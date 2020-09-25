SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away: Sports Fraternity Offers Condolences

- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuMatch Ended206/3(20.0) RR 10.3
KXIP
RCB109/10(20.0) RR 10.3
Punjab beat Bangalore by 97 runs
- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
MI
KKR146/9(20.0) RR 9.75
Mumbai beat Kolkata by 49 runs
- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriUp Next
CSK
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatUp Next
KKR
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunUp Next
RR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 15 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
RR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
SRH
15:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
KXIP
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueUp Next
MI
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- One-off Test - 21 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 2nd ODI - 29 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Canberra
- 3rd ODI - 31 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Hobart
- One-off T20I - 2 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:30 IST - Sydney
SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away: Sports Fraternity Offers Condolences
Legendary singer of the Indian Music Industry breathed his last on September 25. The Artist had been tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 and was hospitalised under-going treatment for almost a month.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 25, 2020, 5:52 PM IST
Legendary singer Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, widely recognised as SP Balasubrahmanyam, breathed his last on September 25, 2020. He was 74. The late veteran music artist tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised for over a month. He died after succumbing to a cardio-respiratory attack on Friday afternoon.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
The six-time National winning award musician was revered across millions in the country. Popularly known as SPB, the 74-year old veteran singer left behind a legacy and an unforgettable mark for his contribution to music for over five decades. SPB captivated millions of hearts by his incomparable singing talent that will be cherished for generations to come.
Since the news broke of his departure, thousands and lakhs of people are bidding the celebrated playback singer an emotional farewell. Members of the sports fraternity are also paying their condolences along with the rest of the country. Many renowned athletes reacted to the tragic news on social media platforms.
Also Read: When Bret Lee Desperately Tried to Revive Dean Jones with CPR
Popular cricketers of India have taken to their respective Twitter handles to express their grief on the unfortunate event.
Gautam Gambhir called the loss of the one of the greatest singers of all time irreplaceable. He said that the late singer’s soulful voice will remain in everyone’s hearts forever.
One of the greatest singers of all time, #SPBalasubramaniam sir’s soulful voice will remain in our hearts forever! He is irreplaceable. Condolences to his family & loved ones.
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 25, 2020
Former international player Suresh Raina said that the legendary singer’s voice will inspire the generations to come. He expressed deep sadness and offered condolence to friends and family.
Saddened to hear the demise of such a legendary singer #SPBalasubramanyam. Your voice will be an inspiration for the generations to come. Condolences to friends & family. Om Shanti🙏 #RIPSPBalasubramanyam pic.twitter.com/weNqCthlZe
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 25, 2020
In a series of posts shared via Twitter, Dinesh Kartik mourned the sad loss of his favourite artist.
One of my favourite artist breathed his last today and that's the best way to describe you SPB sir,(an ARTIST) . You were one of the best and most versatile singers in the history of Indian cinema. That's the world will always remember you.
— DK (@DineshKarthik) September 25, 2020
Here are tributes of other members from the cricket front.
Omg!! This year just gets worse by the day! #SPBalasubramaniam #RIP
— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 25, 2020
#RIPSPB 🙏 Your voice will stay with us through your songs. Condolences to his loved ones.
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 25, 2020
Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #SPBalasubramanyam garu. My deepest Condolences to his family. His voice will always remain etched in our hearts. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/BrqUirT8Kh
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 25, 2020
The nightmare continues - so very sad to hear about the passing away of #SPBalasubramanyam. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans. He loved music and music loved him back. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PKr0hREPbx
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 25, 2020
Shattered to hear about passing of SPB sir. A Legend of Indian Cinema. His songs will reverberate forever. His friendship, love for the game and our chennai meetings will be cherished forever. My heartfelt condolences to Sudakar, Sailaja, Charan and rest of family and fans. 🙏🏽
— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 25, 2020
Sadly we have to say goodbye to #SPBalasubramanyam garu. But he has left behind such a great library to savour.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 25, 2020
Former Indian track and field athlete P.T. Usha said that the singing maestro has left behind a huge void.
Sad to learn about the demise of singing maestro S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. He leaves behind a huge void. Strength to his family and fans.
Om Shanti 🙏
— P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) September 25, 2020
Other athletes from various sports backgrounds also mourned the passing of the legendary playback singer.
Heartfelt condolences and prayers🙏#SPB pic.twitter.com/AwotcKM5Uz
— PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) September 25, 2020
Sathiya Tune Kya Kiya
Beliya Ye Tune Kya Kiya
Maine Kiya Tera Intezar
Itna Karo Naa Muje Pyar
Itna Karo Naa Muje Pyar
My all time favourite song ever!!
U will always live in ur songs sir
End of an era ❤️
Rest in peace sir #RIPSPB 🙏🏻
— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 25, 2020
Really sad to hear about the passing away of such a great yet simple person. He was my first sponsor! He sponsored our team Chennai Colts in the national team championship in 1983. One of the nicest persons I have met. His music gave us such joy #RIPSPB
— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) September 25, 2020
In his condolence tweet, chess genius Vishwanathan Anand remembered that the late singer was his first sponsor. He felt sad to her about the passing of ‘the simplest and the nicest persons he ever met’.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
