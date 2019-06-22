Southampton Weather Report: Clear Skies To Welcome Both Asian Sides At Southampton

The weather forecast brings good news for the fans as they witness India take on Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl, Southampton in an all Asian encounter on Saturday (June 22). This will be the fourth ICC 2019 World Cup game at the venue.
According to the MET Office, the weather is going to be sunny throughout the day. There is a rare chance of rain which suggests we may get a full game.
The temperature is going to vary from 17 to 19 degrees over the course of the match. With no clouds present in the sky, batsmen are going to surely relish the conditions.
One of the games in the stadium between South Africa and West Indies was washed out after 7.3 overs into the Proteas innings. However, there are very fewer chances of any interruptions in the India-Afghanistan clash.
India will be returning to the Rose Bowl after kicking off their campaign from the same ground against South Africa. On the other hand, Afghanistan will be drawing inspiration from their tied game in the Asia Cup against the Men in Blue to end their winless streak so far.
