SPA vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 Championship Week match no 9 between Spain vs Austria, October 5, 06:30 PM IST

SPA vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 Championship Week between Spain and Austria: Spain and Austria will square off in the ninth match of the European Cricket Series (ECC) T10 Championship Week, on Tuesday, October 5. It will be played at the Cartama Oval, Cartama Spain, and the game is set to get underway at 6:30 PM (IST).

The host team will be playing their second game of the day; however, they had a terrible start to their Championship Week campaign. Spain faced crashing defeats in all three opening games of the ongoing tournament so far. In their first two played against Netherlands-XI and England-XI, they lost by 38 runs and 93 runs respectively. However, their biggest loss came earlier today against the Italians who beat them by 96 runs.

On the other hand, Austria have played only one game so far in this Championship Week, where they lost to Belgium by 34 runs in a high-scoring encounter. The Belgians did extremely in the run-chase of 171 however fell short of the target by 34 runs, despite a good effort. They will be aiming to better their performance and gain maximum points in this match.

Ahead of the match between Spain and Austria; here is everything you need to know:

SPA vs AUT Telecast

Spain vs Austria match will not be televised in India.

SPA vs AUT Live Streaming

FanCode holds the rights for live streaming Spain vs Austria match.

SPA vs AUT Match Details

The match between Spain and Austria will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday, October 5, at 06:30 PM IST.

SPA vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Iqbal Hossain

Vice-Captain: Kuldeep Lal

Suggested Playing XI for SPA vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Awais Ahmed, Abrar Bilal

Batters: Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Hamza Saleem

All-rounders: Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Zeeshan Goraya

Bowlers: Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Zulqarnain Haider

SPA vs AUT Probable XIs:

Spain: Yasir Ali, Awais Ahmed (WK), Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem, Asjad Butt, Kuldeep Lal, Christian Munoz-Mills (C), Atif Mehmood, Zulqarnain Haider, Paul Hennessy, Adeel Raja

Austria: Iqbal Hossain, Bilal Zalmai, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Abrar Bilal (WK), Mirza Ahsan, Jaweed Sadran, Ahsan Yousuf, Sahel Zadran, Shahil Momim, Zeeshan Goraya, Aqib Iqbal

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here