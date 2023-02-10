South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The South African women will take on the Sri Lankan women in the inaugural game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Newlands Cricket Ground on Friday at 10:30 pm IST. The Proteas will be high on confidence after winning the recently concluded tri-series that included India and West Indies. The South Africans defeated the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side by five wickets in the final game. The host nation lost their first warm-up match in a high-scoring encounter against England, however, they returned to winning ways in their last warm-up game against Pakistan. Laura Wolvaardt played a crucial 65-run knock in the game, to help set up the perfect platform for South Africa.

They would be hoping to carry forward this momentum into the showpiece tournament. Apart from South Africa and Sri Lanka; New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Australia will also be a part of Group A.

Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between South Africa women and Sri Lanka women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between South Africa women and Sri Lanka women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between South Africa women and Sri Lanka women will be played on February 10.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between South Africa women and Sri Lanka women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between South Africa women and Sri Lanka women will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between South Africa women and Sri Lanka women begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between South Africa women and Sri Lanka women will begin at 10:30 pm IST on February 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between South Africa women and Sri Lanka women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between South Africa women and Sri Lanka women will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between South Africa women and Sri Lanka women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between South Africa women and Sri Lanka women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

South Africa women vs Sri Lanka women predicted starting lineups:

South Africa women probable playing 11: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba

Sri Lanka women probable playing 11: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Sathya Sandeepani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, and Achini Kulasuriya

