Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Final, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 09 February, 2020

2ND INN

India Under-19

177 (47.2)

India Under-19
v/s
Bangladesh Under-19
Bangladesh Under-19*

113/6 (25.5)

Bangladesh Under-19 need 65 runs in 145 balls at 2.69 rpo
Live

ENG IN SA, 3 ODIS, 2020 3rd ODI, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 09 February, 2020

2ND INN

South Africa

256/7 (50.0)

South Africa
v/s
England
England*

183/4 (28.3)

England need 74 runs in 130 balls at 3.41 rpo
Stumps

BAN IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 07 - 11 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh

233 (82.5)

Bangladesh
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

445 (122.5)

Bangladesh trail by 86 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS PAK

live
BAN BAN
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

07 Feb, 202010:30 IST

3rd ODI: SA VS ENG

live
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

09 Feb, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

11 Feb, 202007:30 IST

Match 5: USA VS OMA

upcoming
USA USA
OMA OMA

Mount Maunganui

11 Feb, 202009:15 IST

South Africa Want to Emulate Springboks at Women's T20 World Cup: Dane van Niekerk

The Springboks' emotional World Cup triumph last year will inspire the South Africa women's cricket team to try to emulate them at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, skipper Dane van Niekerk said on Sunday.

Reuters |February 9, 2020, 7:35 PM IST
Dane van Niekerk and team-mate Marizanne Kapp

Sydney: The Springboks' emotional World Cup triumph last year will inspire the South Africa women's cricket team to try to emulate them at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, skipper Dane van Niekerk said on Sunday.

Siya Kolisi, South Africa's first black test captain in 2018, helped transform the Springboks side who claimed their third World Cup triumph by beating England in the final in Japan.

South Africa have not advanced beyond the semi-finals in the women's Twenty World Cup but Van Niekerk hopes to take them further in the Feb. 21- March 8 tournament in Australia.

"I think the make-up of the whole squad makes for a really good show and I’m a big believer in the power of sport in uniting the country," the all-rounder wrote in her column for the International Cricket Council website.

"No women’s team has won a World Cup before and we are hoping that as a team, we can unite the country in our own way, especially considering the challenges we face as women in South Africa.

"We are aiming to go out there and do something special for our country just like Siya Kolisi and the Springboks did in the Rugby World Cup in Japan."

South Africa begin their Group B campaign against inaugural champions England in Perth on Feb. 23.

dane van niekerkWomen's T20 World Cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 2020

OMA v USA
Mount Maunganui All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more