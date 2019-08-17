Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 2nd Test, Lord's, London, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

England

258 (77.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

108/5 (48.2)

Australia trail by 150 runs, MIN. 87.3 Overs Left Today
Live

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

249 (83.2)

New Zealand
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

267 (93.2)

Sri Lanka need 171 runs to win, MIN. 30.0 Overs Left Today
Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 2, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 17 August, 2019

1ST INN

Hubli Tigers *

117/4 (16.2)

Hubli Tigers
v/s
Shivamogga Lions
Shivamogga Lions

Toss won by Hubli Tigers (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS SL

live
NZ NZ
SL SL

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st T20I: FIN VS ESP

live
FIN FIN
ESP ESP

Port of Spain

17 Aug, 201913:30 IST

Match 3: PNG VS SCO

live
PNG PNG
SCO SCO

Aberdeen

17 Aug, 201915:30 IST

South Africa’s Russell Domingo Named New Bangladesh Head Coach

Cricketnext Staff |August 17, 2019, 3:03 PM IST
South Africa’s Russell Domingo Named New Bangladesh Head Coach

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Saturday (August 17) was appointed South Africa’s Russell Domingo as the national team’s head coach on a two-year contract.

Domingo will arrive in the country on 21 August and will take charge of the team from that date, the BCB said in a release.

He takes over from Steve Rhodes, who was let go from his position after Bangladesh were unable to make the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Domingo is a rare case in the cricket world as has no experience of playing the game even at the first-class level but has gained a positive reputation as a coach from the early stages of his career.

He was previously in charge of the South African under 19 and senior teams and was at the helm when the side reached the semi-finals of the ICC World T20 2014 as well as the 2015 World Cup.

"We have been very impressed with his passion and coaching philosophy," BCB president Nazmul Hassan said in a statement. "He has a clear idea of what is required to take the team forward.”

For his part, Domingo stated that his main aim would be to develop the next generation of players from the country. “I have followed Bangladesh’s progress with keen interest and I am extremely excited to assist the team in reaching the goals that they are capable of,” he said.

“I look forward to continuing the ongoing development of current players whilst also looking towards the future and developing some new bright stars from within the talent pool of Bangladesh cricket.”

Dominigo’s first assignment in charge will be the one-off Test against Afghanistan in September that will be followed by a T20 tri-series featuring Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

bangladeshBCBRussell Domingo

Related stories

Bangladesh to Host Zimbabwe in Tri-nation T20 Tournament Despite ICC Ban
Cricketnext Staff | August 8, 2019, 12:56 PM IST

Bangladesh to Host Zimbabwe in Tri-nation T20 Tournament Despite ICC Ban

Bangladesh's Shakib Asks Teammate Tamim to Take a Break
Cricketnext Staff | August 2, 2019, 12:31 PM IST

Bangladesh's Shakib Asks Teammate Tamim to Take a Break

India U-19 Win Tri-series in England After Convincing Win Over Bangladesh
Cricketnext Staff | August 12, 2019, 1:43 AM IST

India U-19 Win Tri-series in England After Convincing Win Over Bangladesh

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 17 Aug, 2019

ESP v FIN
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019

ESP v FIN
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019

OMA v SCO
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019

USA v BER
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sun, 18 Aug, 2019

CAY v CAN
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Mon, 19 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...