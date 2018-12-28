Mickey Arthur Garners Demerit Point From ICC For 'Showing Dissent'

The incident happened in the ninth over of South Africa's chase on the third day when Dean Elgar survived a controversial appeal for a catch. Elgar, on four, edged Shaheen Shah Afridi low to first slip where Azhar Ali appeared to take a diving catch. On-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Sundaram Ravi conferred before referring to television umpire Joel Wilson with a 'soft' signal of out, indicating they thought it was a clean catch.
After looking at several replays, including super-slow close-ups, Wilson ruled the ball had bounced and Elgar was reprieved.
The ICC said Arthur entered the TV umpire’s room and showed dissent at the decision by 'first questioning him and then storming out of the room'. Elgar went on to make 50 as South Africa chased down the target of 149 with six wickets in hand.
"The third umpire thought it bounced," said Sarfraz after the game. "The on-field umpires thought it was out and for me it was a clear catch."
Sarfraz said the situation was a similar to that in which Indian captain Virat Kohli was given out in the second Test against Australia in Perth, where television umpire Nigel Llong upheld the on-field decision, also after a "soft signal" and multiple replays.
Television commentator Michael Holding criticised his fellow West Indian Wilson.
"I'm convinced he was out," said Holding. "I think the third umpire made a mistake."
Arthur admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee David Boon.
(With Agency Inputs)
First Published: December 28, 2018, 9:46 PM IST