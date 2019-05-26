South Africa vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match at Bristol: As it Happened

Preview: A full-strength West Indies side will look to announce their arrival in style when they take on South Africa in their first warm-up tie of the 2019 World Cup in Bristol on Sunday (May 26).
The Jason Holder-led side were fairly inconsistent in the tri-series against Ireland and Bangladesh but the team management won't be too worried considering most of their players were in India for the IPL. The likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Carlos Brathwaite and Oshane Thomas are all match winners and South Africa will be wary of the power hitters West Indies possess.
While Gayle, Russell and Pooran were in pretty good form in the T20 event, Lewis, Brathwaite and Hetmyer didn't get much of game time. These players will now look to do the same in the 50-over format and these two warm-up games will serve as perfect preparation for them.
The West Indies batting line-up has a pretty robust feel about it. While most of them can turn the game away in few overs, the likes of Shai Hope, Darren Bravo and skipper Jason Holder are the ones who hold the innings together.
However, they won't have it easy against South Africa who thrashed Sri Lanka by 87 runs in their first warm-up game. While Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi hogged most of the limelight in the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius, Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi also got chance to roll their arms over.
There are still some doubts over the veteran Dale Steyn's fitness and South Africa wouldn't want to risk him.
South Africa's team management will be most delighted with Hashim Amla's return in form. The 36-year-old scored a free-flowing 65, while Faf du Plessis looked in superb form. The likes of Rassie van der Dussen, Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Morris and Pretorius also got some runs down the order and will hope for more game time in this encounter.
Quinton de Kock didn't feature in the last game and the wicketkeeper-batsman will most probably be back in action.
The onus will also be on David Miller who has been struggling to get going.
Last five ODIs
South Africa
WWWWW
South Africa swept aside Sri Lanka in the five-match series on their home soil and then once again got the better of them in their first warm-up game.
West Indies
LLWLW
West Indies defeated Ireland in both the encounters in the tri-series but were outclassed by Bangladesh on all three occasions, including the final.
Issues to fine tune
South Africa
They will want David Miller to get some runs. The left-hander had a horrible IPL in which he scored only 213 runs in 10 games at an average of 26.62. The left-hander was dismissed for 5 against Sri Lanka. Miller is a game changer down the order and South Africa will hope he delivers in the World Cup.
West Indies
While their batting looks pretty much sorted, West Indies will expect their bowlers to step up. The likes of Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell and Ashley Nurse haven't created such impact but the inclusion of couple of all-rounders will give them more depth.
In-form players:
South Africa
Andile Phehlukwayo: The all-rounder has gone about his business without making much noise and has done a pretty good job since 2018. Since the start of 2018, he has scalped 31 wickets at 26.06 and has also scored 278 runs at 30.88. Against Sri Lanka, he took four wickets and also scored 35 runs down the order.
West Indies
Andre Russell: Innings 13. Runs 510. Strike Rate 204.81. Wickets 11. The all-rounder was in unbelievable form in the IPL and will look to carry on in this 50-over format. If Russell can get going and also chip in with some overs, West Indies can be a serious threat to quite a few teams.
Squads:
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.
West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, Kemar Roach, Darren Bravo, Andre Russell, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas, Nicholas Pooran.