South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

South Africa will take on West Indies in match 18 of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, October 26, and this match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Both the sides come into this game after having lost their first game in the main round and hence, need to win this game to get their campaign back on track.

West Indies were bundled out for 55 by England in their first match and their batters need better application. The surface in Dubai has assistance for batters if they are willing to spend some time before pressing on the accelerator. This will be a test for the stroke-makers for the West Indies batters.

The pitch in Dubai has assisted batters in the recent games and if the trend in the IPL is anything to go by, the toss could well hold importance. Since, it is a fay game, toss will be important and captains have generally preferred to chase down totals.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between South Africa (SA) vs West Indies (WI) start?

The match between South Africa (SA) vs West Indies (WI) will be played on Tuesday, October 26.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between South Africa (SA) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The match between South Africa (SA) vs West Indies (WI) will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between South Africa (SA) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The match between South Africa (SA) vs West Indies (WI) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between South Africa (SA) vs West Indies (WI)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for South Africa (SA) vs West Indies (WI) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of South Africa (SA) vs West Indies (WI) match?

The match between South Africa (SA) vs West Indies (WI) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

South Africa (SA) vs West Indies (WI) probable playing XIs:

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius/Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle/Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul and Obed McCoy

