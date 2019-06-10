South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Southampton: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

Hello and welcome to yet another match of the ICC World Cup 2019. Today West Indies will face off against a struggling South Africa side who are yet to win a match in this tournament. But they have the team who can go far in this tournament. Follow all the live score and latest updates from this match here.
14:17 (IST)
De Villiers has done wrong by his team-mates and the country’s cricket fans in thinking that he, like Chris Gayle or Dwayne Bravo, could just do as he pleased. De Villiers might be Mr 360 but he is not the universe boss. And even Gayle knows when getting in line is the only place to be. We can’t really be sure if Gayle training or observing when he lumbered around the Hampshire Bowl on Sunday. “Chris is Chris,” Roddy Estwick, West Indies assistant coach said when asked if Gayle as fully fit, “He’s got years of experience. He will know what he needs to do to come out tomorrow and execute.”
14:07 (IST)
South Africa are just not that kind of team. They like plans (and we’ve heard about A, B, C and so on at this tournament) and structure. They like order. They do not like the fact that their own cricketers’ association has taken the governing body to court over the proposed domestic restructure, they do not like the injuries that are haunting their almost every tour and they especially do not like the player exodus, mostly to Kolpak deals but in de Villiers’ case, to self-imposed exile which also wanted a self-orchestrated ending.
13:52 (IST)
By contrast, West Indies have not won one of their last five series in the same time, and that includes three defeats at the hands of Bangladesh. Their best result was a drawn series at home against England earlier this year. But, if there’s one team to whom form barely matters, its West Indies. And if there’s one team to whom fights with the board barely matter, it's West Indies. And if there’s one team who can manage players coming in and out or opting for T20 leagues over international duty and then deciding they actually want both, its West Indies.
13:45 (IST)
South Africa have moved on, as any team would, and they’ve done so relatively successfully. Ottis Gibson was at great pains to point out that South Africa have won all five of the five ODI series they’ve played since de Villiers retired. While that is correct, those results must be taken in context. Two of those series were against ninth-ranked Sri Lanka and one against 11th-placed Zimbabwe. The other two rubbers, against Australia and Pakistan, were competitive, at 1-1 and 2-2 respectively before South Africa won in deciding final fixtures.
13:36 (IST)
The spectre of AB de Villiers will haunt South Africa’s World Cup campaign, more so after the collapses against England and Bangladesh (7 for 65 and 5 for 85), the slow-go against India and the totals which are starting to creep up as the competition grows legs. Pakistan were a shave short of 350 against England last week, who responded by inching towards 400 against Bangladesh. South Africa, too have scored that many runs, but not since October 2015, when de Villiers was still part of their XI. We can pull examples like that out of everywhere because we think of de Villiers as the wind around which South Africa’s team whirls. But we must remember that his flags have been flying half-mast for long enough.
13:27 (IST)
The West Indies quicks have twice showed how they can take advantage of conditions and South Africa’s line-up have on three occasions not showed that they can deal with the opposition attack. Supposedly, there is one person who can solve that problem but South Africa were hoping his name would not grab the headlines in the way that it has.
13:22 (IST)
When South Africa take on West Indies at Southampton on Monday, they do so as a desperate outfit. Three matches, three losses. They would probably need to win every game from this point on to stand any chance of making it to the semi-final. While the bowling has been encouraging so far for South Africa, it is the batting department that needs to be addressed. And they would hope that with Lungi Ngidi an injury doubt, captain Faf du Plessis’ decision to potentially draft in Beuran Hendricks does not disrupt one aspect of their game that has been doing well.
13:15 (IST)
Hello and welcome to yet another match of the ICC World Cup 2019. Today West Indies will face off against a struggling South Africa side who are yet to win a match in this tournament. But they have the team who can go far in this tournament. Follow all the live score and latest updates from this match here.
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Southampton: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Hello and welcome to yet another match of the ICC World Cup 2019. Today West Indies will face off against a struggling South Africa side who are yet to win a match in this tournament. But they have the team who can go far in this tournament. Follow all the live score and latest updates from this match here.
14:17 (IST)
De Villiers has done wrong by his team-mates and the country’s cricket fans in thinking that he, like Chris Gayle or Dwayne Bravo, could just do as he pleased. De Villiers might be Mr 360 but he is not the universe boss. And even Gayle knows when getting in line is the only place to be. We can’t really be sure if Gayle training or observing when he lumbered around the Hampshire Bowl on Sunday. “Chris is Chris,” Roddy Estwick, West Indies assistant coach said when asked if Gayle as fully fit, “He’s got years of experience. He will know what he needs to do to come out tomorrow and execute.”
14:07 (IST)
South Africa are just not that kind of team. They like plans (and we’ve heard about A, B, C and so on at this tournament) and structure. They like order. They do not like the fact that their own cricketers’ association has taken the governing body to court over the proposed domestic restructure, they do not like the injuries that are haunting their almost every tour and they especially do not like the player exodus, mostly to Kolpak deals but in de Villiers’ case, to self-imposed exile which also wanted a self-orchestrated ending.
13:52 (IST)
By contrast, West Indies have not won one of their last five series in the same time, and that includes three defeats at the hands of Bangladesh. Their best result was a drawn series at home against England earlier this year. But, if there’s one team to whom form barely matters, its West Indies. And if there’s one team to whom fights with the board barely matter, it's West Indies. And if there’s one team who can manage players coming in and out or opting for T20 leagues over international duty and then deciding they actually want both, its West Indies.
13:45 (IST)
South Africa have moved on, as any team would, and they’ve done so relatively successfully. Ottis Gibson was at great pains to point out that South Africa have won all five of the five ODI series they’ve played since de Villiers retired. While that is correct, those results must be taken in context. Two of those series were against ninth-ranked Sri Lanka and one against 11th-placed Zimbabwe. The other two rubbers, against Australia and Pakistan, were competitive, at 1-1 and 2-2 respectively before South Africa won in deciding final fixtures.
13:36 (IST)
The spectre of AB de Villiers will haunt South Africa’s World Cup campaign, more so after the collapses against England and Bangladesh (7 for 65 and 5 for 85), the slow-go against India and the totals which are starting to creep up as the competition grows legs. Pakistan were a shave short of 350 against England last week, who responded by inching towards 400 against Bangladesh. South Africa, too have scored that many runs, but not since October 2015, when de Villiers was still part of their XI. We can pull examples like that out of everywhere because we think of de Villiers as the wind around which South Africa’s team whirls. But we must remember that his flags have been flying half-mast for long enough.
13:27 (IST)
The West Indies quicks have twice showed how they can take advantage of conditions and South Africa’s line-up have on three occasions not showed that they can deal with the opposition attack. Supposedly, there is one person who can solve that problem but South Africa were hoping his name would not grab the headlines in the way that it has.
13:22 (IST)
When South Africa take on West Indies at Southampton on Monday, they do so as a desperate outfit. Three matches, three losses. They would probably need to win every game from this point on to stand any chance of making it to the semi-final. While the bowling has been encouraging so far for South Africa, it is the batting department that needs to be addressed. And they would hope that with Lungi Ngidi an injury doubt, captain Faf du Plessis’ decision to potentially draft in Beuran Hendricks does not disrupt one aspect of their game that has been doing well.
13:15 (IST)
Hello and welcome to yet another match of the ICC World Cup 2019. Today West Indies will face off against a struggling South Africa side who are yet to win a match in this tournament. But they have the team who can go far in this tournament. Follow all the live score and latest updates from this match here.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019
WI v SARose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019
SL v BANBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019
PAK v AUSTaunton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019
NZ v INDNottingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings