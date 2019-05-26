South Africa vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match at Bristol: As it Happened

17:19(IST)

Inzamam believes it is essential that Pakistan make a good start in the World Cup otherwise it can have a bad effect on the campaign.

"Getting off to a good start is important and I think our team has the ability to do that."

Inzamam included Pakistan alongside England, India and New Zealand in his list of four semi-finalists.

"I think England, as they are the number one side in the world, India, because of the balance of their side, New Zealand, as they have played good cricket in the build up to the event, and of course Pakistan will be my final four," he said.