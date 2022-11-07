Southern Punjab vs Balochistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The last edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy had turned out to be pretty disappointing for the Balochistan side. Balochistan languished at the bottom of the points table after finishing the season without even registering a win. And they have already secured two wins after playing seven matches so far this season. Balochistan, with 84 points to their name, finds themselves at the fourth spot in the standings.

The Asad Shafiq-led side will now be aiming to extend their two-match unbeaten run when they will be in action again on Tuesday. Balochistan, in their next Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match, will be up against Southern Punjab. The two teams are scheduled to play at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Southern Punjab, on the other hand, endured a 202-run defeat at the hands of Sindh, in their last encounter.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 202-23 match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan; here is all you need to know:

What date Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 match between Southern Punjab (SOP) and Balochistan (BAL) will be played?

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan will take place on November 8, Tuesday.

Where will the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 match Southern Punjab (SOP) vs Balochistan (BAL) be played?

The match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 match Southern Punjab (SOP) vs Balochistan (BAL) begin?

The match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan will begin at 10:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Southern Punjab (SOP) vs Balochistan (BAL) match?

Southern Punjab vs Balochistan match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Southern Punjab (SOP) vs Balochistan (BAL) match?

Southern Punjab vs Balochistan match will be streamed live on the PCB YouTube channel.

Southern Punjab (SOP) vs Balochistan (BAL) Possible Starting XI:

Southern Punjab Predicted Starting Line-up: Umar Siddiq, Zain Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas , Usman Salahuddin, Sharoon Siraj, Agha Salman, Azam Khan (wk), Hassan Khan, Hassan Ali (c), Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Sadaqat

Balochistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Imran Butt, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdul Bangalzai, Asad Shafiq (c), Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Bilawal Iqbal, Yasir Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Akif Javed

