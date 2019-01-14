South Africa vs Pakistan, Third Test Day 3 at Johannesburg Highlights - As It Happened

(Image: Twitter/ICC)

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

That will be it, then, from the red-ball leg of the tour. Pakistan have been outplayed in all the three games and the worst part is the lack of fight from them. It was always going to be a tough place for them to come and win but a competition would have been expected from them but it was not to be. 3-0 in the Tests then, and the second installment of the series is not far away. The first ODI will begin on the 19th of January from Port Elizabeth. It will begin at 1300 local (1100 GMT). Hope you guys have enjoyed the coverage of the Tests, looking forward to have you'll back for the One-Day Internationals as well. Till then, it's goodbye from us. Take care!

The trophy is presented to Dean Elgar. Shake hands all around and the South African team gather around to pose for the shutterbugs.

South African skipper, Dean Elgar, says this win is right up there and they are happy they could maintain their record on this ground. Mentions it is a great way to start this year and they are quite clear about their goals. Credits the way their bowlers bowled, especially Olivier who is the least experienced of their pacers but did very well. Ends by thanking the crowd for the way they have supported them.

Man of the Series, Duanne Olivier, says he is very proud of the performance but is happier his team won 3-0. Informs he had to adjust to the wicket here and bowl it little fuller. Mentions every bowler has different skills and he brings something different than the others. Ends by saying they needed to start off well today and they did.

Man of the Match, Quinton de Kock, says any Test century means a lot to him as he works hard for it. Informs he has worked hard on correcting his technique which has helped him in recent times. Credits the way Olivier has bowled throughout this series. Ends by saying he is happy to see Dale Steyn bowl the way he has.

Pakistan captain, Sarfraz Ahmed, says they could not capitalize on the position they were in after Day 1. Mentions it is very difficult to play in South Africa and their bowlers were excellent. Further adds Shan Massod and Babar Azam are the positives in this tour. Credits Olivier for the way he bowled.

What they needed on Day 4 as they began was for the overnight batsmen to continue batting well. That was not the case as both fell cheaply this morning and what followed was a procession. There was not much of a resistance provided by the ones to follow except for Shadab Khan who was delaying the inevitable. Eventually the last wicket fell, albeit in a way the hosts would have least expected but they won't mind. The wickets were shared by all four pacers in this innings. A successful series for Duanne Olivier especially picking up 24 wickets. Pakistan did have a few positives but overall will be ruing the fact that they could not capitalize on a few good positions they had in the series. Stay tuned for the presentation ceremony to follow...

Pakistan even had a chance to come back in the game when they had South Africa at 93/5 but from there on, the game started going away from them. Quinton de Kock first built a 100-plus stand with Hashim Amla for the sixth wicket and then a 79-run one with Kagiso Rabada for the eighth wicket en-route to his century. His 129 ensured that the hosts set a target of 381 for the visitors. It looked beyond reach for the visitors. A good opening stand of 67 gave them some belief but late strikes last evening caused them to end Day 3 on 153/3.

A deserving win for the hosts and a scoreline that depicts how much better they were as compared to their opposition in this series. Pakistan did have their moments but moments do not win you Test matches let alone series. They have once again fallen to a huge defeat and will be really disappointed to lose all 3 matches here, without putting up much of a fight. In this game the visitors did really well to bowl out South Africa for 262 after a really good start for the hosts. In their reply too, they were really well placed at one point but as has been the case with them recently, they fell apart and ended up giving a 77-run lead that was massive in the context of the game.

65.4 D Elgar to Abbas, OUT! Run out! What a comical way to end the match. Where was Abbas going, only he will know. A flighted one on middle, Abbas pushes it towards mid on and sets off but his partner was going no where. The fielder throws it back to De Kock who takes the stumps off. Abbas was at sea and it means that SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 107 RUNS AND TAKE THE SERIES 3-0. A complete performance and a whitewash! 273/10

65.3 D Elgar to M Abbas, Lots of air on this one outside off, Abbas plays it back softly as well. 273/9

65.2 D Elgar to Abbas, Looped outside off, defended towards cover. 273/9

65.1 D Elgar to S Khan, Flatter one outside off, driven to deep cover for a single. 273/9

Dean Elgar to roll his arm over. Also, Lunch has been extended by half an hour to give the hosts a chance to pick up the 1 remaining wicket. It is extended till 12.30 pm local (1030 GMT), post which Lunch will be taken if the wicket does not fall.

64.6 D Olivier to Abbas, Full toss there and Abbas seems to have missed his flick. The South Africans appeal but S Ravi turns it down. Had to be an inside edge there or else it looked to be in line. 272/9

64.5 D Olivier to Abbas, Short one outside off, Abbas rides the bounce and keeps it out towards point. 272/9

64.4 D Olivier to M Abbas, Another one on a good length and off stump line, it takes the outside edge and runs towards point. 272/9

64.3 D Olivier to Abbas, This one is sprayed down the leg side and Abbas misses his glance. 272/9

64.2 D Olivier to Khan, Short of a length ball on middle, pulled away by Khan to deep mid-wicket for a single. 272/9

64.1 D Olivier to Abbas, Frustration for SA! A poor misfield allows Abbas to pick up a single towards point and get off strike. 271/9

Duanne Olivier is back on.

63.6 D Steyn to Khan, FOUR! A length ball outside off, Shadab places it wide of gully and looks to take a single but once that fielder is beaten, there is no stopping that ball. Runs away for a boundary as Bavuma can't reach it. 270/9

63.5 D Steyn to Khan, On a good length outside off, solidly defended by Shadab. 266/9

63.4 D Steyn to Abbas, Fuller one on middle, driven down the ground towards long on by MA. Three runs taken as mid-wicket gives chase to that ball. 266/9

63.3 D Steyn to Abbas, Another bumper slightly going down leg, Abbas ducks and lets it go once more. 263/9

63.2 D Steyn to Abbas, Bouncer! Mohammad does well to duck under it. 263/9

63.1 D Steyn to Abbas, On a length outside off, left alone by Abbas. 263/9

62.6 K Rabada to Khan, Bouncer! Shadab manages to fend it away somehow to end the over. 263/9

62.5 K Rabada to Khan, FOUR! Cut away hard behind point. A short length ball outside off, width on offer and Shadab cuts it away stylishly for a boundary. A batsman would have been proud of that shot. 263/9

62.4 K Rabada to Khan, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under it and lets it go. 259/9

62.3 K Rabada to Khan, A false shot from Shadab finally, but luckily for him it goes off the inside edge and drops onto the pitch itself. 259/9

62.2 K Rabada to Khan, Short of a length ball outside off, Mohammad stands tall and punches it towards deep point. Good running once more as they pick up two runs. 259/9

62.1 K Rabada to Abbas, This one is a fuller length ball on middle, Abbas pushes it towards deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end. 257/9

61.6 D Steyn to Khan, FOUR! Stylish upper cut from Shadab here. Short of a length delivery outside off, Khan rocks back and upper cuts this over the slip cordon. No third man there, goes for a boundary. 256/9

61.5 D Steyn to Khan, A slightly fuller length ball outside off, pushes this out towards the cover region. 252/9

61.4 D Steyn to Khan, On a length ball outside off, defended by Shadab off the back foot. 252/9

61.3 D Steyn to Khan, A mistimed pull to this short length ball but it has enough to carry over mid on's head. Two runs taken once more. 252/9

61.2 D Steyn to Khan, On a length outside off, Shadab looks to defend but gets an outside edge. The ball runs wide of third man and the batsmen do really well as they come back for the second. 250/9

61.1 D Steyn to Khan, Keeps out this good length ball on off. 248/9

60.6 K Rabada to Abbas, Length ball on middle, Abbas gets an inside edge that runs towards the fine leg region. The single is not taken. 248/9

60.5 Rabada to Abbas, Loud appeal but S Ravi turns this one down. Looks like that ball was going down leg. On a length, pitching on off stump and coming in after landing. Abbas tries to push it back but plays down the wrong line. Gets rapped on the pads but the umpire turns down the appeal. No reviews left for SA either. 248/9

60.4 K Rabada to Khan, Pushes this one towards cover for a single. 248/9

60.3 K Rabada to Khan, This one is on a good length outside off, SK cuts it handsomely but it goes straight to point. 247/9

60.2 K Rabada to Khan, Another one on a length outside off, kept out by Khan. 247/9

60.1 K Rabada to Khan, On a good length outside off, Shadab pushes it away towards mid off. 247/9

59.6 D Steyn to Abbas, He does negotiate it. It is short and on middle, Abbas ducks under it. 247/9

59.5 D Steyn to M Abbas, Direct hit needed but misses! It is on a length and around off, Shadab drops it towards point. The batsmen set off for a run, the fielder there runs in and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Abbas has one ball to face now. 247/9

59.4 D Steyn to Khan, NOT OUT! A huge gap between bat and ball. Not sure what noise did Steyn and de Kock hear. It is a short ball and it is outside off, Shadab goes for the pull, there is a noise as the ball passes the bat. An appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. The South Africans take it upstairs. Ultra Edge shows no spike. South Africa now have lost both their reviews. 246/9

Is that the end of the game? A pretty confident appeal by the South Africans has been turned down. It is for a caught behind. Shadab Khan is the man in question.

59.3 D Steyn to S Khan, Almost! This is on a length and around off, Shadab tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 246/9

59.2 D Steyn to Khan, Back of a length on off, Shadab pushes it to mid off. 246/9

59.1 D Steyn to Khan, On a length and around off, the batsman manages to keep it out. 246/9

58.6 K Rabada to M Abbas, FOUR! What was that? A short length ball on off stump line, Mohammad Abbas takes his eyes off and tries to leave it thinking it will bounce enough for him to leave that one. It doesn't, stays low and luckily for him, gets the outside edge of his bat that was hanging out there. Runs through slip and gully for a boundary. 246/9

58.5 Rabada to Abbas, Yorker! First up to the number 11. Abbas manages to dig it out though. 242/9

Mohammad Abbas is the last man in.

58.4 Rabada to Ali, OUT! This time it is taken! Rabada calls for it and Rabada takes it. He has bounced Hasan Ali out here. Two bouncers to which Ali ducked well, the third one hit him on the gloves and the fourth one, he has had enough. Goes for the pull and gets a top edge. The pace on the ball was a bit too much for him, bowled at 146 kph! It goes straight up in the air and KG calls early and takes a really simple catch. His third wicket. After a slightly frustrating partnership, Hasan Ali departs, 1 left to go. 242/9

58.3 K Rabada to H Ali, Just out of reach of Elgar! A snorter from Rabada! Aimed perfectly at the batsman's head. He tries to duck but fails to bring the bat down too. It goes off the glove and flies just out of reach of the SA skipper who was running back to take that one. A couple taken as the ball is retrieved by Amla. 242/8

58.2 K Rabada to Ali, Another bumper and Hasan ducks once more. 240/8

58.1 K Rabada to Ali, Bouncer! Shadab ducks in time to let that one go over him. 240/8

57.6 D Steyn to Khan, Pushed out solidly by Shadab off the back foot. 10 off a Steyn over again and 31 off the last three. 240/8

57.5 D Steyn to Khan, Fuller one on off, driven through the cover-point region slightly uppishly. A couple is taken. 240/8

57.4 D Steyn to S Khan, FOUR! Outside edge! On a length ball on off stump but Shadab removes his lower hand and ensures the ball does not carry to slip. It runs wide of third slip and to the third man fence. 238/8

57.3 D Steyn to Khan, Defended on the back foot by Khan this time. 234/8

57.2 D Steyn to S Khan, FOUR! Overpitched this time from Steyn and Shadab gets into position early as he eases his drive through the covers. There is a tease for the fielder but the ball wins the race. Not that it matters so much, but the runs required are less than 150 now. 234/8

57.1 D Steyn to Khan, Low bounce outside the right-hander's off stump once more and this time Shadab gets an outside edge trying to cut this ball. It goes on a bounce towards the right of De Kock who does well to stop it. 230/8

56.6 K Rabada to Ali, Good fuller length ball on middle, Hasan takes his feet out of the way and keeps the ball out with a straight bat. 11 off this over though. 230/8

56.5 K Rabada to Khan, On a good length outside off, pushed towards cover off the back foot. A single is taken. 230/8

56.4 K Rabada to Khan, Ouch! Looks like Shadab has been hit on the thigh pad trying to play this short of a length delivery. He falls over as he was looking to flick it. 229/8

56.3 K Rabada to Ali, The mid on was moved to deep mid-wicket after the last ball and Ali pushes this one towards long on. Mid off runs behind the ball and three runs are taken by the time it is returned. 229/8

56.2 K Rabada to Ali, SIX! Woohoo! Hasan is not going to waste time defending here. A short one on middle and he rocks back and pulls this handsomely over the fence at deep square leg. Way back into the stands. 226/8

56.1 K Rabada to Khan, Hurls this one at the hips, Shadab fends it off uncomfortably behind square on the leg side for a single. It looks to have come off his thigh pad as replays show later. Should be a leg bye. 220/8

55.6 D Steyn to Ali, What was that shot? A short of a length ball on off stump, Ali first was looking to duck but then chops it in the air towards cover for a couple. 10 off the over. 219/8

55.5 D Steyn to Ali, A length ball outside off, pushed towards the left of cover. He comes around and makes a tumbling stop. No run. 217/8

55.4 D Steyn to Ali, FOUR! In the air...but well away from the mid on fielder. Fuller one on the pads, Hasan flicks it away in the air wide of mid on. It runs away for another boundary, the second of this over. 217/8

55.3 D Steyn to Ali, Beaten! Outside off on a good length and some movement after landing. Too good for a tailender who ends up playing inside the line of the ball. 213/8

55.2 Steyn to Ali, FOUR! Hasan has hit this right past back the bowler in the air. Was a half-chance but Steyn was taking evasive action before realizing that he could go for that one. By that time it was too late, as the flat-batted shot goes right back past him for a boundary. 213/8

55.1 D Steyn to Ali, Fuller length ball on middle, kept out by Ali watchfully. 209/8

54.6 K Rabada to Khan, Outside off on a good length, defended towards point by the batsman. End of another successful over for Rabada. 209/8

54.5 K Rabada to Khan, Bouncer on middle, Khan ducks under it and lets it go. 209/8

54.4 K Rabada to Khan, On a length and on the middle and leg stump line, Shadab pushes it back to mid on coming a little ahead. 209/8

54.3 K Rabada to Ali, Fuller length ball outside off, Hasan pushes it towards cover for a single. Off the mark. 209/8

Hasan Ali is the new man in.

54.2 K Rabada to Amir, OUT! Catching practice for Markram, this time it is a much simpler one than the previous catch. Rabada comes back to a good length outside off, Amir just opens the face of the bat and guides it right into the hands of gully. Aiden makes no mistake. Rabada has his second in two overs today, SA finding it all too easy now, 2 to go for 3-0! 208/8

54.1 Rabada to M Amir, FOUR! Flies over gully after Amir flashes at this bouncer outside off. No third man. Amir off the mark. 208/7

53.6 D Steyn to Khan, Left alone outside off to end the over. Maiden. 204/7

53.5 D Steyn to Khan, Outside off on a good length and holding its line this time, Shadab comes ahead and defends this one onto the ground. 204/7

53.4 D Steyn to Khan, Lands this on a length outside off, shapes away slightly as well. Left alone by Khan. 204/7

53.3 D Steyn to Khan, Bang on target once more, kept out by the batsman though. 204/7

53.2 D Steyn to Khan, Another one on the money, defended watchfully towards mid on. 204/7

53.1 D Steyn to S Khan, Length ball on off stump, Shadab pushes it back towards Steyn. 204/7

52.6 K Rabada to Amir, Yorker, short and then another yorker are the first three balls to Amir. The line though is outside off, Amir fails to jam it out. 204/7

52.5 K Rabada to Amir, On the shorter side outside off, MA evades it. 204/7

52.4 K Rabada to Amir, A yorker to welcome the new batsman but it is slightly outside off, would have been curtains for Amir had it been on the stumps as Amir fails to get his bat down in time. 204/7

Drinks break! What an hour of play this has been for the Proteas. After last evening they would not have expected things to be so easy. But 4 wickets have fallen and they are already into Pakistan's tail. Should be a matter of time now. Also, Mohammad Amir walks next to the crease, at number 9.

52.3 K Rabada to Ashraf, OUT! Rabada strikes in his first over itself. Excellent bowling change this one! But a lot of credit has to be given to the fielder here. He has taken a very sharp catch. Short and outside off, Faheem goes after it. The ball takes the outside edge and flies towards Markram's left, he reacts quickly and takes a tumbling catch. South Africa into the tail now. 204/7

52.2 K Rabada to Ashraf, Drags his length back a little, the batter manages to block it out. 204/6

52.1 K Rabada to Ashraf, Fuller in length on middle, it is crisply driven to mid off. 204/6

KG Rabada is now on.

51.6 D Steyn to F Ashraf, Once again pulled nicely but does not get more than a single as it is close to the man at deep square leg. 204/6

51.5 D Steyn to Ashraf, Crisp drive but can't find the gap. It is hit right off the middle but to mid off. 203/6

51.4 D Steyn to Ashraf, Nicely pulled again, This though came at a good height for the batsman. He hits it through square leg and takes two. These two are going along well here. 203/6

51.3 D Steyn to Ashraf, Driven on the up but straight to the man at point. 201/6

51.2 D Steyn to Ashraf, Good length and on off, Faheem strokes it towards point. Bavuma does well to dive to his left and makes a good stop. 201/6

51.1 D Steyn to Khan, Nicely clipped but to the man at deep square leg. A run taken. 201/6

50.6 D Olivier to Ashraf, Continues banging it short and Faheem continues to try and pull. Does not connect though this time as he had his eyes closed while playing it. 200/6

50.5 D Olivier to Ashraf, FOUR! Another pull shot and another boundary! Slightly short, Faheem picks the length early and pulls it through mid-wicket. It trickles over the fence. 200 up. 200/6

50.4 D Olivier to Ashraf, FOUR! This time he plays the pull shot well! It is short and on the body, Faheem pulls it through square leg and it races away. 196/6

50.3 D Olivier to Ashraf, A bumper but it is way down leg side, Faheem looks to pull but misses. 192/6

50.2 D Olivier to Khan, Clips it with the angle towards mid-wicket for a run. 192/6

50.1 D Olivier to Khan, A little short and outside off, Shadab throws his bat at it but is beaten by the low bounce. 191/6

49.6 D Steyn to Ashraf, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 191/6

49.5 D Steyn to Khan, A little too straight this time, it is tucked around the corner for a run. 191/6

49.4 D Steyn to Khan, Attacks the off pole again, the batsman manages to jam it out. 190/6

49.3 D Steyn to Khan, This is outside off, Khan lets it be. 190/6

49.2 D Steyn to Khan, Nicely timed! This is on a length and around off, Shadab leans into it and strokes it on the up through covers for a couple. 190/6

49.1 D Steyn to Khan, Starts off with a good delivery! On a length and it straightens a touch. Shadab plays inside the line and he gets an outside edge towards gully. 188/6

Dale Steyn to bowl for the first time today.

48.6 D Olivier to Ashraf, A rib tickler by Olivier, Faheem tries to work it on the leg side but misses. 188/6

48.5 D Olivier to Khan, The batsman rocks onto the backfoot and punches the ball. One run added to the total. 188/6

48.4 D Olivier to Khan, Angles this one into the batsman, Shadab looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad. 187/6

48.3 D Olivier to Khan, Another short ball and it is on the body, Shadab ducks under it. 187/6

48.2 D Olivier to Khan, Another short ball outside off, Shadab looks to pull it this time but is done in by pace. 187/6

48.1 D Olivier to Khan, FOUR! From around the wicket bowls it short and outside off, Shadab guides it through backward point, uses the angle to great effect and the ball reaches the fence. 187/6

47.6 V Philander to Ashraf, FOUR! Top edged and four. Faheem was nowhere in control of that. A good bouncer from Philander to end the over, the batsman goes for the pull as he takes his eyes off the ball as well. It takes the top edge and flies above the head of the keeper. No one back there and slip has to go and fetch the ball from outside the rope. End of a successful over from VP. 183/6

47.5 V Philander to Ashraf, On a length outside off, the southpaw defends it off the back foot. 179/6

47.4 V Philander to Ashraf, Short length ball on middle and going on with the angle, Faheem tries to get on top of the bounce and fend it away on the off side but the ball gets big on him. He is not in control of the shot as it goes wide of the third slip fielder. Theunis moves to his left and makes a good stop, preventing Ashraf from getting off strike. 179/6

47.3 V Philander to Ashraf, Well defended once more by Ashraf. 179/6

47.2 V Philander to Ashraf, On a length on middle stump, Faheem keeps it out coming a little ahead. 179/6

Faheem Ashraf is the new man in.

47.1 V Philander to A Shafiq, OUT! And in all probability, there goes the last hope for the visitors! Asad Shafiq has been caught at slip and has to depart after a well-compiled 65 but that doesn't look like it is going to be enough for his side. Vernon Philander has looked dangerous this morning and many have kept low as well. That must have been playing in the batsman's mind. He comes ahead and tries to defend it on the off side but this one bounces more from a good length outside off and it takes the edge and goes to second slip at a good height. Elgar makes no mistake, Vernon has his first and SA are just 4 away now! 179/6

46.6 D Olivier to S Khan, Back of a length on off, Khan tries to defend it but due to the extra bounce it hits the splice and rolls towards point. 179/5

46.5 D Olivier to Khan, A bumper and Khan ducks under it. 179/5

46.4 D Olivier to Shafiq, In the air... but safe! Shorter in length and outside off, Shafiq cuts it, he has no intentions of keeping it down. It goes uppishly but on the bounce to the man at deep point. A run taken. Risky that with a fielder in the deep. 179/5

46.3 D Olivier to Shafiq, Runs! It is short and wide outside off, Shafiq cuts it through point and takes two. 178/5

46.2 D Olivier to Shafiq, On a length and around off, Shafiq gets right behind the line and keeps it out. He is looking quite comfortable out there. 176/5

46.1 D Olivier to Shafiq, Good length and on off, it is kept out. 176/5

45.6 V Philander to Khan, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 176/5

45.5 V Philander to Khan, Another one of those which has completely not bounced. However, it is once again outside off, Shadab looks to keep it out by staying rooted to his crease. He gets beaten though. 176/5

45.4 V Philander to Khan, BEATEN! Needless that by Shadab. He reaches out and tries to defend a ball which is way outside off, luckily for him, he gets beaten. 176/5

45.3 V Philander to Khan, That one stayed low! However, it was outside off so the batsman need not worry. Length and outside off, Shadab looks to punch it off the back foot but is done in by the low bounce. 176/5

45.2 V Philander to Khan, Hits the length around off, this one comes back in after pitching. Shadab tries to defend but the ball hits the inner half and goes towards mid-wicket. 176/5

45.1 V Philander to Khan, Back of a length on off, Shadab guides it to point. 176/5

44.6 D Olivier to Shafiq, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 176/5

44.6 D Olivier to Shafiq, NO BALL! Olivier has overstepped! A bumper on middle, the batter ducks under it. 176/5

44.5 D Olivier to Shafiq, FOUR! Well in control there. It is on a length and outside off, Shafiq opens the face of the bat and then guides it through backward point for a boundary. He holds the key for Pakistan now. 175/5

44.4 D Olivier to Shafiq, On a length and around off, Shafiq gets right behind the line and keeps it out. 171/5

44.3 D Olivier to Shafiq, Length and outside off, it is left alone. 171/5

44.2 D Olivier to Shafiq, A bouncer outside off, Shafiq looks to pull but since the ball is outside off, he bails out. 171/5

44.1 D Olivier to Shafiq, Once again it is a short ball to begin this over, Shafiq ducks under it. 171/5

43.6 V Philander to Khan, Another ball on middle and leg, Khan defends it towards the leg side. 171/5

43.5 V Philander to Khan, On a length on middle, Shadab keeps it out from the crease. 171/5

43.4 V Philander to Shafiq, In the air.... but short of mid on. A short of a length delivery on middle this time, Shafiq goes for the pull and mistimes it as it goes in the air towards Dale Steyn at mid on. He moves to his right and stops the ball as it drops just short of him. Lucky for Asad. He gets to the other end. 171/5

43.3 V Philander to Shafiq, On a length on middle, AS pushes it towards mid on coming ahead. 170/5

43.2 V Philander to Shafiq, On middle and leg this time, Asad pushes it towards mid-wicket. 170/5

43.1 V Philander to Shafiq, FOUR! Asad Shafiq continues in his merry ways. This one is short outside off, cut away through cover-point for an easy boundary. 170/5

42.6 D Olivier to Khan, FOUR! No hat-trick! He once again slips in a full delivery, trying to catch the batsman off guard. Shadab though is up for it and he strokes it through mid off for a boundary. Off the mark in style is the leg spinner. 166/5

Shadab Khan comes in to bat next and will face the hat-trick ball.

42.5 D Olivier to S Ahmed, OUT! KABOOM! Two in two for Olivier. The skipper bags a golden duck! He is completely beaten for pace. Also credit to Olivier, he kept bowling short but this time he serves this one on a length. Sarfraz is surprised by it. He fails to get his bat down in time, the ball once again skids through and hits the top of off. The South Africans are pumped. They are into the all-rounders now as Pakistan have half their side back in the hut. 5 wickets away are South Africa from a whitewash. 162/5

Sarfraz Ahmed, the skipper walks in at number 6, replacing Babar.

42.4 D Olivier to Azam, OUT! Another brute of the delivery by Olivier and it gets the better of Azam. Just how do you play those? Ali did not have an answer to that and now Azam too does not have one. 23rd wicket in this series for him. He bangs it short again and this one is on the body, it pitches and zips off the surface. Babar can't get out of the way, he tries to fend it away by hopping. However, the jump too does not allow him to get over the bounce. It kisses the glove and goes into the mitts of the keeper. It is the fourth catch for De Kock in this innings. Early strike and they have broken the stand which was looking threatening. 162/4

42.3 D Olivier to Azam, EDGY FOUR! Pakistan won't care how they come as long as they do. Slightly short and outside off, Azam who has been stroking it well through the off side off the back foot. Tries to do the same but this time gets an outside edge. It goes through gully and to the third man fence. 162/3

42.2 D Olivier to Azam, Goes a bit fuller than the last ball but the line is outside off, Azam shoulders arms to it. 158/3

42.1 D Olivier to Azam, Starts his second over of the day with the length he often bowls, a bumper. Azam ducks under it. 158/3

41.6 V Philander to Shafiq, Goes back to bowling on the stumps, Shafiq easily defends it. 158/3

41.5 V Philander to Shafiq, Goes a little too wide this time, wanting the batsman to play a false stroke. Shafiq though shoulders arms to it. 158/3

41.4 V Philander to Shafiq, So after the poor delivery first up, Philander has not missed his mark since then. He once again, hits the length on off, AS is solid in defense. 158/3

41.3 V Philander to Shafiq, Length again and on off, Shafiq lunges and keeps it out. 158/3

41.2 V Philander to Shafiq, This is the Philander we know, the first one was a loosener and this one is right on the money. On a length and around off, it is kept out. 158/3

41.1 V Philander to Shafiq, FOUR! Poor start by Philander! He bowls a half volley on the pads, Shafiq is too good a batsman to miss out on those. He flicks it through square leg and the ball races away. First boundary of the day and that also brings up Shafiq's fifty. Fifty in the second innings of the last game and fifty out here as well. He raises his bat to acknowledge the applause by the crowd here. Unlike the last Test, he needs to covert it into triple figures this time. 158/3

Vernon Philander to bowl from the other end.

40.6 D Olivier to Azam, Another excellent short delivery. Azam tries to sway away from it but the ball brushes his body and goes to the keeper. End of an excellent first over by Olivier. 154/3

40.5 D Olivier to Azam, A change in length by DO, he lands it on a length and around off, Azam keeps it out. 154/3

40.4 D Olivier to Azam, Another bumper, no slowness about this one and it is also at a good height. Azam ducks under it. 154/3

40.3 D Olivier to Azam, In the air... but just short! Heart in the mouth moment there for Babar Azam. He could consider himself fortunate there. It is slightly short and outside off, Azam looks to pull at first but then checks his shot. The ball hits his bat and then lobs towards mid off. The fielder there runs in but collects it on the bounce. Maybe the ball came slow off the surface and hence Babar did not go ahead with his shot. 154/3

40.2 D Olivier to Shafiq, The last one was a short one and this is a yorker, Shafiq jams it out towards mid on and gets to the other end. First run for today, that also brings the 50-run stand between the two. Their job is only half done though, they need to continue. 154/3

40.1 D Olivier to Shafiq, A short one and on the body, Shafiq ducks under it. 153/3

We are all set to go here on Day 4. The players and the umpires are in position. Shafiq to take strike first. Duanne Olivier with the ball in hand.

For the Proteas, Dale Steyn picked up 2 wickets and Duanne Olivier picked the other one to fall. Vernon Philander did look a little out of color last evening but he will surely be expected come to the party today as should Kagiso Rabada. It promises to be a really exciting day, as has been the case with every day in this series so far. Action isn't far away from The Bullring...

Welcome to Day 4, and what could and should possibly be the last day of the Test series. 2-0 now, 7 wickets to go for 3-0. South Africa are still favorites here but count out Pakistan at your own peril. They are known to do the unimaginable, let it be lose a game from winning positions or to win a game that is all but lost. Pakistan have already scored 153 runs in the 40 overs bowled courtesy a good 67-run opening stand and an unbeaten 49-run stand between Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq. So the hosts should be guarded as 228 runs can still be done by the visitors. For that though, the overnight batsmen have to do a lot of work. Both looked in great touch last evening, especially the former as he stroked 48 at more than run-a-ball.

... Day 4, Morning Session ...

Now then, the visitors need another 228 runs with 7 wickets left in the bank. The home side is still ahead in this game but one good partnership can probably get them thinking a little. Dean Elgar though would be backing his bowlers to do the job on Day 4. Do join us at 1000 local (0800 GMT) for what could be the last day of this Test series. Till then, take care and goodbye!

It looked like we will witness yet another batting collapse but it was not to be. Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam played positive cricket and have amassed 49 runs off just 55 balls for the 4th wicket. They are not done yet and Pakistan would need them to continue.

Pakistan though have not surrendered here. They fought bravely and have ended Day 3 with a glimmer of hope of chasing this down. The tone was set by their openers, they first battled hard to go unscathed into the Tea break. Then, after the interval, the pair scored freely. They added 67 runs together before Steyn dismissed both of them in quick time and soon Pakistan slipped from 67 for 0, to 104 for 3.

The two Pakistan batters walk off the field with a smile. The South Africans are seen giving hi-fives to each other and then, it is Quinton de Kock who leads them off the field and why not, he is surely the hero of the day for them. His century and crucial stands with the lower order earlier in the day has helped South Africa set a massive target of 381 in front of the visitors.

39.6 D Steyn to Azam, And Babar negotiates it nicely. Goes on the back foot to a shortish ball and defends it soundly. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3! 153/3

39.5 D Steyn to Shafiq, Does go for the yorker but misses it by a little margin, Asad Shafiq flicks it towards deep square leg and takes a single. So it will be Steyn bowling the last ball of the day to Azam. 153/3

39.4 D Steyn to Shafiq, Attacks the off stump and lands it on a length, Shafiq lunges and defends it out. 152/3

39.3 D Steyn to Shafiq, Nope, he bowls it on a length and outside off, an easy leave for Shafiq. 152/3

39.2 D Steyn to Shafiq, Another bouncer! Asad once again ducks under it. Two in a row, can we now see a yorker, fast and one tailing back in? 152/3

39.1 D Steyn to Shafiq, A short ball to start the last over of the day. AS sways away. 152/3

38.6 V Philander to Azam, On middle, Azam keeps it out. 152/3

38.5 V Philander to Azam, Length delivery on off, BA defends it from within the crease. 152/3

38.4 V Philander to Azam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 152/3

38.3 V Philander to Azam, Fuller on off, Azam drives it straight to covers. 152/3

38.2 V Philander to Azam, NOT OUT! Shafiq is easily in. A length delivery on off, Asad tries to defend it off the front foot but gets an outside edge on it and the ball goes towards the vacant gully region. Babar goes for the third run and Bavuma runs towards the ball and throws it at the striker's end. De Kock sees the opportunity and immediately scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. They appeal and the umpire goes upstairs to see whether the batsman has dragged his bat over the line or not. The replay shows he is clearly in. 152/3

A direct hit at the non-striker's end and the South African players have asked the question. Asad Shafiq looks relaxed though but you never know with direct hits.

38.1 V Philander to Shafiq, Back of a length on middle, Shafiq defends it off the back foot. 149/3

37.6 D Steyn to Shafiq, Good shot. Fuller again on middle, Shafiq whips it through mid-wicket. Markram in the deep does a really good job to save a run for his side. 149/3

37.5 D Steyn to Shafiq, Back of a length on middle, Shafiq defends it from within the crease. 146/3

37.4 D Steyn to Shafiq, Fuller on middle, AS pushes it towards mid on. 146/3

37.3 D Steyn to Shafiq, A touch fuller on off, Shafiq drives it towards mid on. 146/3

37.2 D Steyn to Shafiq, On the 5th stump line, Asad lets it go. 146/3

37.1 D Steyn to Shafiq, Starts his new spell with a fuller delivery on off, Shafiq drives it towards mid off. 146/3

Dale Steyn is back to have another go.

36.6 V Philander to Azam, A touch short on off, Azam punches it towards the cover fielder. 146/3

36.5 V Philander to Azam, A tad short on off, BA punches it towards point. 146/3

36.4 V Philander to Azam, Fraction straight, Babar flicks it straight to the square leg fielder. 146/3

36.3 V Philander to Shafiq, Fuller delivery attacking the stumps, Shafiq flicks it off his pads to the leg side for a single. 146/3

36.2 V Philander to Shafiq, Length delivery on middle, Asad defends it with a straight bat. 145/3

36.1 V Philander to Azam, Fuller delivery on middle, Azam works it to the leg side for a run. 145/3

Vernon Philander is back on.

35.6 K Rabada to Shafiq, Good comeback by the bowler! Attacks the stumps, Shafiq tries to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto his pads. End of a good over for Pakistan, 10 from it and 19 comes off the last two. Another 237 needed. 144/3

35.5 K Rabada to Shafiq, FOUR! Cracked! Second boundary in the over. Slightly shorter in length and outside off, Shafiq transfers his weight onto the back foot and then cuts it through point. 144/3

35.4 K Rabada to Shafiq, A loose shot on the last ball and now he plays a lovely cover drive. It is not right off the middle but enough to collect two. 140/3

35.3 K Rabada to Shafiq, Loose this from Shafiq! Yes, it was there to be hit but such shots are not needed. Very short and there is a lot of width on offer outside off, Shafiq goes after it but gets beaten. 138/3

35.2 K Rabada to Shafiq, Drags his length back but the line is outside off, Shafiq need not play at those. 138/3

35.1 K Rabada to Shafiq, FOUR! Uppish but in the gap! Runs flowing thick and fast here! Full and around off, Shafiq leans into it and strokes it through covers. The ball races away. 138/3

34.6 D Olivier to Azam, Bumper from the bowler. Azam ducks underneath it. 9 from the over. 134/3

34.5 D Olivier to Azam, FOUR! Top class batting from Babar here. Olivier bangs it short on off, Azam gets into position and punches it through point for a boundary. Good attacking batting from Babar here. 134/3

34.4 D Olivier to Azam, Snorter from Oliver. Back of a length delivery on middle, Azam tries to defend it off the back foot but the ball rises off the deck after pitching and hits Babar on the gloves and goes towards the leg side. 130/3

34.3 D Olivier to Azam, FOUR! SHOT! Overpitched from Olivier and Babar drives it firmly through covers for a boundary. Babar looking in very good form. 130/3

34.2 D Olivier to Azam, A touch short on off, Babar tries to pull it but misses it completely. Appeal from the bowler for a caught behind but the umpire shakes his head. Replay shows that the ball hit the pocket of Babar. 126/3

34.1 D Olivier to Shafiq, Length delivery on off, Asad taps it towards point for a single. 126/3

33.6 K Rabada to Azam, On middle, Babar keeps it out. 125/3

33.5 K Rabada to Azam, FOUR! Two in two. Kagiso bangs it short on middle, Azam hangs back and pulls it in front of square leg for a boundary. 125/3

33.4 K Rabada to Azam, FOUR! Fraction straight, Babar flicks it through wide mid on and the ball races away. 121/3

33.3 K Rabada to Azam, A touch short on off, Babar cuts it towards point. 117/3

33.2 K Rabada to Azam, Similar delivery, Babar defends it off the back foot. 117/3

33.1 K Rabada to Azam, Back of a length on middle, Azam defends it from within the crease. 117/3

32.6 D Olivier to Shafiq, Around off, Asad keeps it out. 117/3

32.5 D Olivier to Shafiq, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 117/3

32.4 D Olivier to Shafiq, FOUR! Full on middle and leg, Shafiq flicks it through fine leg for a boundary. 117/3

32.3 D Olivier to Shafiq, Bouncer from Olivier on middle, AS ducks it at the last moment. 113/3

32.2 D Olivier to A Shafiq, FOUR! Streaky but effective. Fuller delivery outside off, Shafiq tries to drive it but it hits the outside edge of the bat and the ball goes towards the gully region and to the boundary. 113/3

32.1 D Olivier to Shafiq, Back of a length on middle, Asad defends it from within the crease. 109/3

31.6 K Rabada to Azam, Back of a length delivery on off, Shafiq taps it towards point and takes off. The fielder at point has a shy at the stumps at the striker's end but the batsmen is comfortably home. 109/3

31.5 K Rabada to Shafiq, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 108/3

31.4 K Rabada to Shafiq, FOUR! Full on middle and leg, Shafiq clips it off his pads through fine leg for a boundary. 108/3

31.3 K Rabada to Shafiq, Good delivery that. Length ball just outside off, Asad pokes his bat at it. Luckily for him it does not take the outside edge of the bat. 104/3

31.2 K Rabada to Shafiq, Similar delivery, Shafiq works it to the leg side. 104/3

31.1 K Rabada to Shafiq, Full on middle, Asad defends it with a straight bat. 104/3

30.6 D Olivier to Azam, Another bumper to end, Azam evades it. 104/3

Babar Azam is the new man in.

30.5 D Olivier to Ali, OUT! A snorter that, an absolute snorter sees the end of Azhar Ali. His poor tour comes to a close. An extremely well-directed bumper, it gets big on the batsman. Ali tries to fend it away by hopping but it takes the gloves and lobs towards de Kock behind who makes no mistake. His third catch of the game and probably the easiest. From 67 for 0, Pakistan have slipped to 104 for 3. 104/3

30.4 D Olivier to Ali, Nice shot but finds point. Shortish and outside off, Azhar plays the back foot punch but to cover-point. 104/2

30.3 D Olivier to Ali, Short but a little fuller than the last two, Ali goes back and punches it to mid off. 104/2

30.2 D Olivier to Ali, Shortish and on off, Azhar Ali stands tall and guides it to point. 104/2

30.1 D Olivier to Ali, Loose shot that! Not sure if that shot needs to be played! Short and outside off, Azhar Ali goes for the cut shot but the extra bounce sees the ball go over the bat. 104/2

Now then! Replays show that the first ball of the over did have a slight feather on it as QdK took the catch. There was an appeal but no review. So one wrong review and one where a review was not taken when there was an outside edge.

29.6 K Rabada to Ali, A tad short on off, Azhar punches it towards point for a single. 104/2

29.5 K Rabada to Ali, In the channel outside off, Ali lets it be. 103/2

29.4 K Rabada to Ali, Back of a length on middle, Ali defends it off the back foot. 103/2

29.3 K Rabada to Ali, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 103/2

29.2 K Rabada to Ali, FOUR! Fraction straight this time, Ali flicks it through mid-wicket and the ball races away. 103/2

29.1 K Rabada to Ali, BEATEN! Back of a length on off, Azhar trying to defend it off the back foot but the ball shapes away after pitching beating the outside edge of the bat. The bowler appeals but doesn't get any support from his teammates. 99/2

Kagiso Rabada is back.

28.6 D Olivier to Shafiq, FOUR! Cuts and cuts hard. Bangs it short on off, Shafiq hangs back and cuts it through point for a boundary. 12 from the over. Expensive over from Olivier. 99/2

28.5 D Olivier to Shafiq, Full on middle, AS works it to mid-wicket. 95/2

28.4 D Olivier to Shafiq, FOUR! GLORIOUS! Two in two. A tad full on off, Shafiq leans forward and drives it firmly through covers for a boundary. 95/2

28.3 D Olivier to Shafiq, FOUR! Errs in line and length, Shafiq clips it off his pads and the ball goes through fine leg for a boundary. 91/2

28.2 D Olivier to Shafiq, Back of a length on middle, Asad defends it off the back foot. 87/2

28.1 D Olivier to Shafiq, Bumper from Olivier on middle, Shafiq ducks underneath it. 87/2

27.6 D Steyn to Ali, Back of a length now on off, Ali stands tall and guides it towards point. He initially thinks there are runs on offer here but Bavuma at point, dives to his left and stops the batsmen from taking any. 87/2

27.5 D Steyn to Ali, FOUR! Top shot! Steyn pays the price of overpitching the delivery. Azhar says thank you very much. He strokes it straight back past the bowler and into the fence. Looks solid out there, Ali. 87/2

27.4 D Steyn to Ali, Attacks the off stump this time, looking to shape it away so that it can take the outside edge. Ali though gets his bat right behind the line of the delivery and it hits the middle. 83/2

27.3 D Steyn to A Ali, Trying to hit the pad of Azhar Ali, the batter though gets his bat down in time and pushes it to mid on. 83/2

27.2 D Steyn to Shafiq, Good running! Asad drops the ball towards the off side and sets off for a run. Bavuma gets to the ball but fails to collect it, making the single easy for the batsmen. 83/2

27.1 D Steyn to Shafiq, Back of a length on off, Shafiq stands tall and pushes it to short covers. 82/2

26.6 D Olivier to Ali, Bouncer to end the over. Ali nicely ducks underneath it. 82/2

26.5 D Olivier to Ali, NOT OUT! Daylight between bat and ball here. It is a back of a length delivery outside off, Ali tries to punch it through point. He misses it completely. De Kock behind the stumps appeals and thinks it has hit the bat. Elgar goes for the review. The replay shows there is no outside edge and South Africa lose the review. 82/2

Another review taken by South Africa. Once again it is de Kock who is convinced there is an edge. Azhar Ali is the man in question.

26.4 D Olivier to Ali, Outside off, Ali lets it go. 82/2

26.3 D Olivier to A Ali, FOUR! Olivier bangs it short on middle, Ali hangs back and pulls it through fine leg and the ball races away. 82/2

26.2 D Olivier to A Ali, Length delivery on off, Ali tries to defend it off the front foot but gets an outside edge on it and the ball goes towards the gully fielder. 78/2

26.1 D Olivier to Ali, Starts off with a length delivery outside off, left alone by Ali. 78/2

Duanne Olivier is back on.

25.6 D Steyn to Shafiq, Outside off, Shafiq shoulders arms to it. 78/2

25.5 D Steyn to Shafiq, Superb delivery that. On a length and on off, Shafiq tries to defend it off the front foot but the ball swings away after pitching beating the outside edge of the bat. 78/2

25.4 D Steyn to Shafiq, On the 5th stump line, AS lets it go. 78/2

25.3 D Steyn to Shafiq, On his pads again, Shafiq flicks it towards fine leg for a couple of runs. 78/2

25.2 D Steyn to Ali, Drifting on his pads, Azhar tucks it around the corner for a single. 76/2

25.1 D Steyn to Shafiq, Back of a length on middle, Asad works it to the leg side for a run. 75/2

24.6 V Philander to Ali, Good delivery to end with. Fuller delivery on off, Ali tries to defend it off the front foot but the ball shapes away beating the outside edge of the bat. 74/2

24.5 V Philander to Ali, Full on middle, Ali flicks it straight to mid-wicket. 74/2

24.4 V Philander to Ali, Full and wide outside off, Azhar lets it go. 74/2

24.3 V Philander to Ali, On middle and leg, Ali works it to the leg side. 74/2

24.2 V Philander to Ali, On a length and outside off, Ali tries to cut it but the ball bounced after pitching. 74/2

24.1 V Philander to Ali, Fuller delivery on off, Ali defends it with a straight bat. 74/2

DRINKS!

Asad Shafiq is the next man in for the visitors.

23.6 D Steyn to Masood, OUT! There is an inside edge. Dale Steyn gets his second and he is on fire since he has changed ends. Both the set batsmen now back in the hut. Excellent use of technology by South Africa. Steyn lands it around off and this one jags back in. Masood plays outside the line and there is a noise as the ball passes the bat. It goes towards de Kock off the thigh pad who takes it diving to his right. He gets up in joy and appeals. Steyn too puts in a loud shout. The umpire though shakes his head. Elgar after a chat with his teammates, reviews. Replays roll in and they initially indicate that the ball has taken an inside edge, deflects onto the thigh pad and then to the keeper. Ultra Edge confirms the same and the decision has to be overturned. Masood is not happy with himself as he trudges back. South Africa would like to deliver a few more blows before Stumps. 74/2

South Africa review this time! They are confident they have Masood caught behind here. The umpire feels different but Elger has signaled the 'T'.

23.5 D Steyn to Masood, Good length and around off, Masood tries to block but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 74/1

23.4 D Steyn to Masood, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 74/1

23.3 D Steyn to Masood, Length delivery on off, Shan is solid in defense. 74/1

23.2 D Steyn to Ali, OUCH! That must have hurt there. Too quick that for Azhar Ali. It is short and on the body of the batsman. Ali is a little too slow to duck under it. It hits his body and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken. 74/1

23.1 D Steyn to Masood, The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total. 73/1

22.6 V Philander to Ali, Back of a length on middle, Ali defends it from within the crease. 72/1

22.5 V Philander to Ali, In the channel outside off, Ali lets it be. 72/1

22.4 V Philander to Ali, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 72/1

22.3 V Philander to A Ali, Fuller on off, Ali drives it straight to mid off. 72/1

22.2 Philander to Ali, NOT OUT! Azhar survives! It is only pad and going over the stumps as well. It is on a length around off, Ali is trying to defend it off the front foot but the ball jags back after pitching and hits him on the pads. The ball lobs towards the slip fielder. Philander keeps on running without appealing as he knows he has got his man. The finger has gone up as well. But Azhar Ali is not going anywhere. He takes the DRS and the replays show that it missed his bat and hit him high on the leg. Decision reversed. 72/1

Have South Africa got another? The umpire has given Azhar Ali caught. He though has reviewed. Maybe it wasn't off the bat, just pad maybe.

22.1 V Philander to Ali, A touch fuller on middle, Ali watchfully defends it. 72/1

21.6 D Steyn to Masood, Similar delivery, Masood shoulders arms to it. 72/1

21.5 D Steyn to Masood, In the channel outside off, Shan lets it be. 72/1

21.4 D Steyn to Ali, Drifting on his pads, Azhar tucks it around the corner for a single. 72/1

21.3 D Steyn to Ali, Back of a length on middle, Ali tucks it to the leg side. 71/1

21.2 D Steyn to Ali, Almost a perfect yorker. Ali digs it out in the end. 71/1

21.1 D Steyn to Ali, Back of a length delivery on off, Ali defends it off the back foot. 71/1

20.6 V Philander to Masood, Back of a length on off, Shan goes back and keeps it out. So just the boundary from the over. 71/1

20.5 V Philander to S Masood, Edged but does not carry! On off, it angles away. Masood plays inside the line, the ball takes the outside edge and falls well short of the fielder at gully. 71/1

20.4 V Philander to Masood, Good length on off, SM covers the line of the delivery and keeps it out. 71/1

20.3 V Philander to Masood, FOUR! In the air but safe! A good shot in the end! Slightly short and outside off, Shan stands tall and guides it past the fielder at point and into the fence. 71/1

20.2 V Philander to Masood, Good length around off, Shan is solid in defense. 67/1

20.1 V Philander to Masood, A little too wide outside off, the batsman shoulders arms. De Kock behind collects the ball well. 67/1

19.6 D Steyn to Ali, Bouncer from Steyn. Ali nicely ducks underneath it. 67/1

19.5 Steyn to Ali, Bowls it wide down leg, Ali tries to flick it but hits his pad and de Kock behind the stumps goes to his left and collects it nicely. 67/1

Azhar Ali is the new man in.

19.4 Steyn to Imam, OUT! Imam departs! Dale Steyn with the breakthrough! The change of ends has worked for him. Length delivery angling in, Imam is on the back foot trying to defend but the ball shapes away after pitching. It takes the outside edge and goes straight into the keeper's gloves who takes a comfortable catch behind the stumps. Steyn appeals and the umpire waits before raising his finger. Imam has to walk back. He fails to make use of the start he got. A fluent looking opening stand has been broken. They though have done a decent job. 67/1

19.3 D Steyn to Imam, A tad full on off, Imam drives it straight to mid on. 67/0

19.2 D Steyn to Imam, Fuller on off, the batsman pushes it towards cover. 67/0

19.1 D Steyn to Imam, Length delivery on middle, Imam defends it with a straight bat. 67/0

Change of ends for Dale Steyn.

18.6 V Philander to Masood, Outside off, SM lets it be. 67/0

18.5 V Philander to Masood, A touch fuller on off, Masood drives it straight to the bowler. 67/0

18.4 V Philander to Masood, Back of a length on middle, SM defends it off the back foot. 67/0

18.3 V Philander to Masood, Fuller on off, Shan defends it off the front foot. 67/0

18.2 V Philander to Masood, BEATEN! Lands it on middle, Masood is trying to defend it off the back foot but the ball shapes away after pitching, beating the outside edge of the bat. 67/0

18.1 V Philander to Masood, Length delivery on middle, Masood flicks it towards fine leg for a couple of runs. 67/0

17.6 K Rabada to Imam, Back of a length on off, the batsman punches it towards point. 65/0

17.5 K Rabada to Masood, Bangs it short down leg, Masood pulls it towards fine leg for a run. 65/0

17.4 K Rabada to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 64/0

17.3 K Rabada to Imam, Fraction straight, Imam tucks it around the corner for a single. 64/0

17.2 K Rabada to Masood, On middle and leg, Shan works it to the leg side for a single. 63/0

17.1 K Rabada to Masood, Bowls it way wide down leg, Masood does not need to play at those. 62/0

16.6 V Philander to Imam, Length delivery on off, Imam tries to defend it off the front foot but gets an inside edge on it and the ball goes towards mid-wicket. 62/0

16.5 V Philander to Imam, Full on off, Imam defends it with a straight bat. 62/0

16.4 V Philander to Imam, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 62/0

16.3 V Philander to Imam, Close shave. A touch fuller outside off, Imam goes for the drive but gets an outside edge. The ball goes towards the second slip fielder, Elgar but it lands just short. 62/0

16.2 V Philander to Imam, On middle, Imam tucks it to mid-wicket. 62/0

16.1 V Philander to Imam, Starts off with a length delivery outside off, Imam lets it be. 62/0

Vernon Philander is back on.

15.6 K Rabada to Imam, A little too straight this time, Imam works it through square leg. Takes one, he wants the second but is sent back by his partner. 62/0

15.5 K Rabada to Imam, Closer to the off pole this time, Imam gets right behind the line and keeps it out. 61/0

15.4 K Rabada to Imam, Third leave in a row as another delivery is bowled outside off. 61/0

15.3 K Rabada to Imam, Outside off again, the batsman lets it be. 61/0

15.2 K Rabada to Imam, Length outside off, it is left alone. 61/0

15.1 K Rabada to Imam, A bumper on middle, Imam does well to evade it. 61/0

14.6 D Steyn to Imam, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 61/0

14.5 D Steyn to Imam, Top shot! Imam drives it on the up through covers, it is in the gap and the batsmen take two. 60/0

14.4 D Steyn to Masood, Good length again outside off, the batter opens the face of the bat and guides it to third man for a single. 58/0

14.3 D Steyn to Masood, Back of a length on off, Shan this time goes back and keeps it out. 57/0

14.2 D Steyn to Masood, Length again on off, Shan plants his front foot forward confidently and then keeps it out. 57/0

14.1 D Steyn to Masood, Attacks the off stump, Shan gets right behind the line and defends it onto the ground. 57/0

13.6 K Rabada to Imam, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 57/0

13.5 K Rabada to Imam, In the channel outside off, Imam-ul-Haq lets it go. 57/0

13.4 K Rabada to Imam, Length delivery on off, Imam dabs it towards point. 57/0

13.3 K Rabada to Imam, Bouncer from Rabada on middle, the batsman nicely ducks underneath it. 57/0

13.2 K Rabada to Imam, Fuller on off, Imam pushes it towards point for a couple of runs. 57/0

13.1 K Rabada to Imam, Back of a length on off, Imam taps it towards point. 55/0

12.6 D Steyn to Imam, Imam tucks it around the corner for a single. He also keeps the strike for the next over. 55/0

12.5 D Steyn to Imam, Fuller on off, Imam drives it straight to the mid off fielder. 54/0

12.4 D Steyn to Imam, On the 5th stump line, the batsman lets it go. 54/0

12.3 D Steyn to Imam, FOUR! A touch fuller on off, Imam leans forward and drives it firmly through cover-point for a boundary. 54/0

12.2 D Steyn to Imam, Fuller this time on off, the batsman defends it with a straight bat. 50/0

12.1 D Steyn to Imam, Starts with a length delivery outside off, Imam shoulders arms to it. 50/0

Dale Steyn is brought into the attack.

11.6 K Rabada to Masood, Outside off, left alone by Masood. 50/0

11.5 K Rabada to Masood, Back of a length on off, SM defends it off the back foot. 50/0

11.4 K Rabada to Masood, FOUR! Cuts and cuts hard! It was dragged short on off, Masood rocks back and cuts it through point for a boundary. Brings up the 50-run stand as well. Quality batting from these two so far. Just the start Pakistan would have liked. 50/0

11.3 K Rabada to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 46/0

11.2 K Rabada to Imam, A tad short on middle and leg, the batsman tucks it to the square leg region for a run. 46/0

11.1 K Rabada to Imam, In the channel outside off, Imam lets it go. 45/0

10.6 D Olivier to Masood, The ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. 45/0

10.5 D Olivier to Masood, A touch short on middle, Masood was late on the shot as it hits his glove and the ball goes towards the right of the keeper. 45/0

10.4 D Olivier to Masood, Back of a length on middle, Shan punches it towards point. 45/0

10.3 D Olivier to Imam, Drifts on his pads, Imam flicks it through mid-wicket for three runs. 45/0

10.2 D Olivier to Masood, Length delivery on middle and leg, SM works it around the corner for a single. 42/0

10.1 D Olivier to Masood, A touch short on middle, Masood tries to pull it but misses it and hits him directly on the body. He is too late on the shot. 41/0

9.6 K Rabada to Imam, On the 5th stump line, Imam lets it go. 41/0

9.5 K Rabada to Imam, On middle, Imam defends it off the front foot. 41/0

9.4 K Rabada to Imam, Wide outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 41/0

9.3 K Rabada to Imam, Back of a length on off, Imam is on the back foot trying to leave it but it rises off the deck after pitching. Imam does well to leave it, pulling his gloves out of the way. Nasty delivery that. 41/0

9.2 K Rabada to Imam, Similar delivery, the batsman lets it go. 41/0

9.1 K Rabada to Imam, In the channel outside off, left alone by Imam. 41/0

8.6 D Olivier to Masood, Length delivery on off, SM taps it towards point. He wanted a run but the non-striker sends him back. 41/0

8.5 D Olivier to Masood, Bumper this time on off, Masood offers no shot to it. 41/0

8.4 D Olivier to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 41/0

8.3 D Olivier to Masood, A touch short on off, Masood tries to go for the pull but misses it. 41/0

8.2 D Olivier to Masood, Similar delivery, Shan defends it off the front foot. 41/0

8.1 D Olivier to Masood, Starts with a fuller delivery on off, Masood defends it with a straight bat. 41/0

Duanne Olivier to continue from the other end.

7.6 K Rabada to Imam, Outside off, Imam lets it go. 41/0

7.5 K Rabada to Masood, Back of a length again on off, Masood punches it through covers. The fielder at point does well to keep it to three runs. 41/0

7.4 K Rabada to Imam, Back of a length on middle, Imam dabs it to the leg side and takes off. The batsmen get an easy run in the end. 38/0

7.3 K Rabada to Imam, Length delivery on middle, Imam tucks it to the leg side. 37/0

7.2 K Rabada to Masood, A touch short on off, Masood punches it through covers for three runs. Goof running there. 37/0

7.1 K Rabada to Masood, Starts off with a fuller delivery on middle, Shan defends it with a straight bat. 34/0

The players are out in the middle. Shan Masood will take strike. Kagiso Rabada will start the proceedings after tea.

.... Day 3, Session 3 ....

So the Pakistan batters do enter the Tea break unscathed and they have looked at ease out there. The bowlers have got no purchase from the wicket and looking at the surface today, it amazes me how so many wickets fell on Days 1 and 2. However, the hosts are still a long way ahead in this game. They will look to strike early after the break. The visitors' openers on the other hand will try and continue in the same way. Join us in some time for the last session.

6.6 D Olivier to Imam, Outside off, Imam lets it go. AND THAT IS TEA ON DAY 3. 34/0

6.5 D Olivier to Imam, Good bumper that from Olivier. He bangs it short around off, Imam goes for the pull but misses it completely. 34/0

6.4 D Olivier to Imam, FOUR! A touch short on off, Imam hangs back and cuts it through point for a boundary. Good shot from the opener. 34/0

6.3 D Olivier to Imam, Bouncer this time outside off, the batsman lets it go through the keeper. 30/0

6.2 D Olivier to Imam, Fuller this time on middle, the ball keeps a bit low after pitching. Imam does well to defend it off the back foot. 30/0

6.1 D Olivier to Imam, Starts off with a length delivery on off, Imam defends it off the front foot. 30/0

5.6 V Philander to Masood, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 30/0

5.5 V Philander to Masood, Back of a length on middle, Shan defends it from within the crease. 30/0

5.4 V Philander to Imam, Drifts on his pads, Imam tucks it around the corner for a run. 30/0

5.3 V Philander to Imam, Full on off, Imam pushes it towards mid off. 29/0

5.2 V Philander to Imam, FOUR! GLORIOUS! A touch fuller on off, Imam leans forward and drives it firmly through covers for a boundary. 29/0

5.1 V Philander to Imam, Fuller delivery on off, the batsman defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 25/0

4.6 D Steyn to Masood, On the 5th stump line, Masood lets it go. 25/0

4.5 D Steyn to Imam, A tad short on middle, Imam works it to the leg side for a run. Good running there from the both of them. 25/0

4.4 D Steyn to Masood, On a length and on off, SM pushes it towards point for a single. 24/0

4.3 D Steyn to Masood, In the channel outside off, left alone by Shan. 23/0

4.2 D Steyn to Masood, Length delivery on off, Masood guides it through the gully region for a couple of runs. 23/0

4.1 D Steyn to Masood, Full on off, Masood defends it with a straight bat. 21/0

3.6 V Philander to Imam, The batsman has edged that one. They manage to come back for the second. 21/0

3.5 V Philander to Imam, Wide outside off, it is left alone. 19/0

3.4 V Philander to Imam, FOUR! Imam gets into the act this time. The Pakistan openers have started really well here. It is full and on middle, Imam-ul-Haq strokes it through mid on and it races away to the fence. 19/0

3.3 V Philander to Imam, On the fuller side around off, Imam gets right behind the line and defends it onto the ground. 15/0

3.2 V Philander to Imam, Length again around off, it is kept out. 15/0

3.1 V Philander to Imam, Good length and outside off, it is left alone. 15/0

2.6 D Steyn to Masood, Fuller this time on off, Masood drives it through mid off for a couple of runs. 15/0

2.5 D Steyn to Masood, In the channel outside off, SM shoulders arms to it. 13/0

2.4 D Steyn to Masood, On the 5th stumps line, Masood lets it go. 13/0

2.3 D Steyn to Masood, FOUR! Just over the man at square leg. Bangs it short on middle, Masood pulls it towards square leg for a boundary. 13/0

2.2 D Steyn to Imam, Length delivery on off, Imam punches it towards point for a single. 9/0

2.1 D Steyn to Imam, Back of a length on middle, Imam defends it from within the crease. 8/0

1.6 V Philander to Masood, FOUR! First boundary for Shan and for Pakistan. Fraction straight this time, Masood flicks it through mid on and the ball races away to the fence. 8/0

1.5 V Philander to Masood, Similar delivery, Masood offers no shot to it. 4/0

1.4 V Philander to Masood, In the channel outside off, left alone by Masood. 4/0

1.3 V Philander to Masood, Back of a length on middle, SM defends it from within the crease. 4/0

1.2 V Philander to Masood, Length delivery on middle, Masood guides it through the gully region for a couple of runs. Good running from the batsmen. 4/0

1.1 V Philander to Masood, Starts off with a length delivery outside off, Masood lets it go. 2/0

0.6 D Steyn to Masood, Shan is off the mark with a tuck around the corner. 2/0

0.5 D Steyn to Masood, In the channel outside off, Masood shoulders arms to it. 1/0

0.4 D Steyn to Masood, A tad fuller outside off, Masood shoulders arms to it. 1/0

0.3 D Steyn to Masood, Fuller outside off, Shan lets it go 1/0

0.2 D Steyn to Imam, On a length and on middle, Imam taps it towards point annd takes off for a single. Imam is off the mark with that. 1/0

0.1 D Steyn to Imam, Starts off with a length dleivery outside off, Imam lets it go. 0/0

