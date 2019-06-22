starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

upcoming
WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 30:PAK VS SA

upcoming
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Southampton Weather Report: Clear Skies To Welcome Both Asian Sides At Southampton

Cricketnext Staff |June 22, 2019, 7:52 AM IST
Southampton Weather Report: Clear Skies To Welcome Both Asian Sides At Southampton

The weather forecast brings good news for the fans as they witness India take on Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl, Southampton in an all Asian encounter on Saturday (June 22). This will be the fourth ICC 2019 World Cup game at the venue.

According to the MET Office, the weather is going to be sunny throughout the day. There is a rare chance of rain which suggests we may get a full game.

The temperature is going to vary from 17 to 19 degrees over the course of the match. With no clouds present in the sky, batsmen are going to surely relish the conditions.

One of the games in the stadium between South Africa and West Indies was washed out after 7.3 overs into the Proteas innings. However, there are very fewer chances of any interruptions in the India-Afghanistan clash.

India will be returning to the Rose Bowl after kicking off their campaign from the same ground against South Africa. On the other hand, Afghanistan will be drawing inspiration from their tied game in the Asia Cup against the Men in Blue to end their winless streak so far.

#EKCupAurAfghanistanicc world cup 2019IndiaIndia vs AfghanistanSouthampton Weather Report

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

NZ v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019

SA v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more