Southampton Weather Report: Overcast Conditions With Less Chances of Rain at Southampton on Friday

The weather forecast brings good news for the fans as they witness England take on the West Indies at the Rose Bowl, Southampton in an interesting clash. This will be the third ICC 2019 World Cup game at the venue.
According to Met Office, the weather is going to be cloudy at the start but get a little brighter as the day progresses. Though the chances of rain are relatively less during the course of the match, there are going to be early morning showers.
The temperature is going to vary from 13 to 16 degrees over the day. With overcast conditions on offer, the seamers may find some movement.
The previous game at the stadium between South Africa and West Indies was washed out after 7.3 overs into the Proteas innings. Defending champions England are coming off a victory against Bangladesh and will be looking forward to continuing the winning run.
