South Africa vs West Indies 2021: Keshav Maharaj First South African to Take Hattrick in 60 Years

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj completed a stunning hattrick against West Indies. He became only the second Protea bowler to do so and the first cricketer since 1960 to take a hattrick from the Rainbow Nation. This feat came on the fourth day of the second Test match at St Lucia.

He went onto take the wickets of Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva in successive deliveries to complete the feat. Earlier

Rassie van der Dussen’s unbeaten 75 and support from Kagiso Rabada saved South Africa from a complete second innings collapse as they recovered from 73 for seven to eventually be dismissed for 174 on the rain-shortened third day of the second Test against the West Indies in St Lucia on Sunday.

That left the home side with a daunting victory target of 324 to level the series after they were thrashed by an innings and 63 runs in the first Test at the same Daren Sammy Stadium venue a week earlier.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and opening partner Kieran Powell negotiated six overs to the close of play with the Caribbean side set to resume on the fourth day at 15 without loss.

There has been no successful run-chase in Test matches at this venue since the first was played in 2003 and the highest fourth-innings total so far is 252 by the West Indies in a losing effort against England in 2019.

“They bowled really well and credit to them," said van der Dussen in recognising the challenge facing his team when he was at the crease.

“We like where we are at the moment and even though we were in trouble batting in the second innings, we are on the front foot in this game and there was really no reason to panic."

Seeking to build on a healthy first innings lead of 149 at the start of the day, the Proteas were first thwarted by heavy rain which resulted in the entire morning session’s play being lost.

