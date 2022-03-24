South Africa vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's World Cup: Live Updates From Basin Reserve, Wellington

SA vs WI Live Cricket Score, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of South Africa vs West Indies, Women’s ODI World Cup match from Basin Reserve, Wellington. The two teams will lock horns in the quest to make their case strong for the semifinals place. South Africa are just a win away to seal the place in last four while Windies have a big job to get their name there.

Veteran West Indies off-spinner Anisa Mohammed on Wednesday felt that it would be heartbreaking for her team if they miss out on a semifinal spot in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, especially after winning the first two matches. West Indies began the tournament with shock wins over hosts New Zealand and defending champions England to open up the group stage.

After losing to India and Australia by huge margins, West Indies sealed another thrilling win over Bangladesh to boost their semifinals hopes. But an eight-wicket loss to Pakistan has now left the West Indies with the worst net run rate amongst the contenders and that makes their final league match against South Africa at Basin Reserve on Thursday a do-or-die encounter.

“We’ve won two of the toughest games at the start of the tournament and to come and lose now would be very heartbreaking. Not just me for all the team members but we’re really hoping to be able to change things around tomorrow. We’re still positive, we know there’s still a chance. So we’re going to go hard tomorrow," said Anisa in the pre-match virtual press conference.

Anisa, the leading wicket-taker among spinners in women’s ODI, wants more runs from the batting order if they are to win against South Africa. Against Bangladesh, West Indies were restricted to 140 but struggled to reach 89 against Pakistan in a rain-affected 20-overs match.

“Once our batters can bat and put runs on the board, we know that we have a good enough bowling team that we’ll be able to go out and defend our total. So I think, it’s more a matter of our batting giving us some runs to work with and hopefully we can take it up in the field as well. It’s really difficult, especially as a bowler that you have to go out and defend small totals.

“But hopefully tomorrow we’ll have all the batters showing up to the party and putting runs on the board, we know that some players have performed and some haven’t, so runs are due from some of the other players and we’re hoping that tomorrow will be the day."

