South-African Cricketer Suné Elbie Luus Reaches Out to Indian Fans

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
South-African Cricketer Suné Elbie Luus Reaches Out to Indian Fans
Suné Elbie Luus is thrilled to connect with cricket followers in a country that according to her, is truly passionate about the game.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 31, 2020, 6:52 AM IST
Suné Elbie Luus plays for the South Africa women's national cricket team as a leg spinner. She shot to international prominence when she equaled the record of Trinidadian cricketer Anisa Mohammed for picking up the most number of wickets in a single calendar year in women's ODI cricket, with 37 dismissals in 2016.
In May 2017, she was named Women's Cricketer of the Year at Cricket South Africa's annual awards. In a year that has made it impossible for cricketers and fans to connect organically, Suné is happy that she will be able to reach out, at least virtually, to Indian fans.
She says, “When it comes to passion for the game, South-Africa and India have a lot in common. In both countries, cricket is literally a religion and this year, we all have had to give up the thrill of playing and watching cricket in packed venues. This is why I felt extremely happy when myFanPark invited me to come aboard their platform and reach out to Indian fans.” Via the celebrity engagement platform, Suné will be able to send personalised messages to fans for special occasions or even surprise them with a shoutout.
As she says, “what can be better than ending this year on a note of connection and sharing? Here is wishing all fans in India a happier and healthier 2021.”
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking