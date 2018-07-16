Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

South Africa’s Shamsi Leaves Sri Lanka Tour, von Berg Set for Debut

Reuters | Updated: July 16, 2018, 9:09 PM IST
South Africa’s Shamsi Leaves Sri Lanka Tour, von Berg Set for Debut

Tabraiz Shamsi in action for South Africa. (Twitter/Cricket South Africa)

Colombo: South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has left the tour of Sri Lanka for unspecified family reasons, officials said on Monday.

No decision has been made on a return date and no replacement has been named ahead of the second test in Colombo starting on Friday.

Shamsi, playing in his second test, returned match figures of four for 128 in the first game in Galle, where Sri Lanka routed South Africa by 278 runs inside three days.

The tourists have two other specialist spinners on the tour in left-armer Keshav Maharaj and uncapped leg-spinner Shaun von Berg.

South Africa also play five one-day internationals and a single Twenty20 match in Sri Lanka. Shamsi was included in the squads for both formats.

Also Watch

sa vs slsouth africa sri lankasouth africa vs sri lanka 2018Tabraiz Shamsi
First Published: July 16, 2018, 9:09 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking