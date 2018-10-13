Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I in Potchefstroom: Proteas Register Easy Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 13, 2018, 12:46 AM IST

2nd T20I, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 12 October, 2018

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bat)

South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Dane Paterson

PREVIEW: It has largely been one-way traffic since the time Zimbabwe landed on South African shores. Having lost the One-Day International series 3-0, the visitors went down in the first Twenty20 International as well by 34 runs. Now, with the series on the line, Zimbabwe will be keen on putting their best foot forward when they face the hosts in the second T20I in Potchefstroom.
The first bit of good news for them is that their biggest nemesis so far on tour, Imran Tahir will not be there. Having picked up 15 wickets in the four games so far at an average of 7.6, Tahir has been released from the South Africa squad to "give all the bowlers a fair go in the series".
The focus, hence, shifts on Tabraiz Shamsi, who hasn't looked at his best so far. In the first ODI, Shamsi conceded 72 runs in his 10 overs while in the first T20I as well he went for 43 runs in four overs without picking up a wicket. The left-arm spinner has had quite a stop-start international career so far and with the World Cup just eight months away, South Africa will want more out of him.
Gihahn Cloete and Christiaan Jonker, too having not had a good first outing in the opening T20I, will want to give a good account of themselves in the remaining two games. The hosts might want to experiment a bit with their bowling attack as well. There is a chance Robert Frylinck might be slotted in. The bowling all-rounder, who has played two T20Is in the past will act as a good foil for the likes of Lungi Ngidi and Junior Dala.
Squads:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Robert Frylinck, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gihahn Cloete, Rassie van der Dussen

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (c), Solomon Mire, Neville Madziva, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Chris Mpofu, Chamu Chibhabha, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Tendai Chatara

First Published: October 12, 2018, 9:05 PM IST

