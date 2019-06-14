Southampton Pitch Report: Runs of Offer in Southampton for England-West Indies Clash

Hard-hitting hosts England will take on power-packed West Indies in the ICC World Cup game at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday (June 14), weather permitting of course. Like most parts of the United Kingdom it has been raining in Southamton as well, so the pitch has been under the covers.
But historically Southampton has been kind to the batsmen. England team scored 361 runs here against Pakistan in the ODI series just before the ICC World Cup.
There was some assistance for the quick bowlers early on as West Indies paceman enjoyed themselves in the washed-out game against South Africa by prizing out a couple of batsmen. Indian bowlers especially Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada managed to extract life out of the Southampton track by bending their back.
It’s no wonder that England are hoping that Mark Wood would get fit for this match. West Indies paceman Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell would love the extra bounce on this pitch.
It’s the batsmen like Chris Gayle, Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan and Shai Hope who would be expected to have a field day at the Ageas Bowl.
