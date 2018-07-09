South Africa's Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk Exchange Vows

The event which was attended by most of their team-mates, was made public via an Instagram post by Kapp. The pair debuted for the national team within a couple of days of each other, Van Niekerk on March 8 against West Indies, and Kapp on March 10 against Australia, at the 2009 Women's World Cup.
Van Niekerk, the women’s player of the year in 2017-18 is South Africa’s highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket with 125 scalps from 95 games, while fast bowler Kapp is third on the list and one wicket short of a century.
The South African captain is fourth on the list of the top run-getters with 1770 runs, while Kapp is two places below on the list with 1618 runs to her name.
Van Niekerk and Kapp are also high on the list of wicket-takers for their country in the T20 internationals, where they are second and third respectively.
Both Kapp and van Niekerk have also played one Test each when they took on India in 2014 in Mysore.
First Published: July 9, 2018, 8:43 PM IST