Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

112/4 (13.0)

England need 79 runs in 42 balls at 11.28 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

82/6 (13.5)

Warwickshire need 77 runs in 37 balls at 12.48 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 28, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Glamorgan

133/8 (20.0)

Glamorgan
v/s
Somerset
Somerset*

131/2 (15.4)

Somerset need 3 runs in 26 balls at 0.69 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

137/6 (16.5)

Sussex need 29 runs in 19 balls at 9.15 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

Angry South African Cricketers Demand Governance Reform

Angry national team players have called on members of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) board to put "politics and selfinterest" aside or face the collapse of the professional game in the country.

Reuters |September 1, 2020, 11:26 PM IST
South Africa cricket team for representation

Angry national team players have called on members of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) board to put “politics and self-interest” aside or face the collapse of the professional game in the country.

CSA postponed Saturday’s eagerly-awaited Annual General Meeting in which a new president and members of the board should have been elected. Officials said it was necessary to delay the meeting as number of processes needed to take place first, including a review of its governance model and reconfiguration of its organisational structure.

It comes in the wake of a damning forensic report that led to the dismissal of chief executive Thabang Moroe last week, but which CSA say will not be made public.

It is being touted as arguably the most important AGM in CSA’s history, with the organisation reeling from the financial impact of COVID-19 and investigations of improper conduct dating as far back as 2016.

“Cricket South Africa has lurched from crisis to crisis over the past year,” leading male and female national team players said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

“Issues such as suspensions, dismissals, resignations, forensic audits, confidential leaks, litigation and financial mismanagement have dominated the cricket headlines.

“This is happening at a time when we are having challenging conversations about transformation, and in an environment where the financial viability of the game is under major threat.”

Among those to have added their names to the statement are former test captain Faf du Plessis, current limited overs skipper Quinton de Kock, leading fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, and women’s national team captain Dane van Niekerk.

“High standards are expected of us as players. We require the same of our administrators. Politics and self-interest appear to trump cricket imperatives and good governance,” said the signatories in the statement.

“This may be the last chance we have to change direction and save the game. As Proteas we demand that all stakeholders heed our sincere plea.”

No new date has been set for the AGM.

Cricket South AfricacsaFaf du Plessiskagiso rabadaQuinton de KockSouth Africa

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more