South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Zimbabwe clinched a thrilling five-wicket win against Scotland to qualify for the Super 12 stage. The Craig Ervine-led side have been placed in Group 2 along with mighty teams like India, Pakistan and South Africa.

Zimbabwe will kick off their Super 12 campaign on Monday with a match against South Africa. The match between South Africa and Zimbabwe will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

South Africa, on the other hand, will certainly be aiming to feature in their first T20 World Cup final this time. But the Temba Bavuma-led side know that it will not be an easy task to outplay giants like India and Pakistan. Moreover, the Proteas had to face a big blow after their star batter Rassie van der Dussen was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a finger injury.

Ahead of Monday’s T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe, here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe will take place on October 24, Monday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match South Africa vs Zimbabwe be played?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will the T20 World Cup match South Africa vs Zimbabwe begin?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match?

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match?

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Possible Starting XI:

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Richard Ngarva, Blessing Muzarabani

