Southee to Lead New Zealand in T20s Against Sri Lanka

Veteran New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee will be captaining the T20 side in September’s three-match series against Sri Lanka.
Regular captain Kane Williamson and Trent Boult will be returning home for a much deserved pre-planned rest following the on-going Test series. The New Zealand selectors took this chance blood some young players and have gone in with a healthy mix of experience and emerging talent for the T20s.
Tim Seifert has been selected as the wicket keeper.
"Following that amazing ride in the ODI World Cup, it's exciting to begin setting our sights on another world event," selector Gavin Larsen said.
"The series in Sri Lanka will be a challenging one against a team who are tough to beat in their own conditions.
"Our T20 team has been pretty consistent over the past couple of years and we're really happy with the power and versatility we have in this squad.
"Kane and Trent played an enormous role in our recent World Cup campaign and with a big summer ahead, we see it as a good opportunity to give them a rest."
Southee, Ross Taylor, Colin Munro, Martin Guptill and Ish Sodhi represent the experienced core of the side as they have played 307 T20 International matches between them.
Sodhi, Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle are also the three specialist spin options for the three-game series that starts in Kandy on September 1.
New Zealand Squad: Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor.
