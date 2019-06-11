South Africa vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Southampton Highlights: As It Happened

That's it from us here. 'Frustrating' seems to be the word of the day as neither team could get a shot at victory. For South Africa, qualification scenarios have just gotten even bleaker. We'll be back tomorrow for more action from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup!
Latest Update: The match has been called off by the umpires, as the conditions have been deemed to be unplayable. We could only get through 7.2 overs of play, with South Africa on 29/2 before the rain took over. Points will be shared by both sides.
Latest Update: There will be one final inspection at 4:25 PM local time in Southampton (8:55 PM IST) as the umpires try to gauge whether this game can be salvaged.
ICYMI: In order to have a minimum 20 overs a side game at the Ageas Bowl, the match should commence by 4:55 PM local time in Southampton. Otherwise, it will be time to draw curtains on this game, and both teams will share points. Which would, really be a pity.
Bad news coming from the middle here. It has started to drizzle again and the covers are coming back on. There will be further delay in the match.
The good news coming from the centre is that rain has stopped for now and the groundsmen are trying to drain the covers first.
WEATHER UPDATE: If the players are not back out by 5:00pm, then today will be a complete washout. It's still raining, and we will need it to stop well before that cut-off mark if we are to have any play at all.
WEATHER UPDATE: Not very good signs at Southampton at the moment as rain has gotten heavier. We will have to wait for a little longer before the play can resume.
RAIN INTERUPPTS PLAY: There is a change in the bowling as Oshane Thomas is on. He starts with a wide one that goes for a one. It's been a good start for the Windies. But there is a rain delay now. It's a slight drizzle but the players are walking off the field.
OUT: South Africans have clearly targeted their bowler — Cottrell. They are seeing off Roach's over and going for their shots in the other. In the meantime Cottrell has another wicket here. A short one and Markram fails to control the ball. The ball goes to the keeper. Proteas are 28/2 as Markram goes for 5.
FOUR: Cottrell is surprising de Kock with his short ones, coming in at an awkward angle. This is good bowling by the Windies team, and it only goes to show that they have a good variety in their attack. And de Kock ends the over with an expansive drive that results in a four. Proteas are 25/1 after 5 overs.
FOUR: Kemar Roach comes on for his second over. And Markram sees it off safely. The key on this wicket is saving wickets. Markram finally leans into a drive and gets a four. Proteas are now 17/1 after 4 overs.
South Africa vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Southampton
