starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

upcoming
WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 30:PAK VS SA

upcoming
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Southampton Pitch Report: Runs on Offer in Southampton for India-Afghanistan Match

Cricketnext Staff |June 22, 2019, 7:51 AM IST
Southampton Pitch Report: Runs on Offer in Southampton for India-Afghanistan Match

An unbeaten India will be hoping to continue their winning streak in the ICC World Cup 2019 when they take on a beleagured Afghanistab side that are still searching for their first win of the season.

India are on a roll. They haven't lost a game in four matches, with one being washed out. They've beaten some tough teams - South Africa, Australia and Pakistan. It feels like the rest of the league stage is mere formality for India.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan are winless after five matches. Their batting has flopped, their bowling got a beating in their last game against England.

The Rose Bowl at Southampton - the venue for this match - has been kind to the batsmen in the past. The England cricket team scored 361 runs here against Pakistan in the ODI series just before the ICC World Cup.

There was some assistance for the quick bowlers early in the tournament though, as West Indies paceman enjoyed themselves in the washed-out game against South Africa by prizing out a couple of batsmen.

Indian bowlers especially Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada managed to extract life out of the Southampton track by bending their back.

Given Afghanistan's lack of form with the bat thus far in the tournament, this kind of a pitch might not be a bad thing for them. However, against a top-class Indian batting line-up they are likely to have their work cut out for them.

icc world cup 2019India vs Afghanistanrose bowlSouthampton pitchSouthampton pitch report

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

NZ v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019

SA v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more