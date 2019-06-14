starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 19:ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Fri, 14 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 21:SA VS AFG

upcoming
SA SA
AFG AFG

Cardiff

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 22:IND VS PAK

upcoming
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Southampton Pitch Report: Runs of Offer in Southampton for England-West Indies Clash

Cricketnext Staff |June 14, 2019, 8:26 AM IST
Southampton Pitch Report: Runs of Offer in Southampton for England-West Indies Clash

Hard-hitting hosts England will take on power-packed West Indies in the ICC World Cup game at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday (June 14), weather permitting of course. Like most parts of the United Kingdom it has been raining in Southamton as well, so the pitch has been under the covers.

But historically Southampton has been kind to the batsmen. England team scored 361 runs here against Pakistan in the ODI series just before the ICC World Cup.

There was some assistance for the quick bowlers early on as West Indies paceman enjoyed themselves in the washed-out game against South Africa by prizing out a couple of batsmen. Indian bowlers especially Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada managed to extract life out of the Southampton track by bending their back.

It’s no wonder that England are hoping that Mark Wood would get fit for this match. West Indies paceman Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell would love the extra bounce on this pitch.

It’s the batsmen like Chris Gayle, Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan and Shai Hope who would be expected to have a field day at the Ageas Bowl.

ageas bowlchris gayleEngland vs West Indieseoin morganicc world cup 2019jason royJos ButtlerSouthampton pitch report
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AUS v SL
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AFG v SA
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019

PAK v IND
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
2
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
3
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
4
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more