Southampton Day 1 Washout Sparks Memefest, Denmark Federation Offers to Host WTC Final in a Cheeky Tweet

The first session of World Test Championship (WTC) final, wherein the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand, did not take place as the venue, that is, Ages Bowl, Southampton continued to receive a persistent drizzle. The much-awaited high voltage match of the year became a disappointment for cricket fans. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter on June 18 to announce that there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final.

Update: Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final. #WTC21— BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

Cricket fans trolled BCCI and International Cricket Council (ICC) for organising the final in England. They vented out their frustration with a series of memes and we can’t have enough of them. One of the users shared the weather forecast of Southampton, which showcases drizzly weather for the next 6 days. Considering the disappointment faced by cricket fans, a user extended virtual hugs and told them to not lose hope.

This is you with icc while deciding venue pic.twitter.com/ENqheOel7K— Harsh Vardhan (@harshbarai27) June 18, 2021

What was the thought process before selecting the venue?? @ICC Now It seems you guys were high on weed..😂— Anurag Bajoria (@BajoriaAnurag) June 18, 2021

Icc didn't learned from 2019 England is not the venue for finals 😐 Specially june-july month when it rains the mostShame!!!!— S🍂 (@VkAsStan) June 18, 2021

Live for Southamptom both team playing 😋 pic.twitter.com/53hNaSTSSl— Himanshu Raj ( Wear Mask 😷😷) (@Imrajhimanshu) June 18, 2021

I don’t think there will be much play for the next 6 days down in Southampton!! Oh well saves India getting the lick shots off NZ….😀😀 #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/FdRiq5cQFq— Khalid (@Khal1212) June 18, 2021

To all cricket fans don’t loose hope please 🥺 hugs 🤗 pic.twitter.com/iJJPRujZZn— Dr Khushboo 👛 (@khushbookadri) June 18, 2021

In the middle of this trolling, Denmark Cricket Federation (DCF) also gave a cheeky reply to BCCI. Retweeting the BCCI’s announcement, DCF informed that it was sunny in Copenhagen with temperatures soaring at 28° Celsius. With a #justsaying hashtag, they ended their tweet.

Meanwhile its sunny and 28° here in Copenhagen #justsaying https://t.co/tW9oTenvZe— Danish Cricket Federation (@dcfcricket) June 18, 2021

Several Twitter users came in support of Denmark Cricket Federation. They pointed out that Europe could be an idle destination to organise the WTC final.

Yeah the WTC Final could have been organised in Europe. It's quite sunny here now.— Dheeraj (@dheerajakella) June 18, 2021

32 degrees in Munich today.— Munich Cricket Club eV (@MunichCC) June 18, 2021

Ohh yeah, it’s freaking hot today in Copenhagen.However, I have been waiting for the WTC final.— Bikash Timilsena (@BT2047) June 18, 2021

Next WTC in Copenhagen— Alien (@dark_Nebula1) June 18, 2021

Previously, the venue for the WTC final was the iconic Lord’s in London. However, Southampton was given the honour to host the historic event due to a number of reasons. This included the famed Hilton Hotel, which is an in-house facility that assisted the management to ensure the various bio-secure requirements. This facility with much ease was not available at any other stadium in the United Kingdom.

