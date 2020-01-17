Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada Banned for Final England Test

South Africa and England are currently tied 1-1 in the four-Test series. ​The final Test begins on January 24.

January 17, 2020
South Africa have been dealt a major blow as fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been banned for the final Test against England in Johannesburg due to the send off he gave Joe Root in Port Elizabeth.

Rabada cleaned up Root for 27 and screamed next to the England captain in their first innings.

The ICC has given him one demerit point, which means he now has four in a two-year period which triggers a one-Test ban.

Rabada was found guilty of "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match".

Two of his demerit points came during the ill-tempered Test series against Australia, which also saw the famous ball-tampering scandal that resulted in Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft being handed bans in 2018.

The third resulted from his celebration on dismissing India's Shikhar Dhawan earlier the same year.

This is not the first time that Rabada has been banned for an accumulation of demerit points. The previous time it happened against the same opponents, England in 2017, and he was forced to miss the Trent Bridge Test.

South Africa and England are currently tied 1-1 in the four-Test series. ​The final Test begins on January 24.

