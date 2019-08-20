Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: SCO VS PNG

upcoming
SCO SCO
PNG PNG

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: NAM VS BOT

upcoming
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201917:30 IST

Match 6: PNG VS OMA

upcoming
PNG PNG
OMA OMA

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 5: BER VS CAY

upcoming
BER BER
CAY CAY

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Southee to Lead New Zealand in T20s Against Sri Lanka

Cricketnext Staff |August 20, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
Southee to Lead New Zealand in T20s Against Sri Lanka

Veteran New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee will be captaining the T20 side in September’s three-match series against Sri Lanka.

Regular captain Kane Williamson and Trent Boult will be returning home for a much deserved pre-planned rest following the on-going Test series. The New Zealand selectors took this chance blood some young players and have gone in with a healthy mix of experience and emerging talent for the T20s.

Tim Seifert has been selected as the wicket keeper.

"Following that amazing ride in the ODI World Cup, it's exciting to begin setting our sights on another world event," selector Gavin Larsen said.

"The series in Sri Lanka will be a challenging one against a team who are tough to beat in their own conditions.

"Our T20 team has been pretty consistent over the past couple of years and we're really happy with the power and versatility we have in this squad.

"Kane and Trent played an enormous role in our recent World Cup campaign and with a big summer ahead, we see it as a good opportunity to give them a rest."

Southee, Ross Taylor, Colin Munro, Martin Guptill and Ish Sodhi represent the experienced core of the side as they have played 307 T20 International matches between them.

Sodhi, Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle are also the three specialist spin options for the three-game series that starts in Kandy on September 1.

New Zealand Squad: Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor.

Kane WilliamsonScott KuggeleijnSri Lanka vs New ZealandTim SoutheeTrent Boult

Related stories

Kane Williamson and Akila Dananjaya’s Bowling Actions Reported After Galle Test
Cricketnext Staff | August 20, 2019, 11:30 AM IST

Kane Williamson and Akila Dananjaya’s Bowling Actions Reported After Galle Test

Tim Southee Equals Tendulkar's Tally of Sixes in Tests
Cricketnext Staff | August 16, 2019, 5:11 PM IST

Tim Southee Equals Tendulkar's Tally of Sixes in Tests

In Numbers | Sri Lanka's Fifth-highest Successful Chase in Tests
Nikhil Narain | August 18, 2019, 5:52 PM IST

In Numbers | Sri Lanka's Fifth-highest Successful Chase in Tests

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

PNG v SCO
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

OMA v PNG
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

CAY v BER
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...