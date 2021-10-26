South Africa vs West Indies Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup and T20Is

Both West Indies and South Africa come into this match after losing their first games in the main round. West Indies were humbled by England as they were bundled out for 55 and then lost the game with 70 balls to spare. Both these sides will lock horns in match 18 at the DubaiInternational Stadium.

South Africa, on the other hand, were beaten by Australia as their insipid batting display cost them dearly even as they dragged the match to the last over. Their captain Temba Bavuma has to be much better with the bat and he needs to compliment Quinton de Kock in the first six overs.

Against England, West Indies were bundled out for 55 and the spinners proved to be a real task for the Windies and this will be the biggest challenge for them against the likes of Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj.

Ahead of this crucial encounter between South Africa and West Indies, we take a look at the head to head records of South Africa and West Indies:

South Africa vs West Indies in T20Is:

Overall

The sides have locked horns in T20Is on 15 occasions – West Indies have won 9 games while South Africa have won 6 games. All in all, West Indies have held the aces against the Proteas and they would hope to continue this trend in this game in Dubai.

In T20 World Cups

As far as the T20Is are concerned, South Africa and West Indies have faced each other in 3 matches in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments. Out of these 3 games, South Africa have won 2 whereas West Indies have managed to win the one match so far.

