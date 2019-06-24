Southampton Pitch Report: Overcast Conditions Likely To Aid Pacers On Slow Wicket At Southampton

Bangladesh are all set to take on Afghanistan in a crucial encounter for them at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday (24 June). This is going to be the fifth ICC 2019 World Cup game at the venue.
The highest total registered at the venue so far in the tournament is 230/4 which pretty much explains that the wicket might again be on the slower side. While spinners fancied themselves in the India-Afghanistan game, the weather may play an important role as well.
With conditions set to be overcast, the seamers are likely to find some movement as well. Pacers like Hamid Hassan and Mustafizur Rahman will be counting upon the same to pick some early wickets for their respective teams.
With showers predicted during the course of the game, the outfield is expected to be wet. A victory here will take Bangladesh to the fifth position over Sri Lanka. However, they will be wary of the threat posed by Afghanistan, especially after their performance against India at the same ground.
The last time both teams came face-to-face was in the Asia Cup last year where the Afghans lost a humdinger of a contest by just three runs. While they will look forward to registering their first victory in the tournament, Bangladesh too will be desperate for a win as they vouch for a semifinal spot.
