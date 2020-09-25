SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away: Sports Fraternity Offers Condolences

Legendary singer of the Indian Music Industry breathed his last on September 25. The Artist had been tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 and was hospitalised under-going treatment for almost a month.

Legendary singer Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, widely recognised as SP Balasubrahmanyam, breathed his last on September 25, 2020. He was 74. The late veteran music artist tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised for over a month. He died after succumbing to a cardio-respiratory attack on Friday afternoon.

The six-time National winning award musician was revered across millions in the country. Popularly known as SPB, the 74-year old veteran singer left behind a legacy and an unforgettable mark for his contribution to music for over five decades. SPB captivated millions of hearts by his incomparable singing talent that will be cherished for generations to come.

Since the news broke of his departure, thousands and lakhs of people are bidding the celebrated playback singer an emotional farewell. Members of the sports fraternity are also paying their condolences along with the rest of the country. Many renowned athletes reacted to the tragic news on social media platforms.

Popular cricketers of India have taken to their respective Twitter handles to express their grief on the unfortunate event.

Gautam Gambhir called the loss of the one of the greatest singers of all time irreplaceable. He said that the late singer’s soulful voice will remain in everyone’s hearts forever.

One of the greatest singers of all time, #SPBalasubramaniam sir’s soulful voice will remain in our hearts forever! He is irreplaceable. Condolences to his family & loved ones. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 25, 2020

Former international player Suresh Raina said that the legendary singer’s voice will inspire the generations to come. He expressed deep sadness and offered condolence to friends and family.

Saddened to hear the demise of such a legendary singer #SPBalasubramanyam. Your voice will be an inspiration for the generations to come. Condolences to friends & family. Om Shanti🙏 #RIPSPBalasubramanyam pic.twitter.com/weNqCthlZe — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 25, 2020

In a series of posts shared via Twitter, Dinesh Kartik mourned the sad loss of his favourite artist.

One of my favourite artist breathed his last today and that's the best way to describe you SPB sir,(an ARTIST) . You were one of the best and most versatile singers in the history of Indian cinema. That's the world will always remember you. — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 25, 2020

Here are tributes of other members from the cricket front.

Omg!! This year just gets worse by the day! #SPBalasubramaniam #RIP — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 25, 2020

#RIPSPB 🙏 Your voice will stay with us through your songs. Condolences to his loved ones. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 25, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #SPBalasubramanyam garu. My deepest Condolences to his family. His voice will always remain etched in our hearts. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/BrqUirT8Kh — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 25, 2020

The nightmare continues - so very sad to hear about the passing away of #SPBalasubramanyam. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans. He loved music and music loved him back. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PKr0hREPbx — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 25, 2020

Shattered to hear about passing of SPB sir. A Legend of Indian Cinema. His songs will reverberate forever. His friendship, love for the game and our chennai meetings will be cherished forever. My heartfelt condolences to Sudakar, Sailaja, Charan and rest of family and fans. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 25, 2020

Sadly we have to say goodbye to #SPBalasubramanyam garu. But he has left behind such a great library to savour. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 25, 2020

Former Indian track and field athlete P.T. Usha said that the singing maestro has left behind a huge void.

Sad to learn about the demise of singing maestro S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. He leaves behind a huge void. Strength to his family and fans. Om Shanti 🙏 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) September 25, 2020

Other athletes from various sports backgrounds also mourned the passing of the legendary playback singer.

Sathiya Tune Kya Kiya Beliya Ye Tune Kya Kiya Maine Kiya Tera Intezar Itna Karo Naa Muje Pyar Itna Karo Naa Muje Pyar My all time favourite song ever!! U will always live in ur songs sir End of an era ❤️ Rest in peace sir #RIPSPB 🙏🏻 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 25, 2020

Really sad to hear about the passing away of such a great yet simple person. He was my first sponsor! He sponsored our team Chennai Colts in the national team championship in 1983. One of the nicest persons I have met. His music gave us such joy #RIPSPB — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) September 25, 2020

In his condolence tweet, chess genius Vishwanathan Anand remembered that the late singer was his first sponsor. He felt sad to her about the passing of ‘the simplest and the nicest persons he ever met’.