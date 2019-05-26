Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs #EKCUPAUR
CricketNext GET APP

South Africa vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match at Bristol: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 26, 2019, 8:59 PM IST

Match 5, County Ground, Bristol 26 May, 2019

Toss won by West Indies (decided to bowl)

Match Abandoned

Man of the Match:

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

20:58(IST)

That's it from us. Do join us back tomorrow for two more warm-up encounters. Bye bye!

20:42(IST)

The players are shaking hands and the match has finally been called off. There was no point waiting but South Africa will be happy that Hashim Amla once again spent some time in the middle.

20:16(IST)

There you go again! It has once again started raining and only 19 deliveries were possible this time around. This is starting to get frustrating. 

20:14(IST)

South African team management will be delighted with Amla getting back into form and we all know what he can do when he's on song. 

20:12(IST)

Oshane Thomas comes into the attack and de Kock welcomes him with a pull towards deep mid wicket for a boundary. Amla then top edges one over third man for a maximum  and then ends the over with an inside edge for four. 16 runs from Thomas' first over as Amla brings up his fifty.

20:07(IST)

Amla is looking in fine touch as he slaps one past point for four before de Kock ends the 11th over with a pull for another boundary. 

20:04(IST)

10 overs done and South Africa are 62 without loss. The two will now look up the ante and would want to make sure South Africa post a massive total. With the match being reduced to 31 overs, this will give West Indies batsmen the license to play their natural game.

20:01(IST)

And, we are set to go

19:54(IST)

It has finally stopped raining and we will have a 31-over contest. The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm. 

19:47(IST)

Talking about West Indies, the Jason Holder-led side were fairly inconsistent in the tri-series against Ireland and Bangladesh but the team management won't be too worried considering most of their players were in India for the IPL. The likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Carlos Brathwaite and Oshane Thomas are all match winners and can turn games out of nowhere.

19:41(IST)

Nothing much to update, it's still raining in Bristol. 

19:36(IST)

Whether South Africa like it or not, de Villiers and the c-word are the two things they cannot escape even though they have resolved not to confront them. At the first press engagement in their camp in Cape Town, Gibson said he has decided not to talk about choking anymore and may answer “no comment,” to any prodding he receives. That’s likely to be as effective at ending the talk as the UK Parliament deciding not to mention the b-word. Just like someone will want to know if a no-deal Brexit is still a possibility, someone else will want to know about choking. 

19:23(IST)

South Africa, like New Zealand, are just another team but their low-profile does not indicate they are lacking. It may even suggest the opposite and a closer look at the class of 2019 suggests South Africa should be taken seriously as the tournament proper approaches.

19:12(IST)
19:09(IST)

Both Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock were looking in fine touch before the rain arrived after 8.2 overs. The match got underway in 40 minutes but the rain once again maid its presence felt after seven deliveries.

18:59(IST)

Things aren't looking great in Bristol either. South Africa are 60 without loss in 9.3 overs and it's still raining over there. 

18:37(IST)
18:34(IST)
18:06(IST)
17:43(IST) A Champion Speaks | Couldn't Risk Exposing Youngsters to Pressure of Final: Imran

Imran Khan explains the reason behind the slow but steady partnership between him and Javed Miandad in the 1992 World Cup final.

https://www.news18.com

17:19(IST)

Inzamam believes it is essential that Pakistan make a good start in the World Cup otherwise it can have a bad effect on the campaign.

"Getting off to a good start is important and I think our team has the ability to do that."

Inzamam included Pakistan alongside England, India and New Zealand in his list of four semi-finalists.

"I think England, as they are the number one side in the world, India, because of the balance of their side, New Zealand, as they have played good cricket in the build up to the event, and of course Pakistan will be my final four," he said.

17:19(IST)

Inzamam believes it is essential that Pakistan make a good start in the World Cup otherwise it can have a bad effect on the campaign.

"Getting off to a good start is important and I think our team has the ability to do that."

Inzamam included Pakistan alongside England, India and New Zealand in his list of four semi-finalists.

"I think England, as they are the number one side in the world, India, because of the balance of their side, New Zealand, as they have played good cricket in the build up to the event, and of course Pakistan will be my final four," he said.

17:04(IST)

Pakistan's chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq is confident that the national team will break their six-match losing streak in the World Cup against India when they play each other. "People take Indo-Pak match very seriously and some even go on to say that 'we will be happy even if only we can win against India during the World Cup'," said Inzamam.

"I'm hopeful that we will end our losing streak against India in World Cup matches."

The two arch-rivals will play each other on June 16 in Manchester.

16:53(IST) ICC World Cup 2019 | QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember Previous World Cups?

As a build-up to the competition starting on Thursday, take our World Cup Quiz and see how well do you recollect the previous editions. Have a go!

https://www.news18.com

16:42(IST) ICC World Cup 2019 | I Can Live Up To The Expectations: Wahab

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz on Tuesday attributed his inclusion in the World Cup squad, despite not being a part of the ODI squad in the last couple of years, to his experience of playing Test cricket in England.

https://www.news18.com

16:31(IST)

Will play be possible in Cardiff between Pakistan and Bangladesh today? Even if the game begins at the earliest there will be a loss of overs but since it is a warm-up match the technicalities and rules aren't that stringent. 

The Indian cricket team, who lost their game against New Zealand yesterday, are going to play Bangladesh on the 28th and are headed to Cardiff from London. 

16:13(IST)

Pakistan go into the World Cup having suffered 10 successive ODI defeats and were also beaten by Afghanistan in the warm-up match of the World Cup. Inzamam, who is under-fire in recent times for making late changes in the World Cup squad, spoke about the difficulties of selecting national team and the pressure that comes with it.

"People think it is easy to jot down 14-15 players in order to form a squad but it's nothing like that because there is a lot of pressure. For example it was very difficult for us to select fast-bowlers for the World Cup because there were a lot of good names around including the likes of (Mohammad) Amir, Junaid (Khan) and (Usman Khan) Shinwari," said the 49-year-old.

Defending the selections of pacers Mohammad Hasnain and Wahab Riaz, Inzamam said: "Like I said before pace of Hasnain, who can touch 150 kph, would add a new dimension to our bowling attack because the rest of the bowlers penetrate only around the 130-140 kph mark."

16:13(IST)

Pakistan go into the World Cup having suffered 10 successive ODI defeats and were also beaten by Afghanistan in the warm-up match of the World Cup. Inzamam, who is under-fire in recent times for making late changes in the World Cup squad, spoke about the difficulties of selecting national team and the pressure that comes with it.

"People think it is easy to jot down 14-15 players in order to form a squad but it's nothing like that because there is a lot of pressure. For example it was very difficult for us to select fast-bowlers for the World Cup because there were a lot of good names around including the likes of (Mohammad) Amir, Junaid (Khan) and (Usman Khan) Shinwari," said the 49-year-old.

Defending the selections of pacers Mohammad Hasnain and Wahab Riaz, Inzamam said: "Like I said before pace of Hasnain, who can touch 150 kph, would add a new dimension to our bowling attack because the rest of the bowlers penetrate only around the 130-140 kph mark."

16:00(IST) ICC World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Selection Leaves Management with More Questions Than Answers

While the timing of the England series has meant that Pakistan is now perfectly acclimatized to the conditions and the management has had a chance to try out the options and make changes where they thought they needed to before the ICC World Cup 2019, there seem to be more questions about the squad now than before they arrived.

https://www.news18.com

15:49(IST)

Update: The rain continues to be relentless in Cardiff and there has been no movement in terms of getting things ready for the game yet. The latest the game can start is 15:02 BST, which means if we have no play for just under four more hours, that'll be a wrap. Lots of time to go, though, so no time for such negativity.

LOAD MORE

South Africa vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match at Bristol: As it Happened

Loading...
Follow South Africa vs West Indies live score, ICC World Cup warm up cricket match 2019 latest updates: The players are shaking hands and the match has finally been called off. There was no point waiting but South Africa will be happy that Hashim Amla once again spent some time in the middle.

Preview: A full-strength West Indies side will look to announce their arrival in style when they take on South Africa in their first warm-up tie of the 2019 World Cup in Bristol on Sunday (May 26).

The Jason Holder-led side were fairly inconsistent in the tri-series against Ireland and Bangladesh but the team management won't be too worried considering most of their players were in India for the IPL. The likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Carlos Brathwaite and Oshane Thomas are all match winners and South Africa will be wary of the power hitters West Indies possess.

While Gayle, Russell and Pooran were in pretty good form in the T20 event, Lewis, Brathwaite and Hetmyer didn't get much of game time. These players will now look to do the same in the 50-over format and these two warm-up games will serve as perfect preparation for them.

The West Indies batting line-up has a pretty robust feel about it. While most of them can turn the game away in few overs, the likes of Shai Hope, Darren Bravo and skipper Jason Holder are the ones who hold the innings together.

However, they won't have it easy against South Africa who thrashed Sri Lanka by 87 runs in their first warm-up game. While Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi hogged most of the limelight in the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius, Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi also got chance to roll their arms over.

There are still some doubts over the veteran Dale Steyn's fitness and South Africa wouldn't want to risk him.

South Africa's team management will be most delighted with Hashim Amla's return in form. The 36-year-old scored a free-flowing 65, while Faf du Plessis looked in superb form. The likes of Rassie van der Dussen, Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Morris and Pretorius also got some runs down the order and will hope for more game time in this encounter.

Quinton de Kock didn't feature in the last game and the wicketkeeper-batsman will most probably be back in action.

The onus will also be on David Miller who has been struggling to get going.

Last five ODIs

South Africa
WWWWW

South Africa swept aside Sri Lanka in the five-match series on their home soil and then once again got the better of them in their first warm-up game.

West Indies
LLWLW

West Indies defeated Ireland in both the encounters in the tri-series but were outclassed by Bangladesh on all three occasions, including the final.

Issues to fine tune

South Africa

They will want David Miller to get some runs. The left-hander had a horrible IPL in which he scored only 213 runs in 10 games at an average of 26.62. The left-hander was dismissed for 5 against Sri Lanka. Miller is a game changer down the order and South Africa will hope he delivers in the World Cup.

West Indies

While their batting looks pretty much sorted, West Indies will expect their bowlers to step up. The likes of Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell and Ashley Nurse haven't created such impact but the inclusion of couple of all-rounders will give them more depth.

In-form players:

South Africa

Andile Phehlukwayo: The all-rounder has gone about his business without making much noise and has done a pretty good job since 2018. Since the start of 2018, he has scalped 31 wickets at 26.06 and has also scored 278 runs at 30.88. Against Sri Lanka, he took four wickets and also scored 35 runs down the order.

West Indies

Andre Russell: Innings 13. Runs 510. Strike Rate 204.81. Wickets 11. The all-rounder was in unbelievable form in the IPL and will look to carry on in this 50-over format. If Russell can get going and also chip in with some overs, West Indies can be a serious threat to quite a few teams.

Squads:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, Kemar Roach, Darren Bravo, Andre Russell, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas, Nicholas Pooran.
cricket live scoreicc world cup 2019Live Cricket Scoremashrafe mortazapakistan vs bangladeshPakistan vs Bangladesh Livepakistan vs bangladesh live scoreSarfraz Ahmedshakib al hasan

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking
Loading...