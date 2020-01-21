South African Cricket Must Do Better to Provide Opportunities to Players of Colour: Jonty Rhodes

Former South Africa international Jonty Rhodes believes that the nation needs a proper racial quota system in sports as the legacy of apartheid still lives on.
“We in South Africa have a legacy of apartheid. How many generations does it take to address that? You still have disadvantaged communities based on race. So they might have political freedom but they don’t have economic freedom,” Rhodes said at the Global Sports Injury Conclave in Bengaluru.
“I certainly benefited from the fact that I wasn’t really competing with 50% of the population. I literally was competing only with the white players. You talk about white privilege and it raises a lot of heat and debate on social media but it is the case.
"I’m very aware of that. My cricketing statistics as a player were very average when I was selected. If I was competing with the rest of the country then possibly I wouldn’t have been picked. And I would not have been diving around the field.”
The issue of racial representation in South Africa's cricket team was in the spotlight during the series against England, in which they missed their transformation targets for both the first and second Test matches.
According to the transformation targets, South Africa must field at least six players of colour - of whom two are black Africans - averaging over a season.
Rhodes understands that the situation is not an easy one but also cited the example of how the World Cup-winning rugby team has managed to ensure fair representation while the side remained competitive.
“Now you have a scenario where (Kagiso) Rabada is suspended (for the fourth Test). If (Lungi) Ngidi is injured and can’t play, that will mean Bavuma has to play. You’re dropping a fast bowler but you’re bringing in a batsman. From that perspective, it really is tough.
“The biggest question for me is why in over 20 years have we not produced opportunities for young players in disadvantaged communities? It’s not about racism. It’s about equal opportunity and that’s not happening.
"What rugby has done well is in building their structures, working in disadvantaged areas. Cricket has a lot to learn.”
South African Cricket Must Do Better to Provide Opportunities to Players of Colour: Jonty Rhodes
