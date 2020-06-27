Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Happy Birthday Dale Steyn: South Africa's Most Successful Bowler Turns 37

South Africa speedster Dale Steyn turned 37 on Saturday, and wishes poured in for perhaps the best bowler in the world. Just last year, in 2019, he had retired from Tests as hos country's highest wicket-taker.

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2020, 1:01 PM IST
A veteran of 93 Tests, Steyn's Test career spanned 15 years years, in which he picked up 439 wickets. He is also the eighth-highest wicket taker in Test history and the fifth-highest amongst pacers after James Anderson (575), Glenn McGrath (563), Courtney Walsh (519) and Stuart Broad (450).

One of most memorable performances came against India in 2010, in Nagpur, where he took 7/51 in the first innings and pushed the hosts on the backfoot. His 10 wickets in the Test meant that the series was drawn level at 1-1.

After announcing his retirement, he had said, “Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally. It’s terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what’s more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport.

“I’d like to thank everyone in cricket, no one specific, because everyone has been a part of my journey. And I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats.

“Thank you.”

