot. Fuller again on middle, Shafiq whips it through mid-wicket. Markram in the deep does a really good job to save a run for his side. 149/3

37.5 D Steyn to Shafiq, Back of a length on middle, Shafiq defends it from within the crease. 146/3

37.4 D Steyn to Shafiq, Fuller on middle, AS pushes it towards mid on. 146/3

37.3 D Steyn to Shafiq, A touch fuller on off, Shafiq drives it towards mid on. 146/3

37.2 D Steyn to Shafiq, On the 5th stump line, Asad lets it go. 146/3

37.1 D Steyn to Shafiq, Starts his new spell with a fuller delivery on off, Shafiq drives it towards mid off. 146/3

Dale Steyn is back to have another go.

36.6 V Philander to Azam, A touch short on off, Azam punches it towards the cover fielder. 146/3

36.5 V Philander to Azam, A tad short on off, BA punches it towards point. 146/3

36.4 V Philander to Azam, Fraction straight, Babar flicks it straight to the square leg fielder. 146/3

36.3 V Philander to Shafiq, Fuller delivery attacking the stumps, Shafiq flicks it off his pads to the leg side for a single. 146/3

36.2 V Philander to Shafiq, Length delivery on middle, Asad defends it with a straight bat. 145/3

36.1 V Philander to Azam, Fuller delivery on middle, Azam works it to the leg side for a run. 145/3

Vernon Philander is back on.

35.6 K Rabada to Shafiq, Good comeback by the bowler! Attacks the stumps, Shafiq tries to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto his pads. End of a good over for Pakistan, 10 from it and 19 comes off the last two. Another 237 needed. 144/3

35.5 K Rabada to Shafiq, FOUR! Cracked! Second boundary in the over. Slightly shorter in length and outside off, Shafiq transfers his weight onto the back foot and then cuts it through point. 144/3

35.4 K Rabada to Shafiq, A loose shot on the last ball and now he plays a lovely cover drive. It is not right off the middle but enough to collect two. 140/3

35.3 K Rabada to Shafiq, Loose this from Shafiq! Yes, it was there to be hit but such shots are not needed. Very short and there is a lot of width on offer outside off, Shafiq goes after it but gets beaten. 138/3

35.2 K Rabada to Shafiq, Drags his length back but the line is outside off, Shafiq need not play at those. 138/3

35.1 K Rabada to Shafiq, FOUR! Uppish but in the gap! Runs flowing thick and fast here! Full and around off, Shafiq leans into it and strokes it through covers. The ball races away. 138/3

34.6 D Olivier to Azam, Bumper from the bowler. Azam ducks underneath it. 9 from the over. 134/3

34.5 D Olivier to Azam, FOUR! Top class batting from Babar here. Olivier bangs it short on off, Azam gets into position and punches it through point for a boundary. Good attacking batting from Babar here. 134/3

34.4 D Olivier to Azam, Snorter from Oliver. Back of a length delivery on middle, Azam tries to defend it off the back foot but the ball rises off the deck after pitching and hits Babar on the gloves and goes towards the leg side. 130/3

34.3 D Olivier to Azam, FOUR! SHOT! Overpitched from Olivier and Babar drives it firmly through covers for a boundary. Babar looking in very good form. 130/3

34.2 D Olivier to Azam, A touch short on off, Babar tries to pull it but misses it completely. Appeal from the bowler for a caught behind but the umpire shakes his head. Replay shows that the ball hit the pocket of Babar. 126/3

34.1 D Olivier to Shafiq, Length delivery on off, Asad taps it towards point for a single. 126/3

33.6 K Rabada to Azam, On middle, Babar keeps it out. 125/3

33.5 K Rabada to Azam, FOUR! Two in two. Kagiso bangs it short on middle, Azam hangs back and pulls it in front of square leg for a boundary. 125/3

33.4 K Rabada to Azam, FOUR! Fraction straight, Babar flicks it through wide mid on and the ball races away. 121/3

33.3 K Rabada to Azam, A touch short on off, Babar cuts it towards point. 117/3

33.2 K Rabada to Azam, Similar delivery, Babar defends it off the back foot. 117/3

33.1 K Rabada to Azam, Back of a length on middle, Azam defends it from within the crease. 117/3

32.6 D Olivier to Shafiq, Around off, Asad keeps it out. 117/3

32.5 D Olivier to Shafiq, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 117/3

32.4 D Olivier to Shafiq, FOUR! Full on middle and leg, Shafiq flicks it through fine leg for a boundary. 117/3

32.3 D Olivier to Shafiq, Bouncer from Olivier on middle, AS ducks it at the last moment. 113/3

32.2 D Olivier to A Shafiq, FOUR! Streaky but effective. Fuller delivery outside off, Shafiq tries to drive it but it hits the outside edge of the bat and the ball goes towards the gully region and to the boundary. 113/3

32.1 D Olivier to Shafiq, Back of a length on middle, Asad defends it from within the crease. 109/3

31.6 K Rabada to Azam, Back of a length delivery on off, Shafiq taps it towards point and takes off. The fielder at point has a shy at the stumps at the striker's end but the batsmen is comfortably home. 109/3

31.5 K Rabada to Shafiq, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 108/3

31.4 K Rabada to Shafiq, FOUR! Full on middle and leg, Shafiq clips it off his pads through fine leg for a boundary. 108/3

31.3 K Rabada to Shafiq, Good delivery that. Length ball just outside off, Asad pokes his bat at it. Luckily for him it does not take the outside edge of the bat. 104/3

31.2 K Rabada to Shafiq, Similar delivery, Shafiq works it to the leg side. 104/3

31.1 K Rabada to Shafiq, Full on middle, Asad defends it with a straight bat. 104/3

30.6 D Olivier to Azam, Another bumper to end, Azam evades it. 104/3

Babar Azam is the new man in.

30.5 D Olivier to Ali, OUT! A snorter that, an absolute snorter sees the end of Azhar Ali. His poor tour comes to a close. An extremely well-directed bumper, it gets big on the batsman. Ali tries to fend it away by hopping but it takes the gloves and lobs towards de Kock behind who makes no mistake. His third catch of the game and probably the easiest. From 67 for 0, Pakistan have slipped to 104 for 3. 104/3

30.4 D Olivier to Ali, Nice shot but finds point. Shortish and outside off, Azhar plays the back foot punch but to cover-point. 104/2

30.3 D Olivier to Ali, Short but a little fuller than the last two, Ali goes back and punches it to mid off. 104/2

30.2 D Olivier to Ali, Shortish and on off, Azhar Ali stands tall and guides it to point. 104/2

30.1 D Olivier to Ali, Loose shot that! Not sure if that shot needs to be played! Short and outside off, Azhar Ali goes for the cut shot but the extra bounce sees the ball go over the bat. 104/2

Now then! Replays show that the first ball of the over did have a slight feather on it as QdK took the catch. There was an appeal but no review. So one wrong review and one where a review was not taken when there was an outside edge.

29.6 K Rabada to Ali, A tad short on off, Azhar punches it towards point for a single. 104/2

29.5 K Rabada to Ali, In the channel outside off, Ali lets it be. 103/2

29.4 K Rabada to Ali, Back of a length on middle, Ali defends it off the back foot. 103/2

29.3 K Rabada to Ali, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 103/2

29.2 K Rabada to Ali, FOUR! Fraction straight this time, Ali flicks it through mid-wicket and the ball races away. 103/2

29.1 K Rabada to Ali, BEATEN! Back of a length on off, Azhar trying to defend it off the back foot but the ball shapes away after pitching beating the outside edge of the bat. The bowler appeals but doesn't get any support from his teammates. 99/2

Kagiso Rabada is back.

28.6 D Olivier to Shafiq, FOUR! Cuts and cuts hard. Bangs it short on off, Shafiq hangs back and cuts it through point for a boundary. 12 from the over. Expensive over from Olivier. 99/2

28.5 D Olivier to Shafiq, Full on middle, AS works it to mid-wicket. 95/2

28.4 D Olivier to Shafiq, FOUR! GLORIOUS! Two in two. A tad full on off, Shafiq leans forward and drives it firmly through covers for a boundary. 95/2

28.3 D Olivier to Shafiq, FOUR! Errs in line and length, Shafiq clips it off his pads and the ball goes through fine leg for a boundary. 91/2

28.2 D Olivier to Shafiq, Back of a length on middle, Asad defends it off the back foot. 87/2

28.1 D Olivier to Shafiq, Bumper from Olivier on middle, Shafiq ducks underneath it. 87/2

27.6 D Steyn to Ali, Back of a length now on off, Ali stands tall and guides it towards point. He initially thinks there are runs on offer here but Bavuma at point, dives to his left and stops the batsmen from taking any. 87/2

27.5 D Steyn to Ali, FOUR! Top shot! Steyn pays the price of overpitching the delivery. Azhar says thank you very much. He strokes it straight back past the bowler and into the fence. Looks solid out there, Ali. 87/2

27.4 D Steyn to Ali, Attacks the off stump this time, looking to shape it away so that it can take the outside edge. Ali though gets his bat right behind the line of the delivery and it hits the middle. 83/2

27.3 D Steyn to A Ali, Trying to hit the pad of Azhar Ali, the batter though gets his bat down in time and pushes it to mid on. 83/2

27.2 D Steyn to Shafiq, Good running! Asad drops the ball towards the off side and sets off for a run. Bavuma gets to the ball but fails to collect it, making the single easy for the batsmen. 83/2

27.1 D Steyn to Shafiq, Back of a length on off, Shafiq stands tall and pushes it to short covers. 82/2

26.6 D Olivier to Ali, Bouncer to end the over. Ali nicely ducks underneath it. 82/2

26.5 D Olivier to Ali, NOT OUT! Daylight between bat and ball here. It is a back of a length delivery outside off, Ali tries to punch it through point. He misses it completely. De Kock behind the stumps appeals and thinks it has hit the bat. Elgar goes for the review. The replay shows there is no outside edge and South Africa lose the review. 82/2

Another review taken by South Africa. Once again it is de Kock who is convinced there is an edge. Azhar Ali is the man in question.

26.4 D Olivier to Ali, Outside off, Ali lets it go. 82/2

26.3 D Olivier to A Ali, FOUR! Olivier bangs it short on middle, Ali hangs back and pulls it through fine leg and the ball races away. 82/2

26.2 D Olivier to A Ali, Length delivery on off, Ali tries to defend it off the front foot but gets an outside edge on it and the ball goes towards the gully fielder. 78/2

26.1 D Olivier to Ali, Starts off with a length delivery outside off, left alone by Ali. 78/2

Duanne Olivier is back on.

25.6 D Steyn to Shafiq, Outside off, Shafiq shoulders arms to it. 78/2

25.5 D Steyn to Shafiq, Superb delivery that. On a length and on off, Shafiq tries to defend it off the front foot but the ball swings away after pitching beating the outside edge of the bat. 78/2

25.4 D Steyn to Shafiq, On the 5th stump line, AS lets it go. 78/2

25.3 D Steyn to Shafiq, On his pads again, Shafiq flicks it towards fine leg for a couple of runs. 78/2

25.2 D Steyn to Ali, Drifting on his pads, Azhar tucks it around the corner for a single. 76/2

25.1 D Steyn to Shafiq, Back of a length on middle, Asad works it to the leg side for a run. 75/2

24.6 V Philander to Ali, Good delivery to end with. Fuller delivery on off, Ali tries to defend it off the front foot but the ball shapes away beating the outside edge of the bat. 74/2

24.5 V Philander to Ali, Full on middle, Ali flicks it straight to mid-wicket. 74/2

24.4 V Philander to Ali, Full and wide outside off, Azhar lets it go. 74/2

24.3 V Philander to Ali, On middle and leg, Ali works it to the leg side. 74/2

24.2 V Philander to Ali, On a length and outside off, Ali tries to cut it but the ball bounced after pitching. 74/2

24.1 V Philander to Ali, Fuller delivery on off, Ali defends it with a straight bat. 74/2

DRINKS!

Asad Shafiq is the next man in for the visitors.

23.6 D Steyn to Masood, OUT! There is an inside edge. Dale Steyn gets his second and he is on fire since he has changed ends. Both the set batsmen now back in the hut. Excellent use of technology by South Africa. Steyn lands it around off and this one jags back in. Masood plays outside the line and there is a noise as the ball passes the bat. It goes towards de Kock off the thigh pad who takes it diving to his right. He gets up in joy and appeals. Steyn too puts in a loud shout. The umpire though shakes his head. Elgar after a chat with his teammates, reviews. Replays roll in and they initially indicate that the ball has taken an inside edge, deflects onto the thigh pad and then to the keeper. Ultra Edge confirms the same and the decision has to be overturned. Masood is not happy with himself as he trudges back. South Africa would like to deliver a few more blows before Stumps. 74/2

South Africa review this time! They are confident they have Masood caught behind here. The umpire feels different but Elger has signaled the 'T'.

23.5 D Steyn to Masood, Good length and around off, Masood tries to block but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 74/1

23.4 D Steyn to Masood, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 74/1

23.3 D Steyn to Masood, Length delivery on off, Shan is solid in defense. 74/1

23.2 D Steyn to Ali, OUCH! That must have hurt there. Too quick that for Azhar Ali. It is short and on the body of the batsman. Ali is a little too slow to duck under it. It hits his body and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken. 74/1

23.1 D Steyn to Masood, The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total. 73/1

22.6 V Philander to Ali, Back of a length on middle, Ali defends it from within the crease. 72/1

22.5 V Philander to Ali, In the channel outside off, Ali lets it be. 72/1

22.4 V Philander to Ali, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 72/1

22.3 V Philander to A Ali, Fuller on off, Ali drives it straight to mid off. 72/1

22.2 Philander to Ali, NOT OUT! Azhar survives! It is only pad and going over the stumps as well. It is on a length around off, Ali is trying to defend it off the front foot but the ball jags back after pitching and hits him on the pads. The ball lobs towards the slip fielder. Philander keeps on running without appealing as he knows he has got his man. The finger has gone up as well. But Azhar Ali is not going anywhere. He takes the DRS and the replays show that it missed his bat and hit him high on the leg. Decision reversed. 72/1

Have South Africa got another? The umpire has given Azhar Ali caught. He though has reviewed. Maybe it wasn't off the bat, just pad maybe.

22.1 V Philander to Ali, A touch fuller on middle, Ali watchfully defends it. 72/1

21.6 D Steyn to Masood, Similar delivery, Masood shoulders arms to it. 72/1

21.5 D Steyn to Masood, In the channel outside off, Shan lets it be. 72/1

21.4 D Steyn to Ali, Drifting on his pads, Azhar tucks it around the corner for a single. 72/1

21.3 D Steyn to Ali, Back of a length on middle, Ali tucks it to the leg side. 71/1

21.2 D Steyn to Ali, Almost a perfect yorker. Ali digs it out in the end. 71/1

21.1 D Steyn to Ali, Back of a length delivery on off, Ali defends it off the back foot. 71/1

20.6 V Philander to Masood, Back of a length on off, Shan goes back and keeps it out. So just the boundary from the over. 71/1

20.5 V Philander to S Masood, Edged but does not carry! On off, it angles away. Masood plays inside the line, the ball takes the outside edge and falls well short of the fielder at gully. 71/1

20.4 V Philander to Masood, Good length on off, SM covers the line of the delivery and keeps it out. 71/1

20.3 V Philander to Masood, FOUR! In the air but safe! A good shot in the end! Slightly short and outside off, Shan stands tall and guides it past the fielder at point and into the fence. 71/1

20.2 V Philander to Masood, Good length around off, Shan is solid in defense. 67/1

20.1 V Philander to Masood, A little too wide outside off, the batsman shoulders arms. De Kock behind collects the ball well. 67/1

19.6 D Steyn to Ali, Bouncer from Steyn. Ali nicely ducks underneath it. 67/1

19.5 Steyn to Ali, Bowls it wide down leg, Ali tries to flick it but hits his pad and de Kock behind the stumps goes to his left and collects it nicely. 67/1

Azhar Ali is the new man in.

19.4 Steyn to Imam, OUT! Imam departs! Dale Steyn with the breakthrough! The change of ends has worked for him. Length delivery angling in, Imam is on the back foot trying to defend but the ball shapes away after pitching. It takes the outside edge and goes straight into the keeper's gloves who takes a comfortable catch behind the stumps. Steyn appeals and the umpire waits before raising his finger. Imam has to walk back. He fails to make use of the start he got. A fluent looking opening stand has been broken. They though have done a decent job. 67/1

19.3 D Steyn to Imam, A tad full on off, Imam drives it straight to mid on. 67/0

19.2 D Steyn to Imam, Fuller on off, the batsman pushes it towards cover. 67/0

19.1 D Steyn to Imam, Length delivery on middle, Imam defends it with a straight bat. 67/0

Change of ends for Dale Steyn.

18.6 V Philander to Masood, Outside off, SM lets it be. 67/0

18.5 V Philander to Masood, A touch fuller on off, Masood drives it straight to the bowler. 67/0

18.4 V Philander to Masood, Back of a length on middle, SM defends it off the back foot. 67/0

18.3 V Philander to Masood, Fuller on off, Shan defends it off the front foot. 67/0

18.2 V Philander to Masood, BEATEN! Lands it on middle, Masood is trying to defend it off the back foot but the ball shapes away after pitching, beating the outside edge of the bat. 67/0

18.1 V Philander to Masood, Length delivery on middle, Masood flicks it towards fine leg for a couple of runs. 67/0

17.6 K Rabada to Imam, Back of a length on off, the batsman punches it towards point. 65/0

17.5 K Rabada to Masood, Bangs it short down leg, Masood pulls it towards fine leg for a run. 65/0

17.4 K Rabada to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 64/0

17.3 K Rabada to Imam, Fraction straight, Imam tucks it around the corner for a single. 64/0

17.2 K Rabada to Masood, On middle and leg, Shan works it to the leg side for a single. 63/0

17.1 K Rabada to Masood, Bowls it way wide down leg, Masood does not need to play at those. 62/0

16.6 V Philander to Imam, Length delivery on off, Imam tries to defend it off the front foot but gets an inside edge on it and the ball goes towards mid-wicket. 62/0

16.5 V Philander to Imam, Full on off, Imam defends it with a straight bat. 62/0

16.4 V Philander to Imam, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 62/0

16.3 V Philander to Imam, Close shave. A touch fuller outside off, Imam goes for the drive but gets an outside edge. The ball goes towards the second slip fielder, Elgar but it lands just short. 62/0

16.2 V Philander to Imam, On middle, Imam tucks it to mid-wicket. 62/0

16.1 V Philander to Imam, Starts off with a length delivery outside off, Imam lets it be. 62/0

Vernon Philander is back on.

15.6 K Rabada to Imam, A little too straight this time, Imam works it through square leg. Takes one, he wants the second but is sent back by his partner. 62/0

15.5 K Rabada to Imam, Closer to the off pole this time, Imam gets right behind the line and keeps it out. 61/0

15.4 K Rabada to Imam, Third leave in a row as another delivery is bowled outside off. 61/0

15.3 K Rabada to Imam, Outside off again, the batsman lets it be. 61/0

15.2 K Rabada to Imam, Length outside off, it is left alone. 61/0

15.1 K Rabada to Imam, A bumper on middle, Imam does well to evade it. 61/0

14.6 D Steyn to Imam, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 61/0

14.5 D Steyn to Imam, Top shot! Imam drives it on the up through covers, it is in the gap and the batsmen take two. 60/0

14.4 D Steyn to Masood, Good length again outside off, the batter opens the face of the bat and guides it to third man for a single. 58/0

14.3 D Steyn to Masood, Back of a length on off, Shan this time goes back and keeps it out. 57/0

14.2 D Steyn to Masood, Length again on off, Shan plants his front foot forward confidently and then keeps it out. 57/0

14.1 D Steyn to Masood, Attacks the off stump, Shan gets right behind the line and defends it onto the ground. 57/0

13.6 K Rabada to Imam, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 57/0

13.5 K Rabada to Imam, In the channel outside off, Imam-ul-Haq lets it go. 57/0

13.4 K Rabada to Imam, Length delivery on off, Imam dabs it towards point. 57/0

13.3 K Rabada to Imam, Bouncer from Rabada on middle, the batsman nicely ducks underneath it. 57/0

13.2 K Rabada to Imam, Fuller on off, Imam pushes it towards point for a couple of runs. 57/0

13.1 K Rabada to Imam, Back of a length on off, Imam taps it towards point. 55/0

12.6 D Steyn to Imam, Imam tucks it around the corner for a single. He also keeps the strike for the next over. 55/0

12.5 D Steyn to Imam, Fuller on off, Imam drives it straight to the mid off fielder. 54/0

12.4 D Steyn to Imam, On the 5th stump line, the batsman lets it go. 54/0

12.3 D Steyn to Imam, FOUR! A touch fuller on off, Imam leans forward and drives it firmly through cover-point for a boundary. 54/0

12.2 D Steyn to Imam, Fuller this time on off, the batsman defends it with a straight bat. 50/0

12.1 D Steyn to Imam, Starts with a length delivery outside off, Imam shoulders arms to it. 50/0

Dale Steyn is brought into the attack.

11.6 K Rabada to Masood, Outside off, left alone by Masood. 50/0

11.5 K Rabada to Masood, Back of a length on off, SM defends it off the back foot. 50/0

11.4 K Rabada to Masood, FOUR! Cuts and cuts hard! It was dragged short on off, Masood rocks back and cuts it through point for a boundary. Brings up the 50-run stand as well. Quality batting from these two so far. Just the start Pakistan would have liked. 50/0

11.3 K Rabada to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 46/0

11.2 K Rabada to Imam, A tad short on middle and leg, the batsman tucks it to the square leg region for a run. 46/0

11.1 K Rabada to Imam, In the channel outside off, Imam lets it go. 45/0

10.6 D Olivier to Masood, The ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. 45/0

10.5 D Olivier to Masood, A touch short on middle, Masood was late on the shot as it hits his glove and the ball goes towards the right of the keeper. 45/0

10.4 D Olivier to Masood, Back of a length on middle, Shan punches it towards point. 45/0

10.3 D Olivier to Imam, Drifts on his pads, Imam flicks it through mid-wicket for three runs. 45/0

10.2 D Olivier to Masood, Length delivery on middle and leg, SM works it around the corner for a single. 42/0

10.1 D Olivier to Masood, A touch short on middle, Masood tries to pull it but misses it and hits him directly on the body. He is too late on the shot. 41/0

9.6 K Rabada to Imam, On the 5th stump line, Imam lets it go. 41/0

9.5 K Rabada to Imam, On middle, Imam defends it off the front foot. 41/0

9.4 K Rabada to Imam, Wide outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 41/0

9.3 K Rabada to Imam, Back of a length on off, Imam is on the back foot trying to leave it but it rises off the deck after pitching. Imam does well to leave it, pulling his gloves out of the way. Nasty delivery that. 41/0

9.2 K Rabada to Imam, Similar delivery, the batsman lets it go. 41/0

9.1 K Rabada to Imam, In the channel outside off, left alone by Imam. 41/0

8.6 D Olivier to Masood, Length delivery on off, SM taps it towards point. He wanted a run but the non-striker sends him back. 41/0

8.5 D Olivier to Masood, Bumper this time on off, Masood offers no shot to it. 41/0

8.4 D Olivier to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 41/0

8.3 D Olivier to Masood, A touch short on off, Masood tries to go for the pull but misses it. 41/0

8.2 D Olivier to Masood, Similar delivery, Shan defends it off the front foot. 41/0

8.1 D Olivier to Masood, Starts with a fuller delivery on off, Masood defends it with a straight bat. 41/0

Duanne Olivier to continue from the other end.

7.6 K Rabada to Imam, Outside off, Imam lets it go. 41/0

7.5 K Rabada to Masood, Back of a length again on off, Masood punches it through covers. The fielder at point does well to keep it to three runs. 41/0

7.4 K Rabada to Imam, Back of a length on middle, Imam dabs it to the leg side and takes off. The batsmen get an easy run in the end. 38/0

7.3 K Rabada to Imam, Length delivery on middle, Imam tucks it to the leg side. 37/0

7.2 K Rabada to Masood, A touch short on off, Masood punches it through covers for three runs. Goof running there. 37/0

7.1 K Rabada to Masood, Starts off with a fuller delivery on middle, Shan defends it with a straight bat. 34/0

The players are out in the middle. Shan Masood will take strike. Kagiso Rabada will start the proceedings after tea.

.... Day 3, Session 3 ....

So the Pakistan batters do enter the Tea break unscathed and they have looked at ease out there. The bowlers have got no purchase from the wicket and looking at the surface today, it amazes me how so many wickets fell on Days 1 and 2. However, the hosts are still a long way ahead in this game. They will look to strike early after the break. The visitors' openers on the other hand will try and continue in the same way. Join us in some time for the last session.

6.6 D Olivier to Imam, Outside off, Imam lets it go. AND THAT IS TEA ON DAY 3. 34/0

6.5 D Olivier to Imam, Good bumper that from Olivier. He bangs it short around off, Imam goes for the pull but misses it completely. 34/0

6.4 D Olivier to Imam, FOUR! A touch short on off, Imam hangs back and cuts it through point for a boundary. Good shot from the opener. 34/0

6.3 D Olivier to Imam, Bouncer this time outside off, the batsman lets it go through the keeper. 30/0

6.2 D Olivier to Imam, Fuller this time on middle, the ball keeps a bit low after pitching. Imam does well to defend it off the back foot. 30/0

6.1 D Olivier to Imam, Starts off with a length delivery on off, Imam defends it off the front foot. 30/0

5.6 V Philander to Masood, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 30/0

5.5 V Philander to Masood, Back of a length on middle, Shan defends it from within the crease. 30/0

5.4 V Philander to Imam, Drifts on his pads, Imam tucks it around the corner for a run. 30/0

5.3 V Philander to Imam, Full on off, Imam pushes it towards mid off. 29/0

5.2 V Philander to Imam, FOUR! GLORIOUS! A touch fuller on off, Imam leans forward and drives it firmly through covers for a boundary. 29/0

5.1 V Philander to Imam, Fuller delivery on off, the batsman defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 25/0

4.6 D Steyn to Masood, On the 5th stump line, Masood lets it go. 25/0

4.5 D Steyn to Imam, A tad short on middle, Imam works it to the leg side for a run. Good running there from the both of them. 25/0

4.4 D Steyn to Masood, On a length and on off, SM pushes it towards point for a single. 24/0

4.3 D Steyn to Masood, In the channel outside off, left alone by Shan. 23/0

4.2 D Steyn to Masood, Length delivery on off, Masood guides it through the gully region for a couple of runs. 23/0

4.1 D Steyn to Masood, Full on off, Masood defends it with a straight bat. 21/0

3.6 V Philander to Imam, The batsman has edged that one. They manage to come back for the second. 21/0

3.5 V Philander to Imam, Wide outside off, it is left alone. 19/0

3.4 V Philander to Imam, FOUR! Imam gets into the act this time. The Pakistan openers have started really well here. It is full and on middle, Imam-ul-Haq strokes it through mid on and it races away to the fence. 19/0

3.3 V Philander to Imam, On the fuller side around off, Imam gets right behind the line and defends it onto the ground. 15/0

3.2 V Philander to Imam, Length again around off, it is kept out. 15/0

3.1 V Philander to Imam, Good length and outside off, it is left alone. 15/0

2.6 D Steyn to Masood, Fuller this time on off, Masood drives it through mid off for a couple of runs. 15/0

2.5 D Steyn to Masood, In the channel outside off, SM shoulders arms to it. 13/0

2.4 D Steyn to Masood, On the 5th stumps line, Masood lets it go. 13/0

2.3 D Steyn to Masood, FOUR! Just over the man at square leg. Bangs it short on middle, Masood pulls it towards square leg for a boundary. 13/0

2.2 D Steyn to Imam, Length delivery on off, Imam punches it towards point for a single. 9/0

2.1 D Steyn to Imam, Back of a length on middle, Imam defends it from within the crease. 8/0

1.6 V Philander to Masood, FOUR! First boundary for Shan and for Pakistan. Fraction straight this time, Masood flicks it through mid on and the ball races away to the fence. 8/0

1.5 V Philander to Masood, Similar delivery, Masood offers no shot to it. 4/0

1.4 V Philander to Masood, In the channel outside off, left alone by Masood. 4/0

1.3 V Philander to Masood, Back of a length on middle, SM defends it from within the crease. 4/0

1.2 V Philander to Masood, Length delivery on middle, Masood guides it through the gully region for a couple of runs. Good running from the batsmen. 4/0

1.1 V Philander to Masood, Starts off with a length delivery outside off, Masood lets it go. 2/0

0.6 D Steyn to Masood, Shan is off the mark with a tuck around the corner. 2/0

0.5 D Steyn to Masood, In the channel outside off, Masood shoulders arms to it. 1/0

0.4 D Steyn to Masood, A tad fuller outside off, Masood shoulders arms to it. 1/0

0.3 D Steyn to Masood, Fuller outside off, Shan lets it go 1/0

0.2 D Steyn to Imam, On a length and on middle, Imam taps it towards point annd takes off for a single. Imam is off the mark with that. 1/0

0.1 D Steyn to Imam, Starts off with a length dleivery outside off, Imam lets it go. 0/0

