South Africa vs Pakistan, Third Test Day 2 at Johannesburg, Highlights: As it Happened

(Image: Twitter/ICC)

Loading...

Commentary (South Africa innings)

That's all from us. South Africa are in the driver's seat and with the pitch deteriorating, it's only going to get tough for the touring team. How will they respond? Do join us on Sunday at 1000 local (0800 GMT) for Day 3 to find out. Cheers!

In their second essay, South Africa once again lost their stand-in skipper cheaply which was soon followed by the wicket of Aiden Markram after the Tea break. Faheem Ashraf then bowled a double-wicket maiden to reduce the home team to 45/4 but the pair of Hashim Amla and Temba Bavuma combined for a 48-run stand to disallow Pakistan any opening in their batting order. After the fall of Bavuma's wicket, Quinton de Kock arrived and the run rate suddenly picked up. Pakistan are forced on the back foot here and need wickets in a heap to get any semblance of a chance to avoid the whitewash.

Earlier in the morning, the overnight batting pair for Pakistan presented a stern fight. Aided by some sloppy fielding, they managed to frustrate South Africa for an hour. But then the home team bounced back to create inroads. Sarfraz and Babar produced a counterattacking partnership but the innings fell completely flat on its face post that. Duanne Olivier ran amok with yet another fifer in his short Test career and helped South Africa take a handy 77-run lead.

Yet another day dominated by the bowlers in this Test match. 13 wickets went down in total, making it 25 in the first two days and South Africa have managed to gain an upper hand after swelling their lead to 212 runs.

36.6 M Amir to Kock, Amir grunts and slants in a full length ball on off, de Kock strides forward and blocks it back solidly. That will be Stumps on Day 2! 135/5

Last ball...

36.5 M Amir to Kock, Lands it on a length outside off, Quinton stays back and plays it down to point. 135/5

36.4 M Amir to Kock, On a length around off, angling down, de Kock tries to flick but fails to middle his shot. It brushes his pads, Amir turns to appeal but nothing doing. 135/5

36.3 M Amir to Kock, The southpaw has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 135/5

36.2 M Amir to Kock, FOUR! Doesn't matter if this is the last over, if it's there to be hit, de Kock will go after it. Short and wide outside off, Quinton loves it there and spanks it from the crease through backward point. 135/5

36.1 M Amir to Kock, Angles in a good length ball on off, de Kock plays it close to his body and defends it to covers. 131/5

Three minutes left on the clock. This in all likelihood will be the final over of Day 2. Mohammad Amir to bowl it.

35.6 F Ashraf to Amla, Fullish and on off, Amla decides to defend it from the crease. 131/5

35.5 F Ashraf to Amla, Shout for an lbw, not given! Ashraf gets one delivery to nip back into the batsman. Amla fails to keep it out and is hit high on the pads. Too high! 131/5

35.4 F Ashraf to Amla, FOUR! Picks the gap! Back of a length delivery around off, Amla goes deep inside the crease to make some room and plays it late. Does well to steer it through the gap between slips and gully for a boundary. 131/5

35.3 F Ashraf to Amla, Identical delivery, this time Amla bottom edges his back foot punch towards point. 127/5

35.2 F Ashraf to Amla, On a length and outside off, Amla moves across and pushes it out from the bottom half of his bat. 127/5

35.1 F Ashraf to Amla, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, Amla allows it through to the keeper. 127/5

Faheem Ashraf is back on.

34.6 S Khan to Kock, Drags it short and down the leg side, Quinton nudges it to fine leg for a brace. 9 from the over! 127/5

34.5 S Khan to Kock, FOUR! Sarfraz is visibly upset with his leggie. This time he has pitched it up, right in the half of the batsman, de Kock drives and strokes it through extra covers. Faheem Ashraf runs after it but the ball wins the race. Lead crosses 200! 125/5

34.4 S Khan to Amla, A touch short around off, Amla punches it in the gap at covers and crosses for a hesitant single. De Kock later on gestures that he didn't hear the call. 121/5

34.3 S Khan to Amla, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 120/5

34.2 S Khan to de Kock, Short and on middle, de Kock tries to pull but it catches the inside edge and runs to fine leg for a run. Sarfraz is losing patience. Screams - 'Ball aage to kar yaar!' Meaning pitch it up. 120/5

34.1 S Khan to Amla, Crunched away! Flighted full ball on off, Amla strides forward and drives it past the diving extra cover fielder for a run. 119/5

33.6 H Ali to Kock, FOUR! Nicely worked away! Too full in length on middle, de Kock whips it through mid-wicket and the tiring legs of Abbas give it the chase from mid on. A boundary results. 118/5

33.5 H Ali to Kock, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 114/5

33.4 H Ali to Amla, Fuller and on off, Amla inside edges his attempted drive through square leg for a run. 114/5

33.3 H Ali to Amla, Back of a length ball on off, Amla is on the back foot as he offers a straight willow in defense. 113/5

33.2 H Ali to Kock, Pitches it up and around middle, de Kock slices his drive in the gap at cover-point for a brisk single. The fielder makes a sliding stop, has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Would have been close. 113/5

33.1 H Ali to Kock, Good length ball on off, de Kock remains inside the crease in defense. 112/5

Hasan Ali is back on.

32.6 S Khan to de Kock, A long hop on middle, pulled in front of square leg for one. 112/5

32.5 S Khan to Kock, A stifled appeal for an lbw! Spinning down the leg side, de Kock tries to flick but misses. Easily missing the leg pole. 111/5

32.4 S Khan to Kock, Full and on middle, pushed down the ground off the front foot to mid on. 111/5

32.3 S Khan to Kock, Miscued! This time Shadab overpitches outside off, de Kock tries to drive but gets an inside edge which rolls to leg gully. 111/5

32.2 S Khan to Kock, FOUR! Easy pickings! Shadab drops it short and on middle, de Kock picks up the length in a trice, immediately goes deep inside the crease with his pull shot and puts it away behind square leg for a boundary. 111/5

32.1 S Khan to Kock, Full and flighted on off, pushed back to the bowler off the front foot. 107/5

31.6 M Abbas to Kock, Good length ball angling into the batsman, de Kock gets back and turns it in front of square leg for a run. 107/5

31.5 M Abbas to de Kock, FOUR! Shot! Abbas is on the shorter side with his length, it's wide outside off and de Kock smashes it behind point for a cracking boundary. 106/5

31.4 M Abbas to Kock, Nicely gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it to the off side. 102/5

31.3 M Abbas to Kock, Lands it on a length on off, de Kock stays back and brings his bat down at the last moment in defense. 102/5

31.2 M Abbas to Kock, Angles in a full length ball on off, de Kock gets forward and defends it back. 102/5

31.1 M Abbas to Kock, Good length ball on off, de Kock plays it out from the back foot to gully. 102/5

30.6 S Khan to Kock, Goes on the back foot and works it with the spin to deep mid-wicket for a run. 102/5

30.5 S Khan to Amla, Full and off, driven with the spin through covers for a single. 101/5

30.4 S Khan to Amla, Spin and bounce from around middle! Some purchase here for Shadab. But the length is on the shorter side which gives Amla time to play it out safely from the back foot. He taps it down towards point. 100/5

30.3 S Khan to Kock, Floated and on middle, de Kock drives it down to long on for one. 100 up for South Africa, lead is 177! 100/5

30.2 S Khan to Kock, A googly landing full around leg, Quinton leans forward and defends it back. 99/5

30.1 S Khan to Kock, Flighted leg spinner on off, de Kock gets forward and defends it off the inside edge to square leg. 99/5

29.6 M Abbas to Amla, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 99/5

29.5 M Abbas to Kock, Forces out a length ball wide of mid off for a run. 99/5

29.4 M Abbas to de Kock, FOUR! Brilliant shot! Full and angling into the left-hander, de Kock strides forward with a straight bat and unfurls a stupendous drive down the ground for a boundary. 98/5

Abbas pulls out. Reason again - Insects in the eye.

29.3 M Abbas to Kock, Beauty to beat the bat! Abbas angles in a full ball around off, enticing the drive but it then straightens to beat the outside edge. 94/5

29.2 M Abbas to Kock, Fuller and off, de Kock defends it close to his body by closing the face of his bat. 94/5

29.1 M Abbas to Kock, Abbas runs in from 'round the wicket for the southpaw and angles in a length ball on off. Quinton is on the front foot as he pushes it towards mid off. 94/5

28.6 S Khan to Amla, Oohhh...nearly sneaks through! A quicker one by Shadab. He hurls it in flat around off at 91 kph, Amla brings his bat down late as he keeps it out off the bottom half of his blade. End of a successful over for Pakistan. 94/5

28.5 S Khan to Amla, Flatter and outside off, tapped down towards point. 94/5

28.4 S Khan to Kock, Tossed up ball on middle, de Kock plays it with the spin past leg gully for a run. 94/5

Quinton de Kock walks in at number 7. A slip and a leg slip in place.

28.3 S Khan to Bavuma, OUT! A wicket goes down against the run of play and the leggie has done the job for Sarfraz. A flighted leg spinner outside off, Bavuma stays back and has a needless poke inside the line. The ball curls away to catch a thin outside edge and Sarfraz makes no mistake. They appeal and the umpire agrees. The 48-run stand is broken, smiles return in the Pakistan camp but the lead is now 170. 93/5

28.2 S Khan to Bavuma, Fuller and on off, driven back off the front foot. 93/4

28.1 S Khan to Bavuma, Loopy and full on off, Bavuma presses forward and pushes it with the spin to covers. 93/4

27.6 M Abbas to Amla, On a driving length this time, outside off, Amla is not lured into it. 93/4

27.5 M Abbas to Amla, Full and on off, Amla presents a dead straight bat in defense. 93/4

27.4 M Abbas to Amla, Back of a length ball on off, punched from the crease to mid off. 93/4

27.3 M Abbas to Amla, Oohhh...appreciable movement there but it's after leaving the batsman. A length ball outside off, Amla moves across the stumps and shoulders arms. Probably hit a crack there. 93/4

27.2 M Abbas to Amla, Targets the off stump with a length delivery, Amla shuffles across and defends it back. 93/4

27.1 M Abbas to Bavuma, Starts his spell with a good length ball on middle and leg, Bavuma moves inside the line and glances it down to long leg for a run. 93/4

Mohammad Abbas to have another go with the ball. He has a wicket to his name in this innings.

26.6 S Khan to Amla, Full and floated on off, Amla prods forward and blocks it to the off side. 92/4

26.5 S Khan to Bavuma, A touch short and spinning away from outside off, Bavuma hangs back and punches it through covers for a run. The stand moves to 47! 92/4

26.4 S Khan to Bavuma, Flighted and outside off, left alone. 91/4

26.3 S Khan to Bavuma, Quicker, flatter and shorter on middle, Bavuma moves back and defends it to the bowler. 91/4

26.2 S Khan to Bavuma, FOUR! Smart batting! A loopy full ball around off, Bavuma goes down and across before nailing his sweep shot in front of square leg for a glorious boundary. 91/4

The batsman pulls out. Reason - Insects.

26.1 S Khan to Amla, A leg spinner on the shorter side, Amla waits for it to spin away and then forces it past the right side of the diving point fielder for a single. 87/4

25.6 M Amir to Bavuma, Gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it back to the bowler. 86/4

25.5 M Amir to Bavuma, Good length delivery wide outside off, Bavuma lets it be. So far, this pair has attacked 20 percent of deliveries, blocked 45 percent of balls while left alone percent is 35. Fine approach. 86/4

25.4 M Amir to Bavuma, A length ball on off, angling in, Temba offers a straight bat in defense but gets an inside edge onto his boots. 86/4

25.3 M Amir to Bavuma, Good length ball outside off, left alone with ease by Temba. 86/4

25.2 M Amir to T Bavuma, FOUR! Quality shot! Amir overpitches around off, Bavuma confidently strides forward and caresses his drive through cover-point for a delightful boundary. Lead moves to 163 and this partnership is now 41! 86/4

25.1 M Amir to Bavuma, Amir speeds in from 'round the wicket and serves a length delivery outside off, Temba has nothing to do with it. 82/4

24.6 S Khan to Amla, Hashim has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 82/4

24.5 S Khan to Amla, A muted appeal for an lbw! Tossed up ball on off, probably a flipper, Amla draws forward in defense but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 82/4

24.4 S Khan to Amla, Presses forward to a full ball and blocks it safely. 82/4

24.3 S Khan to Amla, The length is again short, it's around off, Amla goes back and turns it to mid-wicket. 82/4

24.2 S Khan to Amla, Flatter and shorter on off, Amla punches from the crease to extra cover. 82/4

24.1 S Khan to Bavuma, Full and flighted outside off, Bavuma strides forward and drives it through covers for a run. 82/4

Shadab Khan into the act now.

23.6 M Amir to Amla, Switches to over the wicket and delivers a length ball on middle. Amla works it off his pads to the on side but finds the mid-wicket fielder. 81/4

23.5 M Amir to Amla, Amir lets out a grunt and spears in a full ball on off, Amla calmly defends it back. 81/4

23.4 M Amir to Amla, Good stop, Babar! Back of a length delivery outside off, Amla punches it from the back foot and Azam does well at gully to stop the ball on one bounce. 81/4

Now Amir gets a fly in his eye. He pulls out in his delivery stride and Imam is helping him out.

23.3 M Amir to Amla, Angles in on off, Amla presents a straight bat and defends it to the off solidly. 81/4

23.2 M Amir to Amla, Beaten! A hint of reverse there. The angle is quite difficult to deal. Amir angles in a length ball around off and it nips away with the shine. Amla pushes inside the line and misses. 81/4

23.1 M Amir to Amla, Amir speeds in from 'round the wicket and angles in a length ball on middle, Amla turns it off his pads to mid-wicket. 81/4

22.6 F Ashraf to Bavuma, Faheem bowling with good accuracy. Lands a length ball just around off, Bavuma shoulders arms. 81/4

22.5 F Ashraf to Bavuma, A little short and outside off, TB has an easy leave. 81/4

Faheem Ashraf tries rushing through here but Temba Bavuma is not ready. He stops the bowler midway.

22.4 F Ashraf to Bavuma, Digs in a short ball this time, around off, Bavuma sways away from the line. 81/4

22.3 F Ashraf to Bavuma, Yet another delivery in the region just outside off, Bavuma shoulders arms. 81/4

22.2 F Ashraf to Bavuma, Fine leave. Full and just around off, straightening from there, Bavuma confidently plants his front leg forward and then allows it through. Very assured. 81/4

22.1 F Ashraf to Bavuma, FOUR! Good length delivery just around off, Bavuma delays his shot off the back foot just a bit and then steers it through point for a boundary. Fine timing and placement! 81/4

21.6 M Amir to Amla, Length ball on off, Amla punches it to covers where the fielder stops it and tries to back flick it onto the stumps at the non-striker's end. Nothing doing. 77/4

21.5 M Amir to H Amla, Angles in a length ball on off, Amla gets forward in defense and takes his bottom hand off the handle in the process. It goes off the outer half and rolls to point this time. 77/4

21.4 M Amir to Amla, Amla has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 77/4

21.3 M Amir to H Amla, Edgy! Amir puts it outside off and Amla feels for it. Gets a soft outside edge and it rolls in front of the slip cordon. 77/4

21.2 M Amir to Bavuma, Not in full control of this shot but will get three runs. Full and around off, angling away, Bavuma tries driving through the line but it takes the outside half of his blade and races past point. 77/4

21.1 M Amir to Amla, Serves a length ball on the pads, it's tickled through square leg for an easy run. 74/4

20.6 F Ashraf to Bavuma, Full and on off, Bavuma gets forward to push it towards point. Looks for a run initially but it's not on. 73/4

20.5 F Ashraf to Bavuma, A touch short and around off, moving back in a bit, Bavuma knows where his off stump is and makes a sensible leave. 73/4

20.4 F Ashraf to Bavuma, Identical to the last delivery but this one is a bit angled in. Bavuma once again shows no interest in chasing it. 73/4

20.3 F Ashraf to Bavuma, Fine delivery but it's not close enough to the off pole to pose any threat. Temba takes his front leg forward to cover the line and then lets it through to the keeper. 73/4

20.2 F Ashraf to Bavuma, Angling into the right-hander, on a fuller length, Bavuma leans forward and defends it with gentle hands to point. 73/4

20.1 F Ashraf to Bavuma, Good length delivery in the zone outside off, Bavuma makes an easy leave. 73/4

Drinks break in this extended session. Pakistan have managed to pick up three important wickets but runs have also been given. 48 runs in 12 overs at four runs per over. South Africa are batting with Amla and Bavuma at the crease but even they'd know that they can't afford to lose any more quickly as they lower order might open up to the threat of the Pakistan pacers. Let's see what's in store for the last hour and a little more of play today.

19.6 M Amir to Amla, Short length ball outside off, Amla punches it towards cover where Shadab moves to his left and makes a tumbling stop. 73/4

19.5 M Amir to Amla, Another bouncer! Amla ducks under it and evades the ball. 73/4

19.4 M Amir to Bavuma, On the pads, worked away to square leg by Temba for a single. The lead is now 150! 73/4

19.3 M Amir to Bavuma, Bouncer! A good short delivery on middle and leg. Bavuma tries to pull but it gets big on him and it goes above his bat. Lucky not to have feathered that on its way to Sarfraz. 72/4

19.2 M Amir to Bavuma, Short of a length delivery on middle, Temba rides the bounce and defends the ball onto the ground. 72/4

19.1 M Amir to Bavuma, Left alone pretty late outside off by Bavuma. 72/4

18.6 F Ashraf to Amla, FOUR! Amla has really played some pleasing shots today! This one is fuller on middle and Hashim walks into the drive and pushes it right back down the ground. It is all timing and nothing else as it reaches the rope easily. 72/4

18.5 F Ashraf to Amla, Much better from Ashraf this time, gets it back on a length on off stump. The ball goes off the inside half and towards square leg. Bavuma, who was looking for a single, is sent back by his bearded partner. 68/4

18.4 F Ashraf to H Amla, FOUR! Short and wide! Asking for trouble. Amla does not approve of that delivery and dispatches it away behind point once more for an easy boundary. Loose from Pakistan, might be their first poor ball in some time but every run is important here. 68/4

18.3 F Ashraf to Amla, Fuller length ball on off, kept out by HA coming forward. 64/4

The crowd enjoying itself here on a Saturday afternoon, lots of jumping and dancing going on. Lovely to see.

18.2 F Ashraf to Amla, Length ball outside off, defended from within the crease. 64/4

18.1 F Ashraf to Bavuma, Short of a length ball on middle, Bavuma rocks back and pulls it away to deep square leg for a single. 64/4

17.6 M Amir to Bavuma, Bavuma flicks this one off his pads to the leg side and picks up a single to retain strike. 63/4

17.5 M Amir to Bavuma, Kept out on the off side by Temba. 62/4

17.4 M Amir to Amla, On the pads, worked away by the veteran batsman towards the leg side for a single. Temba Bavuma wanted a second but is sent back in the end by his partner. Was also lazy in getting back as the fielder has a shy at the striker's end. Could have been interesting if he had hit the stumps. 62/4

17.3 M Amir to Amla, A good length ball on top of off stump, defended back down the ground. 61/4

The flies and moths are causing huge problems here. Hashim Amla has pulled out when Amir was in his delivery stride and this is not helping anyone's cause.

17.2 M Amir to Amla, This one is on a length and leg stump line, Hash pushes it towards mid-wicket off the back foot. 61/4

17.1 M Amir to H Amla, FOUR! Cut away! A little gift from Mohammad Amir on his return. Hurls this outside off on a length and gentle pace, Amla rocks back and cuts it away behind point. No fielder in the deep to stop it. 61/4

Mohammad Amir is back for another burst.

16.6 F Ashraf to Bavuma, A delivery around off, once again there to be driven. But this time TB has no intention to repeat his last shot. Just shoulders arms and ends the over. 57/4

16.5 F Ashraf to Bavuma, Good shot. Ashraf pitches it up and outside off, Bavuma leans forward and pierces the off side field with a well-timed cover drive. It's chased down in the deep and the batsmen take a couple of runs. 57/4

16.4 F Ashraf to Bavuma, Bowling to a good line here, Faheem. Just putting it on a length and just outside off, playing on Temba's patience. Left alone. 55/4

16.3 F Ashraf to Bavuma, Hurls a length ball outside off, a good leave again by the little batsman. 55/4

16.2 F Ashraf to Bavuma, The line is straight on this occasion and Temba closes the face of his bat to play it towards mid-wicket. 55/4

16.1 F Ashraf to Bavuma, Good leave. On a length and outside off, moving back in a bit with the shine, Bavuma covers his stumps and shoulders arms. 55/4

15.6 H Ali to Amla, NOT OUT! There is a massive inside edge that is spotted on the first replay itself and the decision has to be overturned here. On a length and the ball seems to have skid on after landing, Amla looked to flick it away but missed to get hit on the pads. Hasan Ali appeals and the umpire raises his finger almost instantly. Hashim takes the referral and the replays find the involvement of his bat. It is quite remarkable how he could miss that inside edge as it was quite thick, maybe the insects caused a distraction. Amla would thank the Almighty for DRS. Would have been a terrible way to get out when you are desperately trying to get back into form, and with your team in a tricky position. 55/4

Review time... Hashim Amla has been adjudged out by the umpire but he has immediately reviewed. Looked like a massive deflection from the bat. Just have to wait for the replays to roll in for overturning the decision.

15.5 H Ali to Amla, FOUR! Yet again! This time off the front foot. Fuller one outside off, Amla comes ahead and pushes this in the gap wide of mid off. Such a smooth shot with amazing timing. No stopping those. 55/4

15.4 H Ali to Amla, FOUR! 'Beauty! Amla textbook' quips the on-air commentator. Short length ball outside off, Hashim rocks back and offers a back foot punch to this one. It rolls away wide of point and to the fence. A purist's delight. 50 up for South Africa. 51/4

15.3 H Ali to Amla, Delivered outside off on a length, left alone by Amla. 47/4

Seems like Hasan Ali wants something from the dressing room. Yes indeed, sunglasses. Wears it and will continue bowling, quite a good one for the shutterbugs this.

15.2 H Ali to Amla, On the pads and on a length this time, flicked away through mid-wicket by Amla. A couple taken. 47/4

15.1 H Ali to Amla, Beaten all ends up! This one seems to have taken off from a crack. Puts this on a length and yes, it goes off a wide crack. The ball takes a different route to the one it was coming at and Amla has no answer to that. Beats his outside edge. The pitch is worsening with every passing second. 45/4

14.6 F Ashraf to Bavuma, Fullish and on off, angling in, Bavuma lunges and defends it watchfully. A double-wicket maiden for the second time on Day 2. 45/4

Temba Bavuma is the new batsman.

14.5 Ashraf to Hamza, OUT! Are we in for another collapse? Things happening again. This one stays a touch low after landing on a good length around off. The ball shapes back in as well to Hamza's bad luck. He tries to work it around but it goes under his blade and raps him on the pads. Ashraf turns to appeal and the finger has gone up. Zubayr walks without troubling the scorers. No need to review that. A good period of play for Pakistan continues but they need to keep chipping away at the wickets to stay in the hunt. 45/4

14.4 F Ashraf to Hamza, Ouch! That's a painful welcome for the newbie. Faheem delivers it on a length around off and it jags back in sharply. Hamza tries to defend but misses and takes a blow inside his groin region. 45/3

Zubayr Hamza walks in at number 5.

14.3 F Ashraf to de Bruyn, OUT! I can't believe I am saying this but Pakistan's slip catching has been better than South Africa's in this game. An inspired bowling change this, Ashraf has done the trick in his 3rd ball itself. Bowls this one on a length outside off, Theunis de Bruyn looks to drive this away from his body without foot movement. The ball takes a thick outside edge and flies towards Asad Shafiq at second slip who takes a really smart catch. Good passage of play for Pakistan after Tea this, fighting their way back. The lead is 122 now. 45/3

14.2 F Ashraf to Bruyn, Short of a length ball outside off, punched to the cover region by the batsman this time. 45/2

14.1 F Ashraf to Bruyn, On a length on top of middle, punched back down the ground by de Bruyn. 45/2

Faheem Ashraf is now into the attack.

13.6 H Ali to Amla, FOUR! A bit aerial but wide of the point fielder. Fuller in length outside off, Hashim Amla leans into the square drive and places it nicely to fetch a boundary for himself. 45/2

13.5 Ali to Amla, MISSING LEG! Poor review. Pakistan have none left now. Hasan delivers a length ball and it reverses back into Amla, following the shine. The line is on middle and leg and it's further tailing down. Hashim fails to work it around and is thudded on the pads. They appeal but nothing from the umpire. Hasan is confident and Sarfraz backs his bowler. Takes the DRS only to find out that Hasan Ali's assumption was wrong. 41/2

Review time... Hashim Amla has been struck on the pads and Hasan Ali has told his skipper to take this one upstairs. It looks like it was going down leg to the naked eye but lets wait for the replays.

The bowler pulls out this time. Hasan Ali was running through to bowl but there were insects in his way and one seems to have gone up his nostril. He pulls out waving his arms all along the way.

13.4 H Ali to Amla, Very full on middle, the batsman drives it towards mid on, on the front foot. 41/2

13.3 H Ali to Amla, This is in line with the stumps but Hashim brings his bat well in front on this occasion to keep this out. 41/2

13.2 Ali to Amla, A small appeal but turned down by the umpire. Bowls this on a length outside off, Amla takes a big stride ahead to defend. The ball hits the pad and bat at the same time. Ali appeals but the umpire says no. The impact was well outside off, even if there was no inside edge. 41/2

13.1 H Ali to Amla, Good ball! On a length outside off, Amla tries to defend coming ahead but pulls out of the shot in the last moment. 41/2

12.6 M Abbas to Bruyn, Put well outside leg this time by Abbas, de Bruyn leaves it alone as he shadow practices his flick. 41/2

12.5 M Abbas to Bruyn, Fuller one outside off, TdB gets ahead and drives this but it goes straight to cover. 41/2

12.4 M Abbas to Bruyn, Fuller one on middle and leg, pushed away to mid-wicket after coming ahead by Theunis. 41/2

12.3 M Abbas to Bruyn, Length ball outside off, pushed away to covers with soft hands. 41/2

The batsman has pulled out yet again. This time, a fly has come in the face of Theunis who backs away as the bowler was running in. It is causing us to lose valuable minutes. Everyone on the field is seen swaying his arms to shoo away the irritating insects.

12.2 M Abbas to Bruyn, FOUR! Shot! Amazing timing and control from de Bruyn. A length ball outside off, not much wrong with the delivery but a lovely piece of batting from Theunis. Not much foot movement but just uses his strong hands to push this through the gap wide of mid off. The ball beats the infield and races away. 41/2

12.1 M Abbas to Bruyn, Good length ball outside off, left alone by Theunis. 37/2

Azhar Ali is off! He has not caught a catch but he has caught a fly in his left eye. He is in the dugout, taking someone's help in getting that fly out.

11.6 H Ali to Amla, Length ball on middle and off, defended with soft hands by the batsman. 37/2

11.5 H Ali to Amla, FOUR! Terrific shot! A Hashim Amla special cover drive. Fuller outside off, in fact a half-volley but still had to be put away. And that's what is done, as Amla takes a big stride ahead and crunches it through the covers. 37/2

11.4 H Ali to Amla, A length ball on off, keeps a tad low. Amla adjusts well as he flicks it towards mid on. 33/2

11.3 H Ali to Amla, Slightly fuller length this time, Hashim comes ahead and keeps the ball out. 33/2

11.2 H Ali to Amla, Length ball outside off, defended onto the ground once more. 33/2

Mohammad Abbas is getting his shoulders massaged near the boundary line. It is turning into a full body massage as he is spotted lying down now.

11.1 H Ali to de Bruyn, Fuller length ball outside off, driven towards a wide mid on fielder. A quick single is taken as the fielder is lazy on the ball. Poor from Pakistan, can't afford to be this loose. 33/2

10.6 M Abbas to Amla, Left alone outside off to end the over. 32/2

10.5 M Abbas to Amla, Length ball on off and shapes away, Hash covers the swing and defends. 32/2

10.4 M Abbas to Amla, Hurls this down the leg stump line, Amla swivels and tries to pull it away but fails to make connection with the ball. 32/2

The batsman pulls out this time. Seems a moth came in his line of vision. Getting really irritating now.

10.3 M Abbas to Amla, This one is on length and holds its line after landing outside off. Hashim judges the line and lets it go through. 32/2

10.2 M Abbas to Amla, Peach! The ball was on a length and shapes away really late after landing. Amla was trying to defend the ball from the crease and plays inside the line. Lucky not to get a nick there. Lovely ball. 32/2

A short leg fielder with a helmet comes into position now.

10.1 M Abbas to Amla, Length ball on the off stump line, defended back from the crease by Amla. 32/2

9.6 H Ali to Bruyn, Length ball wide outside off, Theunis cuts this away through the covers. Imam gives the chase and stops it inside the boundary. A couple taken by the batsmen. 32/2

9.5 H Ali to Bruyn, Bouncer on middle, too high and de Bruyn just stays under the ball and lets it go. 30/2

The mosquito-repellant spray is out once more. The umpires and de Bruyn using it. Slight stoppage in play due to that.

9.4 H Ali to Bruyn, Length ball outside off, defended back onto the ground from the crease. 30/2

9.3 H Ali to Bruyn, Pitches it up and outside off, Theunis takes a stride forward to cover the line as he leaves it alone. 30/2

9.2 H Ali to Bruyn, Targets the off stump with a length ball, de Bruyn stays on the back foot in defense. 30/2

9.1 H Ali to Amla, Appreciable movement on this one. But the line is too straight and it tails down to catch Amla on the pads as he fails to flick. It clips his pads and runs behind for a leg bye. 30/2

8.6 M Abbas to Bruyn, Fullish and on off, once again Theunis offers a straight blade in defense. Good start to the session for Pakistan. 29/2

8.5 M Abbas to Bruyn, Angles in a length ball on off, de Bruyn gets forward with a straight bat and defends it to the off side. 29/2

Theunis de Bruyn is the new batsman at number 4.

8.4 M Abbas to Markram, OUT! A brilliant take from Sarfraz behind the wickets, diving full length to his right. Just two balls before, it was mentioned that Abbas is always accurate and McGrath-like with his lines and lengths. He bowls a third consecutive ball outside off and shapes this slightly away. Aiden Markram tries to push at it with not much foot movement and he only manages to get a healthy edge. The ball goes towards first slip, wouldn't have carried to Azhar Ali, Sarfraz senses that and really does well to dive to his right to pouch it. Pakistan have their second wicket of the innings and this could give them a really good boost. Markram departs after looking decent during his stay at the crease. This passage of play will be a very interesting one now if their bowlers get their tails up! 29/2

8.3 M Abbas to Markram, Another good length ball outside off, pushed away towards cover-point by the batsman. 29/1

8.2 M Abbas to Markram, Much better on the line outside off, defended back to the bowler. 29/1

8.1 M Abbas to Markram, FOUR! What a way to start proceedings. Overpitched on middle and leg, easy pickings for a batsman of Markram's caliber. This was very unlike Abbas who usually is super accurate. Not an ideal start for Pakistan, can't afford half-volleys like these, the game can slip away from them in no time. 29/1

The players and the umpires are back out in the middle for the final session of play. Mohammad Abbas has the ball in hand. Aiden Markram to face him, Amla at the other end.

... Day 2, Third Session ...

An interesting but funny development during this session was when we had uninvited visitors, a lots of moths and flies. It has caused us to lose precious time and 39 overs remain to be bowled in the day. Whether it will be completed or not remains to be seen, but what we do know is that it is going to be a really fun final session if things continue the same way. Will the Proteas build a massive lead or can the Pakistan bowling attack produce some magic? Wait with us to find out, as we bring you the post-Tea session in a little time.

An incredibly fast-moving session, not in terms of overs bowled but by the number of wickets lost. 22.4 overs bowled, 6 wickets lost. Five by the visitors and then one of Dean Elgar in South Africa's second dig. The hosts go into the break effectively 102/1 and one can safely say they are ahead in the game. Having said that, Pakistan are fighting hard and a good burst of bowling where a clump of wickets could be taken, should bring them back in the game. Coming to session that passed though, it started off in quick fashion as Sarfraz and Babar added runs at a great clip. But once that stand was broken, it was quick work from the SA pacers as they bundled out Pakistan for a measly 185. They then have come out to bat and added 25 in 8 overs with the loss of their skipper.

7.6 H Ali to Amla, Left alone outside off, that will also be TEA ON DAY 2! 25/1

7.5 H Ali to Amla, A length ball outside off, defended by the batsman with a straight bat. 25/1

7.4 H Ali to Amla, A ripper! This has exploded off a crack and deviated away late. Lands this on a length outside off, Amla was ahead to defend but the movement in the end squared him up and the ball goes through to the keeper. Lucky not to have got an edge on that. 25/1

7.3 H Ali to Amla, Slightly pushes the length up, the batsman comes ahead and defends on his front foot. 25/1

7.2 H Ali to Amla, Outside off this time, left alone by Hash. 25/1

7.1 H Ali to Amla, A good ball first up. On a length and top of middle and off, defended by Amla from the crease. 25/1

Hasan Ali into the attack now.

6.6 M Amir to Markram, A good leave outside off as the ball goes along with the angle and through to the keeper. 25/1

6.5 M Amir to Markram, Slightly fuller this time outside off, he pushes it towards point coming on the front foot. 25/1

6.4 M Amir to Markram, Another short length ball on top of middle, pushed back down towards the bowler by Markram. 25/1

6.3 M Amir to Markram, Length ball outside off, the batsman is content in blocking it out. 25/1

A short cover in position now.

6.2 M Amir to Markram, Another length delivery that Aiden defends the ball on his back foot. 25/1

6.1 M Amir to Markram, A good length ball on middle, Markram defends from within the crease. 25/1

5.6 M Abbas to Amla, Length ball on middle, defended towards mid-wicket with soft hands. 25/1

5.5 Abbas to Amla, Shout for an lbw! Length ball on off stump and seems to have jagged in a bit after landing. Amla was pushing forward to defend but the ball beats him as he plays outside the line. The ball rapped him on the pads and a loud appeal followed, mostly from Abbas. The umpire says no and it seemed a good decision as it looked like the impact was outside off. Sarfraz doesn't think about reviewing it, a good call in the end as replays show that the impact indeed was outside off. 25/1

5.4 M Abbas to Amla, Length ball outside off, Amla defends solidly. 25/1

5.3 M Abbas to Amla, Fuller one outside off, the batsman defends it coming a little forward. 25/1

5.2 M Abbas to Amla, Outside off on a length, Hashim takes a stride ahead as he leaves this delivery well. 25/1

5.1 M Abbas to Amla, Length ball on off, Amla covers the swing and defends watchfully towards mid on. 25/1

Mohammad Abbas pulls out of the delivery at the last moment. Seems like a moth has come in his face.

4.6 M Amir to A Markram, Good work from Amir. Bowls a heavy delivery, on a length around leg, Markram tries working it on the leg side but misses. 25/1

4.5 M Amir to Amla, A touch short around leg, Amla glances it off his hips to deep square leg for a run. He is off the mark. 25/1

4.4 M Amir to Amla, A length ball angling away around off, Amla prods forward in defense. 24/1

4.3 M Amir to Amla, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 24/1

4.2 M Amir to Amla, Good length ball on off, Amla defends it off his back foot. 24/1

Hashim Amla walks in at number 3, replacing his skipper.

4.1 M Amir to Elgar, OUT! There is an inside edge. This time Pakistan are successful with the use of DRS. Amir comes up with a brilliant delivery. He lands it on a good length around off and gets it to shape back in with some extra bounce. Elgar tries to defend it but it appears that he has failed to put bat on ball. It strikes him high on the back leg and lobs to the keeper. A huge appeal follows but the umpire stays put. Amir is convinced here (we're not sure, about lbw or inside edge) and suggests his skipper to take the review. Sarfraz obliges. The replays roll in and the Ultra Edge detects some wood. The decision is reversed and Pakistan earn their first wicket. 10 runs in total in this Test match as the stand-in skipper for Elgar. Pressure? 24/1

Another review... Not quite sure whether it is for an LBW or for caught behind. Looked like the ball missed everything and got the thigh pad as it goes to the keeper. Loud appeal from everyone and Amir persuades his skipper to go upstairs as he felt there was some bat on it. Sarfraz acknowledges it.

3.6 M Abbas to Markram, Angling into the batsman, on a length around middle, Markram works it off his pads to the leg side. 24/0

3.5 M Abbas to Markram, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 24/0

3.4 M Abbas to Markram, FOUR! Shot! Back of a length delivery outside off, Markram rises on his back foot and packs a punch through covers for a crackling boundary. Lead crosses 100 now! 24/0

3.3 M Abbas to Markram, On a length around off, defended off the back foot. 20/0

3.2 Abbas to A Markram, INSIDE EDGE! No need to see further. Pakistan lose a review. A length ball landing around off and shaping back in. Markram gets half-forward to defend but misses and is rapped on the pads. They put in an unsuccessful appeal for an lbw. Sarfraz has a chat with his bowler and decides to review it. Rest is history. 20/0

Review time... An LBW appeal against Markram has been turned down by umpire S Ravi. Looks like the impact was outside off to the naked eye, might be umpire's call. Let's wait what the replays have to say.

3.1 M Abbas to Markram, Gentle delivery, on a length and outside off, an easy leave for Markram. 20/0

2.6 M Amir to Elgar, Another ball that has been left alone by Elgar outside his off stump. 20/0

2.5 M Amir to Elgar, Well outside off this time, left alone by the SA skipper. 20/0

2.4 M Amir to Markram, Lovely looking shot from Markram. On a length from Amir and on off stump, Aiden stands tall and punches it through the covers. The mid off fielder gives chase and manages to just about to keep it in with a lovely diving effort. Saves a run for his team. The replays show it is a clean stop. 20/0

The sun is shining again after hiding behind the clouds for a brief period.

2.3 M Amir to Markram, Good ball from Amir! On a length outside off, holds its line and Markram, who was ahead to defend, is beaten on the outside. 17/0

2.2 M Amir to Elgar, Hurls this one at the pads, Elgar works it away to deep square leg for a single. 17/0

2.1 M Amir to Elgar, Outside off on a length, left alone by the batsman. 16/0

Oh dear, Mohammad Amir! The poor boy is struggling big time, not with his fitness, not with the landing of his ball, he is struggling while fighting with moths. Plenty of flies all over the shirt of umpire S Ravi. We have unwanted visitors here. It's a take over at the Wanderers Stadium. Out comes the spray to fight the battle! Umpire Ravi is seen applying some cream on his body to repel the flies. We've a halt in play once again.

1.6 M Abbas to A Markram, FOUR! Edged this time, but the ball goes all along the ground away from the third slip fielder for a boundary. Length ball outside off, Aiden Markram tries to push the ball away but it goes off the outside edge. The batsman does well to remove his bottom hand. It goes along the ground and Shadab dives to his right to stop the ball but fails to do so. A boundary results. 12 runs off Abbas' first over, an expensive start. 16/0

Plenty of flies and moths on the field. Hasan Ali is fighting the battle at covers with his hat. Azhar Ali doing the same at slips. In fact, all the Pakistan players are trying to swat the flies away with their caps. Quite funny. Slight halt in play.

1.5 M Abbas to Markram, Length ball at the pads, worked through mid-wicket by the batsman for a couple of runs. 12/0

1.4 M Abbas to Markram, Sprays this one down the leg side and the movement takes it even further. Sarfraz fails to collect it properly and a couple of byes are taken as the ball runs to fine leg. 10/0

1.3 M Abbas to Markram, Play and a miss! On a length outside off, Markram looks to cut this one but is beaten by the extra bounce. 8/0

1.2 M Abbas to Markram, FOUR! Punches the second ball he faces for a boundary though. On a length outside off, Aiden Markram takes a small step ahead and punches this one through the covers. Finds the gap easily and the ball runs to the fence. 8/0

1.1 M Abbas to Markram, Outside off to start with, Markram leaves the ball nice and early. 4/0

Mohammad Abbas to share the new ball.

0.6 M Amir to Elgar, Good length delivery outside off, Elgar allows it through to end the over. 4/0

0.5 M Amir to Elgar, A little bit of width outside off, Elgar plays it down from the crease to point. 4/0

0.4 M Amir to Elgar, FOUR! Nicely done in the end! Amir angles in a length ball around off, staying a bit low, Elgar brings down an angled bat and gets it away off the lower half of his blade. It races past the diving third slip fielder for a boundary. Soft hands, the key. 4/0

0.3 M Amir to Elgar, Make it three leaves in a row from Elgar. 0/0

0.2 M Amir to Elgar, Yet another delivery in the zone outside off, Dean shoulders arms. The conditions have turned overcast all of a sudden and should assist the Pakistan seamers. 0/0

0.1 M Amir to Elgar, Starts with a good length delivery in the channel outside off, Elgar allows it through watchfully. 0/0

First Published: January 12, 2019, 1:21 PM IST