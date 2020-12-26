Know how to watch SA vs SL today's 1st Test online. Sri Lanka will be keen to get the better of South Africa like their last tour here. While South Africa will be looking forward to improving their home record.

The two-match Test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka is all set to get underway with the first Test on Saturday, December 26 (Dec. 26-30) at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30pm, IST.

The Boxing Day game marks the first long-format game both sides in over eight months. The hosts come into the game after a 3-0 loss in the T20I series against a visiting England side. While Sri Lanka haven’t played an international fixture since resuming cricket in July 2020. However, the rigour of playing in a five-day game would definitely test both the teams.

In the previous encounter between the two sides last year, Sri Lanka became the first Asian Test side to win a series in South Africa. They won the first Test chasing 304 at Durban and the second game at Port Elizabeth by eight wickets.

The upcoming series between both sides is also in the ICC World Test Championship cycle, both South Africa and Sri Lanka are potentially out of contention for a place in the playoffs and it will only be a series for pride.

As the first Test is expected to be an exciting one for both teams, cricket fans can enjoy it on Diseny+Hotstar app.

Cricket enthusiasts can watch the online live streaming of South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2020 1st Test on Disney+ Hotstar. They will have to purchase a VIP or Premium subscription plan. Both the plans are for one year, the VIP plan is for Rs 399, while the Premium for RS 1,499. It also offers a one-month subscription of Premium plan which costs Rs 299.

How to watch match on Disney+Hotstar

Step 1: Go to the App Store/Google Play Store on your smartphone.

Step 2: Download and install the Disney+Hotstar

Step 3: Open the app and register on the app

Step 4: Buy any one subscription plan of your choice

Step 5: Go to sports section of the app and enjoy the live streaming of the match