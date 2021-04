South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SA vs PAK Today’s 3rd ODI Match Online

Heading into the decider, both the sides will be keen to clinch the trophy in a series that has dawdled both ways in the two previous matches and the side that will hold their nerves will be the champions. South Africa will be hamstrung by the unavailability of their key players as they are out to take part in the IPL and this will be Pakistan’s biggest chance to start their tour with a series win.

When will the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 3rd ODI South Africa vs Pakistan start?

The Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 3rd ODI will be played on Wednesday, April 07.

Where will the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 3rd ODI South Africa vs Pakistan be played?

The Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 3rd ODI South Africa vs Pakistan will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

What time will the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 3rd ODI South Africa vs Pakistan begin?

The Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 3rd ODI South Africa vs Pakistan will commence at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 3rd ODI South Africa vs Pakistan?

The Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 3rd ODI South Africa vs Pakistan will be live on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 3rd ODI South Africa vs Pakistan?

Cricket fans can watch Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 3rd ODI South Africa vs Pakistan on Hotstar streaming app.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Lutho Sipamla, Lizaad Williams

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Danish Aziz, Haidar Ali, Usman Qadir, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

