starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 32:ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

Tue, 25 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Southampton Pitch Report: Overcast Conditions Likely To Aid Pacers On Slow Wicket At Southampton

Cricketnext Staff |June 24, 2019, 8:49 AM IST
Southampton Pitch Report: Overcast Conditions Likely To Aid Pacers On Slow Wicket At Southampton

Bangladesh are all set to take on Afghanistan in a crucial encounter for them at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday (24 June). This is going to be the fifth ICC 2019 World Cup game at the venue.

The highest total registered at the venue so far in the tournament is 230/4 which pretty much explains that the wicket might again be on the slower side. While spinners fancied themselves in the India-Afghanistan game, the weather may play an important role as well.

With conditions set to be overcast, the seamers are likely to find some movement as well. Pacers like Hamid Hassan and Mustafizur Rahman will be counting upon the same to pick some early wickets for their respective teams.

With showers predicted during the course of the game, the outfield is expected to be wet. A victory here will take Bangladesh to the fifth position over Sri Lanka. However, they will be wary of the threat posed by Afghanistan, especially after their performance against India at the same ground.

The last time both teams came face-to-face was in the Asia Cup last year where the Afghans lost a humdinger of a contest by just three runs. While they will look forward to registering their first victory in the tournament, Bangladesh too will be desperate for a win as they vouch for a semifinal spot.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistanicc world cup 2019rose bowlSouthamptonSouthampton pitch report

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more