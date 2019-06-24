starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 32:ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

Tue, 25 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Southampton ODI Records: Bangladesh, Afghanistan Square Off on Chasing Venue

Cricketnext Staff |June 24, 2019, 8:19 AM IST
Southampton ODI Records: Bangladesh, Afghanistan Square Off on Chasing Venue

The Hampshire Bowl in Southampton can host about 20,000 spectators and is the home ground for the English county, Hampshire.

It was opened in 2001 in the outskirts of Southampton on the southern coast of England.   It is the biggest ground in England in terms of playing area amongst all the major cricket grounds in the country.

The Hampshire Bowl has been assigned 5 matches in the ICC World Cup, 2019 in England. India beat South Africa by 6 wickets while the West Indies-South Africa clash was called off after just 7.3 overs due to rain.

England beat West Indies by 8 wickets while India overcame Afghanistan in a cliffhanger by 11 runs in the last match at the venue.   Bangladesh and Afghanistan will lock horns in the fifth and final ODI the venue will host in this World Cup.

Southampton made its ODI debut in July 2003 when South Africa played Zimbabwe in the NatWest Series. Overall, Southampton has hosted 27 ODIs.  It has witnessed eight 300-plus scores with the highest total been registered by England against Pakistan in May 2019 – 373 for 3.

Interestingly, the lowest score registered at the venue is by the United States of America! They were bowled out for 65 by Australia in the Champions Trophy in 2004.   Martin Guptill’s unbeaten 189 against England in 2013 is the highest individual score at the venue.

HashimAmla (150), Shane Watson (143), Jonny Bairstow (141 not out) and Fakhar Zaman (138) make the top 5.   Eoin Morgan has aggregated the most runs at Southampton - 610 runs in 12 innings at an average of 76.25 and strike rate of 91.45. His two hundreds are the maximum at Southampton along with fellow Englishman, Ian Bell.   Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor put together 206 runs for the third-wicket against England in Southampton in 2015 – it is the only double hundred partnership at the venue.

James Anderson and Graeme Swann have picked the most wickets at Southampton – 12 each at 26.75 and 22.5 respectively.   There have been two five-wicket hauls at the venue – one each by Mervyn Dillon and Ben Stokes.  Southampton has also hosted three Tests and 5 T20Is.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistanicc world cup 2019rose bowlSouthamptonSouthampton ODI Records

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more