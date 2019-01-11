South Africa vs Pakistan, Third Test Day 1 in Johannesburg, Highlights: As it Happened

(Image: ICC)

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

Now then, Pakistan trail by 245 runs and need a few solid stands to bail them out. South Africa, on the other hand, will try and continue their good work on Day 2 and get a firm grip on this Test match. Wickets falling in a heap has been a norm in this series and it has continued with 12 wickets falling on the first day. Will we see yet another day enjoyed by the bowlers on Saturday or will the Pakistan batters stand up and deliver? Join us to find out at 1000 local (0800 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye!

In reply, the Pakistan batsmen had a 'nervy period' to survive before Stumps and they would have loved to end the day unscathed. But that was not to be as Philander had his tail up. The pacer first got the better of the in-form batter, Shan Masood and on the very next ball, he got the better of the out-of-form batsman, Azhar Ali. After that Imam and the nightwatchman, Mohammad Abbas somehow managed to survive and ensure there were no more hiccups.

The day began with the South African batters looking at ease against the Pakistan bowlers. They looked all set for a big first innings score after Markram's 90 and 40s from Amla, Hamza and de Bruyn but 7 wickets for 33 runs in the last session saw the hosts getting bundled out for 262.

An excellent day of Test cricket is what we have witnessed today! Pakistan would have been smiling during the innings break but it's South Africa now who will be the happier side.

8.6 D Steyn to Abbas, Fuller delivery swinging away from around off, Abbas hangs his bat out and luckily for him, it did not take the outside edge. Abbas is relieved. That will be Stumps on Day 1! 17/2

8.5 D Steyn to Abbas, Outside off, Abbas shoulders arms to it. 17/2

8.4 D Steyn to Abbas, Back of a length on middle, MA defends it off the back foot. 17/2

8.3 D Steyn to Abbas, Bowls it wide down leg, Abbas doesn't need to play at those. 17/2

8.2 D Steyn to Abbas, Bumper from Steyn on middle, Abbas ducks underneath it. 17/2

8.1 D Steyn to Abbas, FOUR LEG BYES! Snorter from Steyn. He bangs it short on middle, Abbas was late to duck it, it hits the helmet and it flies over the keeper's head for a boundary. 17/2

7.6 V Philander to Imam, Bowls it full and wide down leg, Imam goes for the flick but misses it. 13/2

7.5 V Philander to Imam, Fuller delivery swinging in, Imam defends it with a straight bat. 13/2

7.4 V Philander to Imam, In the channel outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 13/2

7.3 V Philander to Imam, A tad short on off, Imam defends it from within the crease. 13/2

7.2 V Philander to Imam, A touch fuller on off, Imam-ul-Haq pushes it towards point. 13/2

7.1 V Philander to Imam, Back of a length on middle, the batsman defends it off the back foot. 13/2

6.6 D Steyn to Abbas, Bouncer this time, Abbas ducks it at the last moment. 13/2

6.5 D Steyn to Abbas, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 13/2

6.4 D Steyn to Abbas, Outside off, Abbas lets it go. 13/2

6.3 D Steyn to Imam, On a length and on middle, Imam tucks it to the leg side for a run. 13/2

6.2 D Steyn to Imam, FOUR! Streaky but effective. Length delivery on off, Imam tries to defend it but it hits the outside edge of the bat and the ball goes through gully for a boundary. 12/2

6.1 D Steyn to Imam, Length delivery angling in, Imam defends it from within the crease. 8/2

5.6 V Philander to Abbas, BEATEN! Length delivery just outside off, Abbas tries to push at it. Luckily for him, he did not get an outside edge on that. 8/2

5.5 V Philander to Imam, Length delivery on middle, Imam tucks it around the corner for a single. 8/2

5.4 V Philander to Imam, In the channel outside off, Imam-ul-Haq shoulders arms to it. 7/2

5.3 V Philander to Imam, Similar delivery, the batsman pushes it to mid on. 7/2

5.2 V Philander to Imam, Fuller delivery swinging in, Imam defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 7/2

5.1 V Philander to Imam, No hat-trick as Imam defends it solidly. A good ball though. It starts on middle and then tails back into the left-hander. Imam does not plant his front foot way too across as he knows the ball will be coming in. Gets his bat behind the delivery and keeps it out. 7/2

Hat-trick ball...

4.6 D Steyn to Abbas, Outside off, Abbas lets it go. 7/2

4.5 D Steyn to Abbas, BEATEN! Length delivery on middle, swinging away from the batter, Abbas tries to defend it off the front foot but gets beaten. 7/2

4.4 D Steyn to Abbas, On the 5th stump line, left alone by Abbas. 7/2

4.3 D Steyn to Imam, Short of a length on middle, Imam-ul-Haq pulls it towards deep square leg for a single. 7/2

4.2 D Steyn to Imam, Length delivery on middle, the batsman watchfully defends it. 6/2

4.1 D Steyn to Imam, Fuller delivery down leg, Imam still tries to flick it but misses it completely. 6/2

Who will come in next? Nightwatchman? Or a proper batsman? It's Mohammad Abbas. So Pakistan have sent out a tail-ender to deal with the fiery South African bowling. Hmmm....

3.6 V Philander to Ali, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Azhar Ali bags a golden duck, Philander takes two in two and the South Africans are ecstatic. Azhar Ali's poor tour continues. Another top delivery. This is first angled into the batsman which means Ali has to play at it. It then leaves him late and Azhar ends up pushing inside the line. It takes the outside edge and goes to the right of de Kock. He completes the catch with a dive. A really unplayable delivery first up for Azhar. Pakistan in trouble here! Philander will be on a hat-trick in his next over. 6/2

Azhar Ali walks out to the middle.

3.5 V Philander to Masood, OUT! Now we know what the noise was, it was of the ball hitting the outside edge. Philander draws first blood quite early. Shan, the in-form batsman, departs. Philander bowls it on a length on off, Masood tries to defend it off the front foot but the ball goes away with the angle, seems to have taken the outside edge on its way and is caught by the keeper. An appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. Elgar, after a chat with his bowler and the keeper, opts for the review. There is a spike on Ultra Edge as the ball passes the bat. The crowd erupts as they know the on-field call has to be overturned. 6/1

Have South Africa got their first? A huge appeal for a caught behind has not been given. Masood is the man in question. There was a noise.

3.4 V Philander to Masood, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 6/0

3.3 V Philander to Masood, The ball is way wide down leg, Masood does not need to play at those. 6/0

3.2 V Philander to Masood, In the channel outside off, Masood lets it go. 6/0

3.1 V Philander to Masood, Back of a length on middle, Shan defends it from within the crease. 6/0

2.6 D Steyn to Imam, Fuller on off, Imam drives it through covers for a couple of runs. 6/0

2.5 D Steyn to Imam, Wide down leg this time. Imam not need to play at those. 4/0

2.4 D Steyn to Imam, A touch slower this time on off, it maybe the off cutter as the ball pitches and then moves away. Imam tries to defend but is squared up in doing so. The ball misses his bat and hits him high on the thigh pad. 4/0

2.3 D Steyn to Imam, Back of a length on middle, the batsman defends it off the back foot. 4/0

2.2 D Steyn to Imam, Bowls it wide down leg, Imam still tries to play at it but misses it. 4/0

2.1 D Steyn to Masood, Leg bye! Back of a length on middle and leg, Masood tries to flick it but is hit on the pads. The ball goes towards the leg side and the batsmen get a single in the process. 4/0

1.6 V Philander to Imam, Fuller delivery swinging in, Imam drives it to mid on. 3/0

1.5 V Philander to Imam, A touch fuller on off, Imam tries to defend it off the front foot but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 3/0

1.4 V Philander to Imam, Length delivery on middle, Imam defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 3/0

1.3 V Philander to Imam, On the 5th stump line this time, left alone by Imam. 3/0

1.2 V Philander to Imam, In the channel outside off, Imam lets it go. 3/0

1.1 V Philander to Imam, Starts off with a fuller delivery on middle, Imam defends it off the front foot. 3/0

Vernon Philander to bowl from the other end.

0.6 D Steyn to Masood, Length delivery on middle, Shan tucks it through square leg for a couple of runs. 3/0

0.5 D Steyn to Imam, Imam is off the mark with a tuck around the corner. 1/0

0.4 D Steyn to Imam, On middle, Imam defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 0/0

0.3 D Steyn to Imam, Full on middle again, the batsman watchfully defends it. 0/0

0.2 D Steyn to Imam, Fuller again on middle, Imam defends it off the front foot. 0/0

0.1 D Steyn to Imam, Starts off with a fuller delivery on middle, Imam defends it with a straight bat. 0/0

First Published: January 11, 2019, 1:11 PM IST