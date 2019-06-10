starts in
Southampton Pitch Report: West Indies and South Africa to Face Off on Batter-friendly Track

Cricketnext Staff |June 10, 2019, 9:35 AM IST
A desperate South Africa will take on West Indies at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday having lost all three matches so far.

The Proteas will have to win almost all their games to stand any chance of making it to the semi-finals after their disaster start to the tournament.

While the bowling has been encouraging so far for South Africa, it is the batting department that needs to be addressed.

And they would hope that with Lungi Ngidi an injury doubt, captain Faf du Plessis’ decision to potentially draft in Beuran Hendricks does not disrupt one aspect of their game that has been doing well.

The pitch at the Rose Bowl is a good track for batting, as evidenced by England and Pakistan scoring 273 and 361 at this ground last month.

Spin may be a factor too, as Yuzvendra Chahal showed in India’s first match against South Africa and there might be some assistance for pacers as the skies are expected to be cloudy that day.

