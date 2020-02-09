South Africa Want to Emulate Springboks at Women's T20 World Cup: Dane van Niekerk
The Springboks' emotional World Cup triumph last year will inspire the South Africa women's cricket team to try to emulate them at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, skipper Dane van Niekerk said on Sunday.
