South African Lance Klusener Named Consultant Coach of Delhi Ranji Team

“Lance Klusener will be Cricket Consultant of Ranji Team of the DDCA for One-day tournaments starting from 19th September (Vijay Hazare Trophy and Deodhar Trophy) and the domestic T20 tournament scheduled in February 2019,” DDCA president Rajat Sharma told PTI.
He added, “His role will require his services alongside the main coach and all the other coaches in the team.”
Former Delhi skipper Mithun Manhas will be the head coach, but Klusener’s appointment represents the most high-profile acquisition among the coaching staff of all the other domestic teams.
Klusener played 171 ODIs for South Africa, scoring 3576 runs and taking 192 wickets. Often seen as an ODI specialist, Klusener was at the peak of his powers during the 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup where he was named player of the tournament.
He also played 49 Tests, scoring 1906 runs and taking 80 wickets, with four Test hundreds to his name, and a best bowling performance of 8 for 64.
First Published: September 3, 2018, 1:24 PM IST