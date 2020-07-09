Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

195/9 (66.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

MIN. 50.0 Overs Left Today
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 19, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 July, 2020

1ST INN

Marsta CC *

91/6 (9.0)

Marsta CC
v/s
Stockholm International Cricket Club
Stockholm International Cricket Club

Marsta CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi in Black Lives Matter Controversy

Former Proteas Test players Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar were among several users of social media who criticised Ngidi.

AFP |July 9, 2020, 8:13 PM IST
South Africa's Lungi Ngidi in Black Lives Matter Controversy

A remark about Black Lives Matter in a Zoom press conference has made South Africa's one-day and Twenty20 international cricketer of the year Lungi Ngidi the centre of controversy echoing the country's uncomfortable recent past.

Bowler Ngidi, 24, said he believed his team-mates should make a stand ahead of the next time the squad meets.

"It's definitely something that we will discuss once we are together in person," said Ngidi over the weekend.

"We have spoken about it and everyone is well aware of what's going on. It's a difficult one because we are not together, so it's hard to discuss. But once we get back to playing that is definitely something we have to address as a team."

Ngidi pointed to South Africa's history of racial discrimination which included decades of segregation across all levels of society.

"It's something that we need to take very seriously and, like the rest of the world is doing, make a stand."

Ngidi followed up his remarks by retweeting an extract of former West Indian fast bowler Michael Holding's impassioned comments about racism in Sky television's build-up to the first Test between England and the West Indies on Wednesday.

Former Proteas Test players Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar were among several users of social media who criticised Ngidi.

Both Symcox and Dippenaar raised the emotive issue of a recent spate of murders in which several farmers, mainly white, have been killed, sometimes in brutal circumstances.

"When Ngidi has his next meal perhaps he would rather consider supporting the farmers of South Africa who are under pressure right now. A cause worth supporting," tweeted Symcox.

Dippenaar said he believed Black Lives Matter had become a "leftist political movement."

He added: "All lives matter. If you want me to stand shoulder to shoulder with you Lungi then stand shoulder to shoulder with me with regards to farm attacks."

But Symcox praised Holding for his forthright comments on racism.

"I so like the fact that Michael Holding is prepared to and more importantly allowed to speak (about) what he believes in and what his opinion is."

Both Symcox and Dippenaar were castigated on social media, mainly by black South Africans.

Vince van der Bijl, a former fast bowler and ex-International Cricket Council umpiring chief, supported Ngidi.

"I stand alongside Lungi Ngidi in BLM," he wrote on Facebook.

"I really believe we as cricketers have it in us to help heal these great divides in privilege, race, religion and attitudes."

South Africa one-day spin bowler Tabraiz Shamsi also tweeted his support for Ngidi.

"I am right behind you," he said.

Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith said the organisation was discussing "various ways of handling" the race issue but said no Black Lives Matter logo would be on the shirts for a lockdown-ending three-team match on July 18 because the kits had already been printed.

Black Lives MatterBLMBoeta DippenaarCricket South Africalungi ngidiPat SymcoxSouth Africa

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more