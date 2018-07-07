Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
South African Skipper Faf du Plessis Asks for Clarity After ICC Increases Punishment for Ball-tampering

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 7, 2018, 6:41 PM IST
Faf Du Plessis. (Getty Images)

South African skipper Faf du Plessis welcomed International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to increase the punishment for ball-tampering but at the same time asked the global cricketing body to clarify what the word 'tampering' meant.

The ICC decided to turn ball-tampering into a Level 3 offence - which means any player found guilty can be suspended for six Test matches or 12 ODIs.

"Ball tampering is a serious offence, if you put something in your mouth and you shine the ball, it's not as serious - that's just my opinion. But at least there is that penalty now, so when someone has the opportunity to... has a decision to make on 'am try and do something with the ball?', the penalties that are there now are going to make them think twice. So hopefully we will see that part of the game move a little bit in a different way." du Plessis said.

The South African skipper - who himself has been banned twice for ball-tampering - further added that ICC still hasn't clarified 'what's allowed and what's not'.

"I think it's important to say that I'm not clear yet on that matter [of tampering], The ICC has made the penalties a lot more strict, but they still haven't said what is allowed and what isn't allowed. Is chewing gum allowed? Is it not? Are you allowed mints in your mouth? As Hashim Amla said, he likes putting sweets in his mouth when he spends a long time in the field, so there's nothing wrong with it.

"For me, I need clarity still. I'm looking forward to speaking to the umpires before the game to make sure there's clarity. I'm sure that Dinesh would as well. We know now that the penalties are much harsher. So what we do with the ball now - as we've seen with Australia - things like that, the penalties are going to be much harsher. We expect that we will see less of that in the game," he added.

du plessis on ball tamperingFaf du PlessisSouth Africa
First Published: July 7, 2018, 6:36 PM IST

