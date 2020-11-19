CRICKETNEXT

South African Player Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of England Series, 3 Players in Isolation

An unnamed South African player has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their home series against England.

An unnamed South African player has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their home series against England. The player, along with two of his close contacts, have been put in isolation in Cape Town. All three of them are asymptomatic, and there will be no replacement in the squad.

"One player has returned a positive test result and two players were considered close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team," Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Wednesday. "All three players have been placed in immediate isolation in Cape Town as part of the COVID-19 protocols. While all players are asymptomatic, CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being.

"At this stage, none of these players will be replaced for the tour, but two replacement players will be included into the squad for the purposes of the inter-squad practice matches that will be played on Saturday, 21 November."

CSA had conducted 50 tests on South Africa’s players and support staff before they entered the bio-secure bubble in Cape Town. All England players have tested negative for the virus.

The two teams will play three T20Is and three ODIs. Newlands in Cape Town and Boland Park in Paarl will be the only two venues for the matches.

