‘Proud’ Karunaratne Revels in Extraordinary Test Win Over South Africa

Kusal Perera scored an unbeaten 153 to help the visitors chase down an unlikely 304 in the fourth innings and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.
“We had a tough series in Australia but we learnt well. We have lost a lot of matches in the last few years so it's a proud moment for us and for me as captain,” Karunartane said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
He was also full of praise for the stubborn nature of the lower order as well as Perera, who hit a boundary towards thirdman to secure what will go down as a famous win for the Islanders.
“We were staying in our place, we were not moving. I think Kusal batted really well, getting a hundred in South Africa is not easy, against that fast bowling attack.
Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis lauded the effort of the away team but said that it was disappointing to end up on the losing side, especially since they were defending a target of 304.
“That was an incredible game of cricket but it is very disappointing to end on the losing side. As fans, that's the kind of Test match you want to watch.
“It was a Superman effort from Perera to get those runs but I think we were 50 runs short in the first innings and another 30-50 in the second.
“Yes, I know a spinner (Lasith Embuldeniya) took a fifer. But I still thought 300 was enough but great batting took us away. Towards the end, we got a few balls at the tailender but there were a few plays and misses.
“One of them could have been a nick. We lost Vern, but with three seamers and Keshav, I would have still backed my side. But you have to give credit where it's due.”
Man-of-the-match Perera, whose marathon effort played a large part in securing the win, described the win as ‘special’.
“I am a bit tired now, I don't know what to say! The lower order supported well.
“I believed myself at that time and we did it. Still, I am thinking I did my part. This is a really special win for us.”
First Published: February 16, 2019, 7:49 PM IST