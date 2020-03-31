Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

South African-born Devon Conway Eligible to Play for New Zealand, Confirms ICC

The 28-year-old topped the scoring charts with 543 runs at an average of 67.87 as the Firebirds won the domestic Twenty20 title in January.

Reuters |March 31, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
South African-born Devon Conway Eligible to Play for New Zealand, Confirms ICC

South African-born batsman Devon Conway is set to make his international debut with New Zealand after the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed his eligibility starting 28 August.

Conway has also been granted an exceptional circumstance dispensation by the ICC, which means should he be selected for New Zealand’s tour of Bangladesh starting on 12 Australia, he would be allowed to play tour matches before the deadline.

The tour is in serious doubt as international cricket remains suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are mixed feelings at the moment,” Conway told a news conference from his home in Wellington on Tuesday.

“Obviously, really happy to hear the news about my eligibility but then again with regards to what’s happening throughout the world it just puts it in perspective.”

The left-handed batsman’s first New Zealand cap remains a formality, given his impressive numbers across all formats since he first appeared for the Wellington Firebirds in the 2017-18 season.

The 28-year-old topped the scoring charts with 543 runs at an average of 67.87 as the Firebirds won the domestic Twenty20 title in January.

He also finished top scorer with 701 runs in Wellington’s charge to the 2019-20 Plunket Shield title. The standout performance was his unbeaten innings of 327 against Canterbury last October.

“I am pretty happy but I’ve just got to keep working hard and hopefully get an opportunity to break into that Black Caps team which has world class players, and it won’t be easy,” Conway added.

Devon Conwaynew zealand cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more