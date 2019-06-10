South Africa vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Southampton: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

Follow South Africa vs West Indies Live Score of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match through our live blog. South Africa vs West Indies in the Cricket World Cup is being played today (June 10) (Monday) and will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match is being played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton: De Villiers has done wrong by his team-mates and the country’s cricket fans in thinking that he, like Chris Gayle or Dwayne Bravo, could just do as he pleased. De Villiers might be Mr 360 but he is not the universe boss. And even Gayle knows when getting in line is the only place to be. We can’t really be sure if Gayle training or observing when he lumbered around the Hampshire Bowl on Sunday. “Chris is Chris,” Roddy Estwick, West Indies assistant coach said when asked if Gayle as fully fit, “He’s got years of experience. He will know what he needs to do to come out tomorrow and execute.”

West Indies will be looking to register their second win while South Africa will look to register their first points in the Points table. Currently West Indies are at seventh position while South Africa are ninth in the Points Table.

After three consecutive defeats, South Africa will eye their first win of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they face West Indies at the Hampshire Bowl, here on Monday. After a below par show so far, the Proteas desperately need a win to stay in contention for a spot in the semi-finals. West Indies on the other hand looked slightly better after a win and a loss from their two games. The Jason Holder-led Carribean side kicked-off their campaign on a convincing note with an impressive seven wicket win over Pakistan before suffering a narrow 15 loss to Australia. The Proteas lost their all three encounters against England, Bangladesh and India. The pacer's performance in their six wicket loss to India must be heartening for skipper Faf du Plessis and the team management, but it's the batsmen who need to step-up against a good looking West Indies pace attack.

So far, nothing seems to work well for South Africa as pacer Dale Steyn has been ruled out due to injury while Lungi Ngidi is also unfit for the game on Monday. South Africa have plenty to discuss about their inconsistent performance with the bat and their openers - Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla will have to surely fire against the Windies. However, their middle order looks decent and the lower order has also chipped in with runs. The Proteas now needs to play fearless and attacking cricket. Meanwhile, the Windies will look to rise up from their narrow defeat to Australia, a game which was under their control. While their aggressive opening bowling in the first two matches have impressed everyone and if it happens again, it could be another threat for the Proteans as their openers have failed to fire. It was a poor shot selection by the Carribean batsmen in their run-chase against Australia, which cost them the match. However, having won their opening fixture and pushing closer to victory against Australia, they will be the favourites in Monday's game. South Africa, however, have a 4-2 advantage over West Indies in World Cup games.