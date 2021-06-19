CricketNext

Southampton Day 1 Washout Sparks Memefest, Denmark Federation Offers to Host WTC Final in a Cheeky Tweet
Southampton Day 1 Washout Sparks Memefest, Denmark Federation Offers to Host WTC Final in a Cheeky Tweet

Pic Credit: Twitter

The much-awaited high voltage cricket match, between India and New Zealand, of the year, became a disappointment for cricket fans. They lashed out at BCCI and ICC with a series of memes.

The first session of World Test Championship (WTC) final, wherein the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand, did not take place as the venue, that is, Ages Bowl, Southampton continued to receive a persistent drizzle. The much-awaited high voltage match of the year became a disappointment for cricket fans. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter on June 18 to announce that there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final.

Cricket fans trolled BCCI and International Cricket Council (ICC) for organising the final in England. They vented out their frustration with a series of memes and we can’t have enough of them. One of the users shared the weather forecast of Southampton, which showcases drizzly weather for the next 6 days. Considering the disappointment faced by cricket fans, a user extended virtual hugs and told them to not lose hope.

In the middle of this trolling, Denmark Cricket Federation (DCF) also gave a cheeky reply to BCCI. Retweeting the BCCI’s announcement, DCF informed that it was sunny in Copenhagen with temperatures soaring at 28° Celsius. With a #justsaying hashtag, they ended their tweet.

Several Twitter users came in support of Denmark Cricket Federation. They pointed out that Europe could be an idle destination to organise the WTC final.

Previously, the venue for the WTC final was the iconic Lord’s in London. However, Southampton was given the honour to host the historic event due to a number of reasons. This included the famed Hilton Hotel, which is an in-house facility that assisted the management to ensure the various bio-secure requirements. This facility with much ease was not available at any other stadium in the United Kingdom.

first published:June 19, 2021, 10:52 IST