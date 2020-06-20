South Africa's Innovative 3TCricket Match Gets Delayed, Operational Team Seeks More Time

Cricket South Africa's plans to return to action with the innovative concept called 3TCricket has got delayed as the inaugural Solidarity Cup has been postponed to a later date.
CSA were planning to host the match, where three teams played in a single match divided into two halves, on June 27. However, the operational team and the event partners met on Saturday and decided that they would need more time. CSA will also need to get the approval from the departments of sport and health.
"The operational teams behind the Solidarity match and event partners in collaboration with Cricket South Africa, 3TCricket and SuperSport met to consider the readiness to host the event on 27th June," CSA said in a statement.
"Following this meeting, it has become clear that more work is needed in preparation including approval. A new date will be announced in due course."
The new format will see 24 of South Africa's top cricketers across three teams playing two halves in one match.
The teams are the Eagles, captained by AB de Villiers, Kingfishers captained by Kagiso Rabada and the Kites captained by Quinton de Kock.
The match is played over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs each.
Each teams bat for one innings of 12 overs, split into two 6-over periods. Each 6-over period will be bowled by a different opponent.
The starting positions will be determined by a draw. The teams rotate from batting to bowling/dugout in the first half. In the second, teams bat in order of highest score in the first half.
If a team loses seven wickets, the last batsman can bat alone but he can score only in even number of runs.
The team with most runs wins Gold, while the next two teams win Silver and Bronze.
Squads:
KG’s Kingfishers: Kagiso Rabada (c), Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenton Stuurman
Quinny’s Kites: Quinton de Kock (c), David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Dwayne Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla
AB’s Eagles: AB de Villiers (c), Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Andile, Phehlukwayo, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Kyle Verreynne, Sisanda Magala
