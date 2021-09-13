SPA vs BEL Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Team Captain, Vice-Captain, And Probable XIs For Today’s ECC T10 2021, September 13, 12:30 PM IST Monday

SPA vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Spain and Belgium: The 2021 edition of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) is all set to kickstart from September 13, Monday. As many as 15 teams will be participating in the T10 Championship. The 15 teams will be divided into three groups of 5, with each group meeting over a separate week. Group A includes the likes of Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, and Norway.

In the inaugural group A fixture of ECC T10 2021, Spain will square off against Belgium. The encounter will be hosted at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. Both Spain and Belgium will have the momentum on their side as they are coming after winning their last series.

Spain defeated Germany by 2-1 in the three-match T20I series. Belgium, on the other hand, outclassed Malta by a margin of 3-2 in the five-match T20 series.

Ahead of the match between Spain and Belgium; here is everything you need to know:

SPA vs BEL Telecast

ECC T10 T20 will not be telecast in India.

SPA vs BEL Live Streaming

The SPA vs BEL match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SPA vs BEL Match Details

The curtain-raiser of ECC T10 will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 13, Monday at 12:30 PM IST.

SPA vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Yasir Ali-I

Vice-captain: Saber Zakhil

Suggested Playing XI for SPA vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Awais Ahmed

Batsmen: Asjad Butt, Faisal Mehmood, Kuldeep Lal

All-rounders: Saber Zakhil, Yasir Ali-I, Sheraz Sheikh, Zulqarnain Haider

Bowlers: Atif Mehmood, Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad, Hamza Saleem

SPA vs BEL Probable XIs

Spain: Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessy, Hamza Saleem, Adeel Raja, Yasir Ali, Chris Mills, Awais Ahmed(wk), Jack Perman, Atif Mehmood, Thomas Vine, Kuldeep Lal

Belgium: Augustin Meuremans, John-John Dohmen, Arthur van Doren, Loick Luypaert, Vincent Vanasch, Maxime Plennevaux, Felix Denayer, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Loic van Doren, Simon Gougnard, Alexander Hendrickx

