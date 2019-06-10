The Faf du Plessis-led South Africa will be looking to turn the tide against the West Indies when they take on each other in their 2019 ICC World Cup in Southampton on Monday (June 10).
The Proteas come into the game having lost three consecutive World Cup matches for the first time and have to get their act together to keep their campaign intact.
At the other end will be West Indies, who began the tournament with a thumping win against Pakistan before being handed a rude reality check by the defending champions Australia in their second game.
The pitch at the Rose Bowl is a good track for batting, as evidenced by England and Pakistan scoring 273 and 361 at this ground last month.
Spin may be a factor too, as Yuzvendra Chahal showed in India’s first match against South Africa and there might be some assistance for pacers as the skies are expected to be cloudy that day.
While South Africa, with an injury concern to Lungi Ngidi, are more desperate for a win than the West Indians, both sides will surely want to return to winning ways before it is too late to make amends.
South Africa Likely XI: Faf Du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen
West Indies Likely XI: Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.
South Africa vs West Indies Playing XI Prediction: Both Teams Expected to Ring in the Changes
