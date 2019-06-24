Afghanistan will be hoping their performance against India can propel them to a first World Cup win in the ICC World Cup 2019 when they take on Bangladesh at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton on Monday (June 24).
After poor performances in their first four matches, Afghanistan showed what they are capable of when they took India to the limit at the same venue on Sunday.
However, both teams will have to deal with the prospect of rain interrupting the match as the weather forecasts for the day predicts scattered showers through the day.
Rain has played a part in the World Cup so far, with an unprecedented four matches being washed out due to incessant showers.
Weather issues have subsided in recent times but it seems likely to make an unwelcome return to the fray even as the group stages of the tournament enters the business end.
Afghanistan’s bowling unit had suffered against England but they delivered a commanding performance against Virat Kohli’s side, ensuring they could only score 224 in the first innings before falling short by just 11 runs.
Skipper Gulbadin Naib will hope they can carry on the momentum against a Bangladesh side that have been in fine form so far in the tournament.
Bangladesh are almost out of the contention for the semi-finals as they currently sit on five points after playing six games.
However, if they manage to win their remaining games and a few other results go in their favour, they might just sneak into the top four.
Southampton Weather Today: Bangladesh-Afghanistan Tie at Rose Bowl Could See Rain Play Spoilsport
